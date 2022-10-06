How Old Is Lea Thompson? Famous For Playing The Role Of Lorraine Baines In The Back To The Future Trilogy Of Comedic Films

Lea Kathleen Thompson is a well-known name in the American entertainment industry, having worked in the fields of television acting, directing, and producing.

She is most known for her part as Lorraine Baines in the Back to the Future trilogy and for her role as the title character in the NBC sitcom Caroline in the City, which aired in the 1990s.

The movie actress, who is 61 years old and was born in Rochester, Minnesota, is known for her roles in films such as All the Right Moves, The Beverly Hillbillies, Howard the Duck, Jaws 3-D, Red Dawn, and Some Kind of Wonderful.

At the age of fourteen, she began her career as a professional dancer, and she dedicated three to four hours of daily practise to perfecting her form. She had a role in the film All the Right Moves, which Tom Cruise also starred in.

Lea Thompson Early Life And Biography

The daughter of Clifford and Barbara Barry Thompson, Lea Katherine Thompson was born on May 31, 1961, in Rochester, Minnesota. She has two sisters, Coleen Goodrich, and Shannon Katona, as well as two brothers, Andrew and Barry, totaling four siblings.

When she was fourteen years old, she began dancing ballet and won numerous scholarships at the American Ballet Theatre, Pennsylvania Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet. At the age of twenty, Thompson began dancing professionally and joined the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company.

Lea Thompson Personal Life

On the set of the movie “Some Kind of Wonderful,” which Howard Deutch directed, Thompson made the acquaintance of the director (1987).

The year 1989 marked the year that the couple married the knot, and they have been blessed with two children: Madelyn (who was born in 1991) and Zoey (born 1994).

Lea Thompson Career

In the 1983 film Jaws 3-D, Lea Thompson made her acting debut. She appeared as Cecily “Sissy” Loper in the video game MysteryDisc: Murder, Anyone? that same year. Later, she appeared in a number of films with recurrent parts, including The Wild Life (1984), Red Dawn (1984), and All the Right Moves (1983).

In the 1985 movie Back to the Future, Thompson played Lorraine Baines McFly, a character that became incredibly well-known. She made appearances in the films SpaceCamp, Some Kind of Wonderful, Casual Sex?, Howard the Duck, and The Wizard of Loneliness the next year.

She portrayed the main character in the television movie Night Breaker in 1989, for which she was nominated for a CableACE Award. She took on a variety of parts in the early 1990s, such as the mother of the title character in Dennis the Menace (1993), a pretentious ballet teacher in The Little Rascals (1994), and a villain in The Beverly Hillbillies (1995).

When Thompson played the lead role in the NBC television series “Caroline in the City,” which ran from 1995 to 1999, she became well-known. The People’s Choice Award was given to her for the part.

She took a break from acting and later made appearances in a number of Broadway productions. In the film Stealing Christmas, Thompson made a comeback (2003). She had cameos in several TV shows, including Ed, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Hallmark Channel.

She participated in the Celebrity Duets reality television series in 2006. She appeared in the television movies A Life Interrupted, Head Case, Exit Speed, Adventures of a Teenage Dragon Slayer, and The Christmas Clause the following year.

In the motion picture Left Behind, she portrayed Irene Steele. The reality television dance competition Dancing with the Stars included Thompson and her partner Artem Chigvintsev in 2014. In the quarterfinals, she lost after placing sixth and was eliminated.

Lea Thompson Awards And Achievements

In her successful career, Lea Thompson has received numerous nominations and awards. For her performance in the drama film Some Kind of Wonderful, she took home the Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama in 1987.

She took home the prize for Favorite Movie Actress at the 1990 Kids’ Choice Awards. Thompson’s performance in the sitcom Caroline in the City earned her the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Series in 1995. For the same television programme, she also received a 1996 Satellite Award.

At the American Movie Awards in 2014, she won the best actress prize for her performance in The Trouble with the Truth. She has also been nominated for a number of other honours, such as the Satellite Awards (1996) and the Saturn Awards (1985).

Lea Thompson Net Worth In 2022

Lea Thompson is estimated to have a net worth of $16 million as of 2022. She received this inheritance as a result of her extremely successful profession. She is an accomplished actor as well as a very gifted dancer.

Throughout her career, Thomson has made several appearances in movies and television shows. Additionally, she is a director who has worked on numerous made-for-TV movies. Her income as a producer also contributes to her fortune.

The Trouble with the Truth, Mayor Cupcake, and Pork Chop Night are just a few of the movies she has contributed to or executive produced. Lea Thompson is also a voice actor who has been in numerous TV shows. As long as she maintains her level of professional activity, her net worth should rise.

Lea Thompson is a very gifted actress with a large following who began acting at an early age. She has given incredible performances that have helped her win numerous honours. She participates in many activities and dances beautifully. Lea Thompson has had a significant impact and is the mother of several well-known actors.

