Bruce Sutter, Hall Of Fame Reliever, Who Was Diagnosed With Cancer, Passed Away On 13th October!

On Thursday, Bruce Sutter, a pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and who was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals team that won the World Series in 1982, passed away. He was 69.

Chad, one of Sutter’s three sons, told the Associated Press that their father passed away on Thursday night in hospice care surrounded by his family. Sutter had received a cancer diagnosis not too long ago.

Bruce Sutter reportedly passed away in Cartersville, Georgia, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame. It is generally agreed that Sutter was one of the first pitchers to use a split-finger fastball.

The right-handed pitcher participated in the major leagues for a total of 12 seasons, earned six All-Star selections, and finished his career with 300 saves. Rob Manfred, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, stated that he was “very upset” by the news.

Who Is Bruce Sutter?

Howard Bruce Sutter was a right-handed bullpen pitcher who competed in Major League Baseball for 12 seasons from 1976 to 1988. He was born on January 8, 1953, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and passed away on October 13, 2022, in Cartersville, Georgia. In 2006, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Possibly the first pitcher to utilise the split-finger fastball effectively was him. He was the only pitcher to ever lead the National League in saves five times, and he was one of the game’s most effective relievers in the late 1970s and early 1980s (1979-1982, 1984).

As the best pitcher in the NL that year, Sutter took home the Cy Young Award. Sutter, a 1971 undrafted free agent signed by the Chicago Cubs, was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and only briefly attended Old Dominion University.

He participated in baseball from 1976 and 1988 for the Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Atlanta Braves. Sutter agreed to a deal with Atlanta in 1984 under which the team would provide him $4.8 million over six years and put another $4.8 million into a deferred payment account.

The account would pay Sutter, according to press estimates, $1.3 million annually for 30 years with interest. Sutter first experienced shoulder issues in the middle of the 1980s. He had three surgeries before retiring in 1989.

In 2006, Sutter’s 13th year of eligibility, he was elected into the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame. He was the fourth pitcher in relief that was inducted. In 2014, he was also inducted into the Hall of Fame of the St. Louis Cardinals. He served as a minor league consultant for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bruce Sutter Dies At The Age Of 69

One of the right-former hander’s teams, the St. Louis Cardinals, made the announcement of his demise on social media on Friday morning. A cause of death was not disclosed by the Cardinals.

Sutter was a six-time All-Star and the 1979 National League Cy Young Award winner. In 2006, he became the first person to be elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame who had never started a game. He pitched for St. Louis from 1981 to 1984, winning a World Series in 1982, and the team retired his No. 42.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement saying, “I am extremely saddened by the news of Bruce Sutter’s demise. His career was an extraordinary baseball success story. “Bruce invented the split-fingered fastball, which propelled him from an undrafted free agent to the pinnacles of baseball.

With the help of that pitch, he not only made it to the major leagues but also won the Cy Young Award with the Cubs and the 1982 World Series with the Cardinals.

“One of the main individuals who predicted how the use of relievers would develop was Bruce, who became the first pitcher to enter the Hall of Fame without ever throwing a pitch.”

“In the annals of two of our most illustrious franchises, Bruce will go down as one of the best pitchers. I send my sympathies to Bruce’s family, friends, and fans in Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta, and all-around Major-League Baseball on behalf of the whole league.” In 300 games while pitching for Chicago, Sutter had a 32-20 record, 133 saves, and a 2.39 ERA. He made his Cubs debut in 1976.

We are saddened over the passing of Bruce Sutter.



Sutter was a dominant pitcher and a member of the '82 World Series Championship team.



He is a member of both the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Cardinals Hall of Fame.



Our thoughts are with Bruce's family and friends.

He won the NL Cy Young Award in 1979 with a season-high 37 saves and a 2.22 ERA. He was only the third reliever to receive the honor, after Sparky Lyle of the New York Yankees in 1977 and Mike Marshall of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1974. On December 9, 1980, St. Louis traded Sutter to Chicago for third baseman Ken Reitz, first baseman Leon Durham, and minor league third baseman Ty Waller.

Bill DeWitt Jr., the Cardinals’ main owner and CEO, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Sutter family on behalf of the team and all baseball fans worldwide. “Bruce was a fan favorite while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals and in the years that followed. He will be remembered for his 1982 World Series-clinching save and distinctive split-finger pitch. He revolutionized the role of the late-inning reliever in the sport.”

The Cubs mourn the passing of Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter.



The 1979 NL Cy Young Award winner and a member of the Cubs Hall of Fame, Sutter pitched with Chicago from 1976-80, collecting 133 saves, second-most in franchise history.



Deepest sympathy to the Sutter family. 💙

With the Atlanta Braves, Sutter completed his playing career. With the Cubs, Cardinals, and Braves in 661 career bullpen appearances, he recorded a 68-71 record, a 2.83 ERA, and 300 saves.

