Haikyuu Season 5 Release Date: Cast, Plot, Characters, And All You Need To Know

Haikyuu is one of the most popular Japanese Anime Television Series that premiered on April 6, 2014. Within the first few episodes of its premiere, this television series gained enormous popularity, and it is now in its fifth season.

The anticipation for Haikyuu Season 5 is making fans eager. They want to know when Haikyuu Season 5 will be released. Crows, you are not alone. Both volleyball and anime fans are eager to see what happens to Hinata and the Karasuno Volleyball Club going forward.

The audience was extremely supportive of the anime series Haikyuu. On IMDb, it received an 8.7 out of 10. The fifth season of the television show Haikyuu will soon be available.

Where Did Haikyuu Season 4 End?

Nekoma and Fukurodani, two former rivals and friends of Karasuno, as well as Kuroo, Kenma, Bokuto, and Akaashi, are in attendance as they watch Karasuno High compete against Inarizaki, which had its own surprises.

Hinata has mastered the art of receiving! Hoshiumi Korai and Miya Atsumu have also given Hinata a lot of attention, the latter of whom encourages him to pursue his desire to become the Little Giant.

As new, more powerful teams and enigmatic players have entered the game, the eliminations to advance to the Nations quarterfinals have intensified even more.

The members of Karasuno continue to hone their skills in an effort to win the Championship.

The Story So Far

Sports anime series Haikyuu is now in its fifth season. In 2004, it made its debut. Based on the manga series Haikyuu, the television show Haikyuu was created.

Drama and comedy are both featured in the animated series Haikyuu. The short boy dubbed the small giant has a story in the television show Haikyuu.

He joins his school’s volleyball team. Haruichi Furudate wrote the series Haikyuu. Hinata Shoyo is the subject of the television show Haikyuu.

He is a teenage guy who desires to play volleyball in the television show Haikyuu. His interest in volleyball increased as a result of seeing The Little Giant on stage.

Given that the final chapter of the Haikyuu!! manga’s already been published, and the release date for Haikyuu Season 5 might be approaching soon.

But When Will The Anime Series About Volleyball Return For Its 5th Season?

On February 20, 2022, further details concerning the Haikyuu series were published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

To honor the series, a number of Haikyuu 10th Anniversary projects by Haruichi Furudate were announced.

Shonen Jump’s official Twitter account announced the availability of the free special Haikyuu!! manga one-shot titled “A Party Reignited” on April 24, 2022.

A few of the characters are adults in this short novella who have all graduated from high school. In addition, a link to read the chapter on VIZ Media was shared by the user.

Haikyu!! Special One-Shot: A Party Reignited: The star players are gathered for a big game! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/ecu7vtVUtM pic.twitter.com/MjL8UUjPPI — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 24, 2022

Haikyuu Season 5 Cast:

Here is the expected cast for the fifth season of Haikyuu:

Nobuyuri Sagara as Hisashi Kinoshita

Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Yu Nishinoya

Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama

Yu Miyazaki as Sachiro Hirugmai

Ayumu Murase as Shoyo Hinata

Jun Nazuka as Aran Ojiro

Yuu Hayashi as Ryunoksuke Tanaka

Ryusei Nakao as Tanji Washijo

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ittetsu Takeda

Mamuro Miyano as Atsumu Miya

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Asahi Azumane

The Haikyuu teaser or even the trailer! A few weeks prior to the premiere of Haikyuu Season, it is most likely to occur.

Expect one teaser in October 2021 if the rumors about season 5 airing in Fall 2021 to Winter 2022 anime calendar are accurate.

Enjoy this fan-made trailer:

What To Expect From Haikyuu Season 5 [Spoiler Alert]

The “Dumpster Battle” between Karasuno and Nekoma, which a lot of people were looking forward to, is likely to be covered in the next Haikyuu! Part 2 of To the Top or Season 5. At the end of Season 4, Kenma and Kuroo talk about how they will meet in the future.

Kenma is also a pretty good setter, so Hinata knows it will be hard to get him interested in a competition. Kenma will receive a match from Hinata that he will never forget.

Additionally, the season will briefly switch from Karasuno to Fukurodani and advance Bokuto’s narrative arc. The upcoming Season 5 will examine Bokto’s explosive play style and his skill as the Ace of Fukurodani.

Everyone who participated in the Tokyo Training Camp that Kageyama visited in Season 4 Part 1 will have an important role to play in the next seasons.

It will be interesting to watch how Karasuno handles them in the anime. Although there are rumors that Haikyuu Season 5 may cover the last matches of the Tokyo Nationals Arc, it is certain that Season 5 will not mark the end of the series.

Can’t wait to witness Kageyama’s progress in assisting Hinata in escaping the cage Kenma had placed him in, as well as the outcome of Hinata’s persistent high-jumping and dismantling of Nekoma’s strategies.

Kenma will demonstrate a strong desire to continue playing over the final few rallies. Fans are eager to witness the classy montage of everyone hugging and shaking hands once it is over.

FAQs Frequently Asked Questions

1. When was the Haikyuu initially released?

Haikyuu was initially released on April 6, 2014.

2. How many seasons of Haikyuu are there?

There are a total of 5 seasons of Haikyuu.

3. When is the Haikyuu Season 5 release date?

The Haikyuu Season 5 is expected to release in 2022.

4. Is the Trailer for the Haikyuu Season 5 released?

No, the Trailer is yet to come out for the Haikyuu Season 5 as of now.

5. What is the genre of Haikyuu Season 5?

The genre of the Haikyuu Season 5 is Comedy.

