The Second Season Of ‘House Of Dragon’ Has Been Renewed, And Here Is Everything We Know About It So Far

Game of Thrones, the smash blockbuster series on HBO, has spawned a spin-off called House of Dragons (GOT).

There will be no character from Game of Thrones that will be recreated in the House of Dragons because the new series will centre on the life of the Targaryens two hundred years before the events of GOT.

We have just watched the first two episodes of the first season so far, but we can finally unwind because we know there will be at least one more season. The announcement was made a little over a week after the premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel that was co-created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal.

According to HBO, the premiere of the new original series on August 21, 2022 attracted 9.986 million people, making it the event with the biggest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO.

“Our phenomenal cast and crew took on a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations in order to deliver a show that has already established itself as must-see TV,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, stated in a press release. “Our show has already established itself as must-see TV.”

Orsi continued, “We could not be more excited to continue bringing to life the great saga of House Targaryen with season two,” and he said this with a smile.

Also Read: Alaskan Bush People Spoilers: Bird Brown Sent To The Hospital

House Of Dragon Renewal And Release Date

On August 26, 2022, HBO made the announcement that the drama series would continue for a second season after receiving a renewal for the show.

The news was made only five days after the presentation of the first episode, which was met with tremendous numbers: There were more than 10 million individuals who watched the first episode, and even more who watched the second episode.

There has been no announcement made on the time or date. Fans of Game of Thrones may have to wait a bit before witnessing more of the Targaryen crew’s drama given that Season 1 premiered more than a year after House of the Dragon announced that the project was fully in production.

Read More: HBO will air Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon

House Of Dragon Season 2 Cast

It is unknown which characters will return for Season 2 of House of the Dragon because the official cast has not yet been made public. This is especially true given how the Red Wedding in Game of Thrones turned out, as we all know.

As opposed to this, the cast of Season 1 included Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya.

In addition to Milly Alcock and Bethany Antonia, the cast also included Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, and Savannah Steyn.

At the very least, we can anticipate that the majority of these stars will return, although it’s yet unclear exactly who will appear in Season 2.

House Of Dragon Season 2 Plot

This is a difficult question to answer given that we do not know how far into the plot we will reach in the first season. Because, yes, this show is based on an excerpt from a book, we do, in a sense, already know what the overall narrative of the series will be about.

However, given that the programme has already diverged in some respects from the original source material (for example, Alicent and Rhaenyra were not friends in the novel), it is difficult to predict how far we will get in these ten episodes and what will be left for the subsequent season. In either case, the Targaryens will play a role.

House Of Dragon Season 1 Ratings

A 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.95 million viewers in the live plus same day ratings are the averages for the first season of House of the Dragon (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Although further delayed or streamed viewing is not included in these stats, they are still a very excellent indication of how a show is doing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

A show’s destiny may also be influenced by other economic reasons, although normally, the series with greater ratings are kept on while those with lower ratings are cancelled. Find out how HBO TV programmes like House of the Dragon compare to one another.

FAQs- People Also Ask

How many seasons of House of the Dragons are there going to be?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a three- or four-season run of the present Targaryen House of the Dragon plotline was intended. In fact, the writers have already thought out the conclusion.

Are you a Targaryen, Aegon?

Despite not being depicted in House of the Dragon, Aegon Targaryen’s mythology is frequently mentioned. Aegon was the first king of Westeros and is frequently referred to as Aegon the Conqueror. He wed Rhaenys and Visenya, his two sisters, as the Targaryens had done before Jaime and Cersei Lannister.

Which Targaryen did the dragon eat?

Well, before he devoured Rhaenyra, Aegon had his dragon Sunfyre burn her alive.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com