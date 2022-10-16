How Long Does It Take To Charge An Electric Car?

The length of time it takes to charge an EV is one barrier for owners of gas-powered vehicles who want to transition to EVs. While EV owners say they don’t mind the extra time it takes to recharge their vehicles, it can be challenging to persuade potential buyers.

There are a number of variables that can affect how long it takes to charge. We’ll examine how long it actually takes to charge an EV and how different drivers can customize their charging schedules.

How long does it take for an electric vehicle to “full up?”. That, of course, is conditional on the vehicle in question, the charger in question. The number of other vehicles sharing the charger, the battery’s initial charge level, and the weather.

The charge time of a car is determined mostly by two factors: the power source and the charger capacity of the vehicle. Ambient conditions play a smaller role, with both cold and hot weather extremes increasing the charge time.

Energy Source

First, we need to talk about where the juice comes from. All power outlets are not the same. As a squirt gun is to a garden hose, so is a standard 120-volt. 15-amp receptacle in a kitchen to a 240-volt outlet that powers an electric dryer.

While it is true that the enormous batteries in all EVs may be charged from a regular household outlet. It would be like trying to fill a 55-gallon barrel with a squirt gun.

According to SAE J1772, a standard used by engineers to build EVs. The time required to fully recharge a battery from a 120-volt source (Level 1) is measured in days, not hours.

A Level 2 charging solution, with a minimum of 240 volts, is a good investment if you own or intend to purchase an electric vehicle. Normal power for a Level 2 connection is 240 volts at 40 amps. A Level 2 circuit with fewer amps is still OK. But a 40-amp circuit is optimal for charging an electric vehicle.

Because a less-than-optimal power source is effectively a restrictor plate that lengthens the charging time if the vehicle’s onboard chargers are not operating at peak efficiency.

Charging Station

Charging an electric vehicle’s battery could take days or minutes, depending on the charging source. Level 2 and level 3 charging stations are the most common, but any standard electrical outlet can be used to power an electric vehicle (albeit rather slowly).

A typical EV will take about 40 hours to fully charge using a household outlet, often known as a level 1 charger. Most electric vehicles can be charged overnight or throughout a standard work day thanks to Level 2 chargers, which can give roughly 15-25 miles of range per hour.

Having one of these on hand is a good idea in any setting. The maximum charging speed is achieved at level 3, and level 3 chargers can provide anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand watts of electricity.

These chargers are often installed in public charging infrastructure because of their high cost and high demand. They use direct current (DC) electricity. A fully depleted battery can be recharged in as short as 30 minutes using certain level 3 chargers.

The future looks promising for incredibly rapid charging rates because many are already built to output far more power than existing EV batteries can receive.

The Factors That Influence Charging Times

The time it takes to charge an electric car is dependent on five primary elements. How long it takes to charge your car depends on the size of its battery, which is measured in kilowatt-hours (kWh).

If the battery is completely dead and you are trying to charge it, it will take far longer than if you are charging it from half full.

Vehicle maximum charge rate: A vehicle’s battery can only be charged at its maximum charge rate. To illustrate, if your vehicle’s maximum charge rate is 7 kW, utilizing a 22 kW ChargePoint will not speed up the charging process.

The maximum charging rate of the ChargePoint you are using is another factor that determines how long a charge will take. For instance, if your car supports 11 kilowatts of charging power. But you only have access to a 7-kilowatt ChargePoint, you will only get 7 kilowatts of charge.

Factors like the ambient temperature might cause charging times to increase, even while utilizing a quick charger. Vehicle efficiency decreases in the cold, resulting in a lower mileage increase per fueling.

Electricity Consumption

Car manufacturers have meticulously plotted, a best-case scenario, of how much and how rapidly each model can receive electricity.

A charge curve is a name given to the ensuing graph. When a tired, range-impaired road warrior needs to know where to stop and for how long, they can get their answers with just a glance.

The percentage of charge in the battery is shown along the x-axis, and the current power consumption of the device is shown along the y-axis. The spectrum recording line falls like a hang-glider descending off a mountain as the battery is full because it receives less current and charges more slowly.

This means that long-distance travelers should consider planning rest stops with access to electrical outlets. Vehicle-specific factors aside, a 20-minute charge when the battery is nearly empty normally adds more miles than one when only half the range has expired.

Moloughney said that after five or ten minutes of recharging, a Tesla’s chart declines rapidly from its initial high point. Most people decrease in status gradually. Meanwhile, Audi and Porsche offer the most ideal charging curves, which are “a flat line all the way to 80%.”

The Capacity Of Electric Vehicle Batteries

Electric vehicle (EV) batteries come in a wide variety of quality levels.

In truth, there is a significant gap between the estimated ranges of various electric vehicles. While the range of some affordable EVs is sufficient for most drivers’ needs. That of certain luxury models rivals or even exceeds that of many traditional gas-powered vehicles.

The one catch is that charging times increase proportionally with battery size. The good news, though, is that the need for quick charging solutions grows in tandem with the capacity of batteries. The capacity of the charger is still another influence on total charging time.

Availability Of High-Capacity Electric Vehicle Chargers

The electric vehicle (EV) receives power from the charging station, but the battery itself is charged by a charger. Regardless of the power supply at the charging station. A large battery with a tiny battery charger (both measured in kWh) would take a long time to charge.

In order to quickly accept and convert power from the power station. Luxury EVs often come equipped with onboard battery chargers that can accommodate big batteries.

Custom Electric Vehicle Charging

With so many variables affecting EV charge times, it’s natural to wonder: what do you expect from your EV? Those who already possess an electric vehicle, as was noted. Generally do not mind the long charging times, and some may even find the new fuelling process to be a novelty.

You can save money by charging your electric vehicle at home during off-peak hours. Meaning you won’t have to worry about rush-hour traffic or touching dirty pump handles.

In addition, you may program your car to charge based on the distance you typically travel in a day. Allowing you to cut costs by purchasing only the energy you really need.

Alternatively, if you’re late, you can charge your car in the office and drive it home afterward. It’s the last thing some drivers are nervous about, but road trips still cause them anxiety. Again, it makes sense for drivers to invest more in an EV if they plan to use it for longer trips.

As electric vehicle ranges increase and onboard chargers evolve to accommodate larger batteries. Recharging during a road trip will take a little longer than it does for a gas-powered vehicle.

Better yet, you can have some downtime while the charging station fills your tank, allowing you to go to the bathroom or grab a snack. The best aspect is that recharging an EV is still far more affordable than fueling up with gas.

