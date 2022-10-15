How Old Do You Have To Be To Work At Starbucks?

Starbucks is a well-known brand in the US, and it has more than 33,833 stores in 84 different countries. It is known for having great customer service. Starbucks has more than 383,000 workers in many different jobs. There are a lot of people who want to work at Starbucks. Every year, companies hire people for a wide range of jobs.

There are jobs that teenagers can do. So, if you’re in high school and want to work at Starbucks, you might be wondering how old you have to be. At what age can you work at Starbucks? Candidates for a job at Starbucks must be at least 16 years old. At the entry-level level, you don’t need experience, but hiring managers may prefer people who have worked in the service industry before.

Starbucks has high expectations for its workers. The company has high standards for its workers, its mission, and its culture. So, the team in charge of hiring looks at candidates from different points of view to find out who they really are. Even though the job description is long, here are some of the most important skills you should have if you want to work at Starbucks.

What Is It Like Working At Starbucks?

Starbucks has a fun place to work, which helps people work together and think positively about the company’s mission. Its employees work hard to give customers the best service, keep a good attitude at work, and keep the highest standards of cleanliness.

What Sort Of Person Does Starbucks Want To Hire?

Starbucks wants all of its employees to be good at talking to people. They must be able to talk to clients in a clear and effective way. And be able to work well under pressure and keep to high professional standards. It gives a good impression of the business.

People who are good at communicating know how to talk to customers. They know how to pay attention and take accurate orders from customers. They know how to handle conflicts and sell the company’s products and brand in a professional way.

Customers are important to Starbucks. It wants all employees to be hardworking, quick, and happy with the client. They also have to make sure the store is safe and, most importantly, that the drinks are good.

Starbucks Cover Letter And Resume Requirements

Starbucks wants to see a clear goal or a professional resume that shows the skills you have that will help you in the job you are applying for. For your point to be clear, you need to write it in a short way. Your objective or professional resume should only be a few sentences long, so keep that in mind when you add the most important information.

Before sending in these important documents, make sure to read the job description carefully and show how well your experience matches the job’s needs. You should also use words from the job description in your resume.

In the sections for goals, professional experience, and skills, you can put keywords. Just make sure you use different keywords and don’t use the same words over and over in the document.

Job Requirements At Starbucks

After an application has been sent in, Starbucks does not have any special requirements for people who want to work as entry-level employees. The company gives orientation training to new hires, which helps them learn the skills and knowledge they need to do the jobs they are given.

But it’s not easy to get a leadership position at Starbucks. As long as you are older than the minimum age to work at Starbucks and had a good interview, they will choose you for the job you want.

Perks Of Working At Starbucks

Starbucks offers its employees a wide range of services, such as health insurance, savings, paid time off, time off to care for children, time off to go to school, and benefits for people who live in the suburbs, such as travel paid for by pre-tax payroll deductions, help with money through their CPU fund, and rewards like payment bonuses.

Calling a Starbucks barista a “barista” is technically wrong. Partner is what the company calls them. This language not only makes people feel professional and committed, but it also has a financial impact. After a year of work, the company gives its employees a small share of the business, making them shareholders.

How Can You Get A Job At Starbucks?

Starbucks posts its job openings on Glassdoor, where you can search by position, location, and date of opening. When you find a job you want to apply for on the vacancy list page, you can just click the “Apply” button and it will take you to the Starbucks website.

Starbucks says you can apply for more than one job opening at the same time. Once Starbucks gets your application, it will send you an email to let you know it has been received.

How soon you hear from someone from Starbucks depends on the job you applied for. The Starbucks website says, “Our recruiters and store managers look at each job applicant and reach out to those who seem to be a good fit.” The company will also send you an email if they decide not to interview you.

What’s The Minimum Age To Work At Starbucks?

To work at Starbucks, you have to be at least 16 years old. What is needed For an entry-level job? State law says that Starbucks has to hire a person. In the state of Montana, for example, Starbucks hires 14-year-olds. So, if you live in Montana and are 14 or 15 years old, you might be able to get a job at Starbucks.

Teenagers do not work in every part of Starbucks, though. For example, you have to be at least 18 years old to be a supervisor at a Starbucks store.

Can Teens Work At Starbucks?

In the United States, there are laws that say how old a worker has to be hired. Starbucks has to follow the law when hiring employees, just like every other company. Different states and types of jobs have different laws. Teenage workers are protected by the laws from hard work and dangerous conditions.

But Starbucks follows federal and state law when they hire 16-year-olds for entry-level barista jobs. State law says that Starbucks can hire teens who are 14 years old in the Montana area. To be a manager at a Starbucks store, you have to be at least 18 years old.

How Hard Is It To Get Hired At Starbucks?

Every year, more than 1 million people apply for jobs at STARBUCKS. About 80,000 new people are hired each year (both permanent and temporary, full-time and part-time).

It’s easy to figure out that less than 10% of people who want to work for STARBUCKS end up getting a job at one of their retail stores.

Conclusion

To work at a Starbucks, you have to be at least 16 years old. The first job for someone who is 16 years old. The youngest person who can work as a supervisor is 18 years old.

In the state of Montana, the minimum age is set by state law at 14 years. A new worker at Starbucks makes at least $12 an hour.

