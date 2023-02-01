Holmes and Washington Pitch Funding Priorities to Shane Abbott, Jay Trumbull

On Tuesday, the legislative delegations for Holmes and Washington Counties met with state representatives Shane Abbott and Jay Trumbull.

The conference, which takes place prior to the start of the next parliamentary session, allows municipalities and other local authorities the chance to request assistance or financing for certain projects through state expenditures.

The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners cited more cash for a new EMS facility and funding for a new structure to house the tax collector and property appraiser’s offices as legislative priorities.

The Chairman Earl Stafford stated, “Having these amenities would considerably improve the quality of life and service to our inhabitants.

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners gave requesting two fire tanker tankers, which would replace the existing fleet of 40-year-old trucks, first priority.

According to Chairman Tray Hawkins, “These new trucks will assist enhance our ISO ratings, which will help cut insurance rates for our constituents.”

Additionally, the county requested money to assist fix and upgrade the parking lot at the county annex office.

City Clerk Rickey Callahan of the City of Bonifay submitted a financing request for $400,000 to completely renovate city hall. The project would involve weatherizing the entire building and installing a new HVAC system.

Chipley Mayor Tracy Andrews asked for money to build a new, more efficient city government structure that would contain all city departments. Legislative objectives included funding for a sewer line extension project on Interstate 10 and Highway 77.

Fire Chief Doug Remmel of the Ponce de Leon Volunteer Fire Department put out a request for financial assistance to build a new fire station, citing safety issues with both the current structure and the asphalt pad leading up to the station.

“When we drive away from the station, we can feel the ground giving way. My biggest worry is that one day it may fully collapse and prevent us from making calls, said Remmel.

For the purpose of finishing the renovation of Possum Palace, the Town of Wausau asked for funds to be appropriated. The town cannot seek for a second CDBG award for another five years because the cash from the previous CDBG grant was insufficient to finish the project.

Abbott and Trumbull expressed their gratitude to everyone who came to the meetings and their excitement about working with the counties and municipalities in the upcoming years.

