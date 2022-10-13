The Famous Mother-Daughter Modelling Duo, Heidi And Leni Klum, Are Into News Due To Their New Photoshoot

The media personality and model Heidi Klum’s oldest child, who is also a model, are both well-known worldwide. Each cover for the April 2022 issue of Harper’s Bazaar features the mother-daughter modelling team.

The model, 49, and her daughter Leni, 18, appeared in lacy underwear for a new Intimissimi lingerie ad, and today the mother-daughter duo shared a cute behind-the-scenes video of their photo shoot on Instagram.

Since she appeared on the January 2021 cover of Vogue Germany, Leni Klum, the daughter of German supermodel Heidi Klum, has gained popularity. Leni is regarded as being a near-exact replica of her famous mother, who is also a model.

Also Read: Who Is George Stephanopoulos’ Wife?

Who Is Heidi Klum?

Model, TV personality, actor, and businesswoman Heidi Klum is a German-American. Initially planning to pursue a career in dance, she changed her mind after being convinced by her friends to enter the German modelling competition “Model 92.”

She was fortunate enough to win the event, opening the door to a lucrative modelling career. In addition to modelling, she developed her acting skills and has been in movies including “Blow Dry” and “Ella Enchanted.” Additionally, she has acted in television comedies such “How I Met Your Mother,” “Yes, Dear,” “Spin City,” and “Sex and the City.”

She has introduced “A Pea in the Pod” and “Motherhood Maternity” in the maternity lines as well as the “Wildlife” jewellery line for QVC. By working with HKNB, sometimes known as “New Balance,” she has expanded her options as an entrepreneur and produced a line of women’s clothing available on Amazon.com.

By releasing her single, “Wonderland,” which was a big smash, she has also demonstrated her vocal prowess. She is a philanthropist who represented the campaign for trick-or-treating in 2011 as an ambassador.

Along with these organizations, she also works with the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation and the International Red Cross. Additionally, she performs at events to collect money for charitable organizations.

Read More: Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dead at 22

Who is Leni Klum?

Helene Boshoven Samuel Born in New York on May 4, 2004, also known as Leni Klum, is 16 years old. She is the offspring of a well-known model and TV personality who has appeared on numerous reality competitions, including Germany’s Next Top Model, Project Runway, America’s Got Talent, and many others.

Businessman Flavio Briatore from Italy is the father she was born with. They dated for two years, from 2003 to 2004, and he was Heidi Klum’s boyfriend at the time. Leni’s father, Flavio, did not actively participate in her life because the marriage divorced before Leni was born.

Leni was adopted by Seal, Heidi Klum’s ex-husband, when she was five years old, and even after the couple’s divorce, Seal has remained Leni’s legal father.

Flavio Briatore reportedly claimed in an interview that the distance separating him and Heidi, who were separated by their respective locations of London and Los Angeles, was insurmountable.

The three of them joyfully agreed that it made more sense if Seal adopted her because a child has to grow up in a family. Henry, Johan, and Lou are Leni’s three half-brothers via her mother’s previous marriage to Seal.

Leni Klum’s Modelling Journey

Leni predicted that she would eventually try to break into the modelling industry in an interview with Vogue in 2020. She claimed that when she was just 12 or 13 years old, Brandy Melville, a company she wanted to wear, made her their first offer, and she begged her mother to let her become a model.

However, there was no chance that her mother would agree, and she now realises that it would have been premature. Heidi stated in a People interview that the industry was fantastic and she had been working successfully for the previous 20 years, but it also required a lot of travel.

She stated that to succeed in the field, one must be a strong individual, especially as a woman. Heidi believed she was old enough now, nevertheless, when Leni obtained her driver’s licence. She claimed she always believed Leni was too young and that’s why they always chose to keep her out of the spotlight.

But since Heidi was now driving a car at the age of 16, she reasoned that if she could do that, she could also model if she so desired. View Leni Klum’s Instagram post for a sneak glimpse at the cover of her first song, which will be released in two weeks.

Heidi Klum And Leni Klum’s New Photoshoot

Leni Klum, Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter, posed for lingerie in a picture shoot that has drawn conflicting reviews. Intimissimi, an Italian brand, recently featured Klum and Leni in one of its advertisements. In the photographs, the two posed wearing bras, panties, and heels as they modelled black and white lingerie.

On a picture of the two, Intimissimi wrote, “Like mother and daughter.” The beloved underwear of every woman holds a special place in her heart.

There were some who did not enjoy it, though. Commenting on the picture, one person said, “The photo is bizarre and the caption makes it crazier lol.” The company also released some of the photo shoot’s stills and video. The supermodel disabled comments on the posts while she personally released the pictures.

Another commenter on a post posted by Intimissimi described it as “strange” to start sexualizing your daughter as soon as she becomes legally able to. One person even wrote, “Very disturbing.” Another person remarked, “I like to think of myself as progressive in these things, but mom and daughter in the same video shoot in lingerie is just a bit ick.”

The brand campaign, however, received praise from others. Among the comments was, “Amazing mother and daughter.” Wow, a mommy model with her child instead of the influencers I’m tired of seeing all the time, one user wrote. This time, good publicity. An further person commented on the backlash by claiming they “don’t get” why everyone is “pressed.”

The user said, “This is actually a very elegant underwear advertisement, brilliantly embracing the Italian background of this business. “If you automatically sexualize something because it’s a mother and daughter, that’s your issue. Consider the possibility that not every woman’s body in lingerie is intended to be sexual and is merely a piece of clothing.”

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com