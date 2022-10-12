In The New Christmas Horror Film The Mean One, The Grinch Becomes Much Worse

The terrifying remake of The Grinch In advance of its debut this Christmas, The Mean One has released a first-look image. The Mean One, a horror film starring the Grinch, will debut in December 2022, thanks to a deal announced today by XYZ Films, much like Winnie the Pooh.

The Grinch, a holiday favourite, will get a horror movie makeover this Christmas, with The Mean One’s The Mean One making the Dr. Seuss figure even more nasty. The Grinch, who is known for trying to ruin the holiday season for kids in Newville, might go further this Christmas.

According to Bloody Disgusting, The Mean One is anticipated to keep much of the traditional plot present in other Dr. Seuss adaptations while also introducing a few new elements. The movie, in which David Howard Thornton plays the title role, will become a satire of a horror slasher movie.

The Grinch Movie The Mean One Release Date

On December 15, XYZ Films plans to give “The Mean One,” a film written by Finn Kobler and Flip Kobler, away for free all across the world as a holiday gift to horror enthusiasts. In response to POPSUGAR’s request for additional comment on the movie, the production company did not immediately answer.

The Grinch Movie The Mean One Cast

Chase Mullins, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher are all members of the ensemble cast. David Howard Thornton plays the title role of the titular monster and stars opposite to Martin.

Even while there is no indication that this adaptation will have a version of the Grinch’s dog Max with a gluttonous personality, we may still dream about it. Steven LaMorte is directing “The Mean One,” and he is responsible for its overall direction (Balance of the Force).

The Grinch Movie The Mean One Plot

The main character of The Mean One, who resides at the summit of a snowy peak and has a strong hate for Christmas, is a parody of both the basic plot of the Grinch universe and the names of the characters from that universe.

Although breaking into people’s houses, eating their food, and stealing their presents are all pretty horrifying things to do, the residents of Newville are terrified of the green-skinned villain for even more terrifying reasons than those things, even though all of those things are pretty horrifying too.

After her parents were brutally murdered by The Mean One twenty years ago, Young Cindy You-Know-Who (played by Krystle Martin) returns home in the hopes of healing her past and things come to a head as a result of her return.

The Mean One, who is still ravenous for blood, is making preparations for his holiday visit into the town below, where he intends to continue his reign of bloodshed.

The Grinch Movie The Mean One Storyline

The story of the Grinch has been told numerous times throughout the years in a variety of formats, ranging from the animated musical How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in 1966, which was voiced by Boris Karloff, to the computer-animated film The Grinch, which was released in 2018, and featured Benedict Cumberbatch as the grumpy old green meanie.

The version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey, which was released in 2000, is the only one of all the cinematic adaptations that comes close to being a horror movie. We can’t quite put our finger on what it is about that live-action film, but it always manages to give us the creeps.

Perhaps it was the latter version that placed the seed in LaMorte’s brain to fully relocate the Christmas-hating creature into a setting more appropriate for a slasher film.

The Grinch Movie The Mean One Comparison

With the release of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey, a similar slasher adaptation of the beloved A.A. Milne character and his sidekick Piglet as they attack Christopher Robin and his new wife for abandoning them while he went to college, horror fans are currently preparing for the release of The Mean One.

The movie, which was made possible by the character’s rights entering the public domain, has drawn criticism for its violent depiction of Pooh and Piglet. This division in opinion is understandable given the character’s well-known status.

It would be fascinating to see how The Mean One compares to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey now that it has joined the list of horror movies that take diverse approaches to children’s characters. If Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey doesn’t come out until 2023, the latter movie, which hasn’t been given a release date, may end up setting the standard for this new horror subgenre.

This new version of The Grinch might become a December cult favorite if audiences connect with it, even though the holiday season is already proven to be fertile ground for the horror genre thanks to films like Black Christmas, Krampus, and many others. The Mean One will be available for no cost on December 15, but only time will tell.

