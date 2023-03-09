How does Levi’s face from Inquisitormaster look? And Who Is He?

Both Levi’s eyes and hair are black. He is wearing a black cap-sleeved blazer, black pants, and black boots over a white polo shirt with a black button-up collar. He is wearing a black jacket that is fastened around his waist and has conventional white bandages covering his arms.

Levi’s hair is a little bit curlier than usual in his baby design. He’s dressed in a jacket-and-sweater ensemble with a white shirt tucked in underneath that has Miss Misa’s image printed on it. Levi is dressed in long black slacks and spiked black boots for his lower torso.

Levi is currently depicted with black eyes and hair. His attire consists of a black polo with a white collar, Miss Misa is printed on the brighter part of the polo, and “silly goo” is written on the darker half. Both sleeves have a variety of symbols as well as a row of three white squares with grey crosses.

Has Levi released their face yet? They want to know what he looks like. We’ll make an effort to learn more about him here.

Personality

Levi has a voice that is dark and snarky, which is a wonderful match for his attitude because he is not a fan of bright colours or spreading love, and he even owns an aggressive stallion (in Brookhaven).

In addition, Levi has demonstrated that he like eerie things and is unfazed by the spooky carnival. In fact, he is eager in attending the event.

There have also been a few instances where the term “goth” has been used to describe him. Despite all of this, Levi is capable of showing kindness, as seen by the fact that he cares about his closer pals when they play games together and on Alex’s second channel, Princess Alex.

Levi is able to maintain his composure for the most part, although he occasionally loses it when other members make comments about him being bald or a silly goose, and significant achievements frequently give him a conceited attitude.

When Jade is ‘bullying’ Levi, he doesn’t generally stand up for himself, and when two or more people are ridiculing him, he caves in to peer pressure and gives in to what they are saying. In addition to this, he is not one to joke around because he despises being forced to put up with the antics of the other members of the Squad.

Has Levi from Inquisitormaster done a face reveal?

In spite of this, Levi Levi is one of the new members who joined at the end of January 2021. In addition, Levi Levi is one of the new members who joined the group towards the end of January 2021.

Has done face reveal

Trivia

Despite the minimal amount of white in his attire, black is his primary hue.

This contrasts sharply with Luca’s attire, which is predominantly white but also contains a small amount of black, representing the yin and yang sign.

Levi asserts that he has dyslexia.

His account was established before Jaxx’s brand-new account.

The first player to misgender Luca was Levi, who referred to him as a girl in the flamethrower mod.

His iinotLevi Roblox user name.

He formally became a member of The Squad on January 25, 2021.

Levi has a recurring joke in which he plays a foolish goose.

Levi quickly won the hearts of the crowd.

The Squad member with the most Simpsons might be Levi.

Levi said that he and Luca were related. This was most certainly a running joke, though.

Some people think Levi could be the hateful person depicted in the video “Playing Among Us With A HATER”!

Zach doesn’t experience the seductive quality of Levi’s voice like the others do (except Drake).

Levi’s voice has been compared by many fans to that of CORPSE.

Levi has demonstrated his ability to imitate high-pitched, feminine voices when reacting to Gacha Life Mini Movies with Alex, despite having the deepest voice in The Squad.

In “I Kidnapped My Best Friend In Brookhaven RP… (Roblox),” he is afraid of heights. (Timing 8:21)

He is contemplating something while sitting on the ground and gazing at Sora floating away on the previous channel’s banner.

He is pictured next to Alex in the Princess Alex channel banner with his arm around her waist and a backdrop of cherry blossom trees, but the background was modified to a nighttime neighbourhood motif.

Levi exhibits a large ego when he defeats a Squad member during Friday Night Funkin, a Squad game. As a result, they start making attempts to get rid of it, including beating him with Charli.

He is at the moment the squad’s newest member.

He might be the final Squad member to join as well.

He occasionally quits the game or claims he is not a foolish goose when the Squad calls him one.

The ongoing joke is that Levi wears a weave (a wig), to which he always reacts angrily with “NO I DON’T!”

He didn’t appear in “This is the Squad’s Last Video… (Roblox Guilty)” for the first time.

