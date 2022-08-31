Hacksaw Ridge: World War II American Hero’s True Story

The bravery of those who risk their lives to defend their country is portrayed in war movies, making them enthralling to watch. The Mel Gibson-directed military drama “Hacksaw Ridge” is based on a true story. The documentary “The Conscientious Objector,” which came out in 2004, served as its inspiration. The documentary is based on the story of a person who disobeyed military regulations because of his religious convictions, as the title of the movie suggests.

In essence, we learn about Desmond Doss and his World War II adventures. American military medic who supported peace, Doss. But he wouldn’t carry any form of weapon because he was a Seventh-day Adventist Christian. It seems a little unusual to participate in the largest conflict the world has ever seen without a gun, but Doss stood out for his bravery. Since he went above and above the call of duty during the Battle of Okinawa, he made history by being the first conscientious objector to receive the Medal of Honor. “Hacksaw Ridge” was well-received by critics and audiences alike upon release.

Online streaming locations for Hacksaw Ridge

It is possible to see “Hacksaw Ridge” via online streaming. Go to YouTube, Vudu, or FandangoNow to see the video. On YouTube, renting the HD version will set you back $3.99, while purchasing either the SD or HD version will set you back $12.99 or $13.99. On FandangoNow, renting a version will set you back $3.99, while purchasing a version will set you back $13.99. This includes the Ultra HD version. On Vudu, the rental price for each edition is $3.99, while the purchase price is $6.99. Vudu comes highly recommended from us, for obvious reasons.

Although Hacksaw Ridge is not currently available in all Netflix areas, it is available in Argentina, Mexico, Panama, Brazil, and Costa Rica, which are all in South America. You are probably somewhere else if you are reading this article (as we have very few readers in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica and Panama). As a result, when you go to Netflix.com, you probably won’t be able to find Hacksaw Ridge. There is a way to get South American Netflix, though, and you can learn more about it in this article.

Having a functioning VPN (that works with Netflix) has several benefits because it can get you access to many additional Netflix regions, which means there will be a lot more content available for you to stream. There are numerous additional regions to which you can gain access, and we offer instructions here in our IP Address Guide on how to do so. Visit Netflix.fromabroad.org to learn more about these other regions.

Hacksaw Ridge Cast

Andrew Garfield as Desmond Doss

Sam Worthington as Captain Jack Glover

Luke Bracey as ‘Smitty’ Ryker

Hugo Weaving as Tom Doss, Desmond’s father

Teresa Palmer as Dorothy Schutte, Desmond’s wife

Rachel Griffiths as Bertha Doss, Desmond’s mother

Vince Vaughn as Sergeant Howell

Ryan Corr as Lieutenant Manville

Richard Roxburgh as Colonel Stelzer

Luke Pegler as Milt ‘Hollywood’ Zane

Richard Pyros as Randall ‘Teach’ Fuller

Ben Mingay as ‘Grease’ Nolan

Michael Sheasby as ‘Tex’ Lewis

Firass Dirani as Vito Rinnelli

Damien Thomlinson as Ralph Morgan

Matt Nable as Lieutenant Colonel Cooney

Ben O’Toole as Corporal Jessop

Nathaniel Buzolic as Harold ‘Hal’ Doss, Desmond’s brother

Milo Gibson as ‘Lucky’ Ford

Goran D. Kleut as Andy ‘Ghoul’ Walker

Hacksaw Ridge Storyline

Desmond Doss is introduced in the opening scene of “Hacksaw Ridge” as a young boy living in rural Virginia in the 1920s. During an altercation, he nearly kills Hal, his younger brother. Desmond is further convinced that it is wrong to kill people because of the incident and his upbringing as a Seventh-day Adventist. Desmond first encounters Dorothy Schutte when he brings a hurt guy to a hospital years later. Desmond tells her he’s interested in medicine as the two-start dating.

Doss enlists as a battlefield medic following the attack by Japan on Pearl Harbor. His father, who also served in World War I, is angered by this. Doss nevertheless departs, but not before asking Dorothy’s permission to marry her. Under Sergeant Howell’s supervision, Doss is put into training. Although he is physically gifted, his refusal to use weapons or practice on Saturdays makes him an outcast among the soldiers despite his success.

Since religious convictions are not regarded as mental illness, Captain Glover and Howell are unsuccessful in their attempt to get him discharged for psychiatric reasons. To convince Doss to depart, he is then made to endure a torturous training regimen. One night, he was also beaten up by other soldiers; yet, the man kept up his training and remained silent about who had done it.

Doss will be given a leave of absence after his training is complete, and during that time, he plans to wed Dorothy. He is, nonetheless, detained on the grounds that he has refused to carry a gun. Doss refuses to renounce his religious convictions during his court-martial and instead chooses to reject the suggestions to enter a guilty plea.

He receives assistance from his father, who is carrying a letter from his previous training officer, a brigadier general today, and who also offers some advice. Doss’ pacifism is defended by the US Constitution, according to the letter. Doss is consequently free to marry Dorothy after being set free. Doss is eventually given the opportunity to see the action when he is assigned to the 77th Infantry Division and asked to relieve the 96th Infantry Division, whose responsibility it is to protect the Maeda Escarpment (Hacksaw Ridge) during the Battle of Okinawa.

Doss succeeds in saving many lives, including that of Smitty, a fellow soldier, during the opening clashes, even though there are significant casualties on both sides. He gains the man’s respect by explaining to him that the reason he doesn’t carry a pistol about is because his father threatened his mother with a gun, and he nearly shot him. The Americans are in peril the following morning after the Japanese strike back. Doss, who never gives up, however, displays incredible bravery and saves the lives of other soldiers.

Doss is well received by the Americans, and his captain informs him that they will need him to fight with them in order to retake the ridge on Saturday. In the end, the Americans prevail in the battle because the attack is postponed until Doss has finished his prayers. A grenade wounds Doss, but he lives. We see old photographs and film of Doss receiving the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman towards the conclusion of the movie. He continued to be Dorothy’s husband, and it is revealed that he died in 2006 at the age of 87.

FAQs- People Also Ask

How can I see Hacksaw Ridge in India?

It’s a shame that Hacksaw Ridge isn’t available on Indian Netflix, but you can easily unlock it there and start watching! Get the ExpressVPN app to easily switch your Netflix region to a nation like Canada and begin watching Canadian Netflix, which includes Hacksaw Ridge.

Is Hacksaw Ridge starring Tom Hanks?

Frequently finding himself in Doss’s crosshairs. Given that Tom Hanks (Sully) and Joel Edgerton (Loving) were left on the outside looking in, it’s not a performance that I would have praised. Vince Vaughn playing Sergeant Howell was a grave miscast, which further detracts from the film.

At Hacksaw Ridge, how many soldiers perished?

4900 guys lost their lives or drowned. 4,800 men were hurt. 763 aircraft were lost.

Is the history shown in the film Hacksaw Ridge accurate?

Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Pfc. Desmond Doss, an Army medic who opted to enlist despite being a conscientious objector during World War II. Doss eventually received the Medal of Honor for his gallantry, making him the first conscientious objector to receive such an honor.

