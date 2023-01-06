Heavy Rainstorm Brings New Flood Risk to California

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom of California issued a state of emergency due to the massive storm that is moving into the state. Large portions of the state are anticipated to be affected by flooding, power outages, and other hazardous situations.

The storm was a component in a succession of systems that the National Weather Service described as a “bomb cyclone.” As a result of the storm, thousands of people in Northern California were left without power, and two major highways were temporarily closed due to floods. Someone has died; the death toll is at least one.

The authorities in charge of the state have begun stockpiling emergency supplies, have asked residents to postpone non-essential travel, and have stated that the National Guard is prepared to intervene if necessary. Conditions that could be considered hazardous were anticipated for days.

Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey, said that this is the first storm of at least three or four that are on the way. The weather is expected to be fairly unstable through the rest of the week, into the weekend, and even into the following week.

There was a time when wet winters were the norm in California, but in recent years the state has been afflicted by recurrent cycles of severe drought, with 2022 being the second-driest year in the last 128 years. The amount of snowfall that has accumulated in the Sierra Nevada is approximately 174 percent higher than the average for this time of year; nevertheless, officials have stated that they won’t be able to make any decisions regarding the state’s extensive water storage systems until March or April.

California faces flooding and heavy snow from powerful atmospheric river storm.

Californians are bracing themselves for an even more severe atmospheric river event that is expected to deliver extensive floods and powerful winds across the state on Wednesday and Thursday. The state is still hurting from a major storm that claimed multiple lives over the weekend.

Threat level: The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service said in a prediction discussion on Monday that “To put it simply, this will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while.”

“The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapse, trees falling (potentially full groves), widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life. The impacts will be widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapse, trees falling (potentially full groves), and widespread power outages. The system that we are looking at right now is one that is genuinely cruel, and it is essential that we take it seriously.”

— Discussion taken from the forecast prepared by the NWS office for the Bay Area



The most recent: A fierce hurricane is scheduled to make landfall in the Bay Area on Wednesday, so city officials in San José have issued an evacuation order and declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm’s arrival.

In preparation for the torrential rains that are expected, areas of the counties of Monterey, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz were given orders and advisories on Tuesday to either evacuate or shelter in place inside their current locations.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of Northern California, including the Bay Area and Central Coast, which will go into effect on Wednesday morning and remain in effect until Thursday afternoon. This watch includes the possibility of mud and landslide activity.

At a distribution location in Wilton, California, on Wednesday, Randy Brass and Monday McDaniel loaded sandbags to defend their homes.