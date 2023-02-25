How Old Was Aang When He Died? What Happened To The Rest Of Avatar Team

How old was Aang when he passed away in Avatar: The Last Airbender? Even though the enduring animation character lived a full life after the ending of his own series, viewers of Avatar: Legend of Korra will discover that he passed away at an unexpected age and in an unexpected manner.

The co-creators of both Avatar programmes, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, could not have killed off such a significant character carelessly.

How Did Aang Die After Avatar: The Last Airbender?

The first Avatar that we knew and loved passed away a long time before the events of The Legend of Korra, despite the fact that Aang does appear in the show in the form of visions that Korra has.

In the end, Aang succumbed to a more difficult form of old age, which was ultimately the cause of his passing. As Aang progressed into his adulthood, the effects of being frozen for the previous century began to take their toll on him.

His vitality was sapped, and he ended up passing away at the comparatively young age of 66, according to his biological clock. Nonetheless, Avatar Aang has left behind a significant legacy.

Aang entrusted the search for the next Avatar to the Order of the White Lotus just before he passed away.

This is the group that was ultimately successful in locating the young and gifted Korra. Together with his longtime companion and wife Katara Aang, Aang was also responsible for carrying on the Air Nomads’ legacy.

Two of their children, Bumi and Kya, and their third child, Tenzin, developed the ability to manipulate air. Tenzin went on to have four children, all of whom followed in her footsteps and became airbenders, carrying on the tradition of the Air Nomads.

Aang Died At The Age Of 66

Yet, despite the fact that the Avatar often has a lifespan that is significantly longer than that of a typical human person (Kyoshi, for example, lived for 230 years), this does not apply to Aang.

His actions during the beginning of the Hundred Year War, which consisted of fleeing and causing himself to be frozen for a hundred years, are the direct cause of his untimely end. This is despite the fact that it is extremely terrible.

It is hypothesised that the fact that he keeps himself in a state of suspended animation for such a considerable amount of time using the Avatar State contributes to the onset of health issues around the time he reaches the end of his middle age. Aang passes away, leaving Katara and their three children to mourn his loss along with their own.

Katara Is A Healer In The Southern Water Tribe

Upon the passing of her husband, Katara returns to the Southern Water Tribe, where she starts a new life as a Master Healer and Waterbending instructor.

She is actually Korra’s teacher, which explains why the new Avatar has amazing abilities straight away. Katara occasionally had visits from her kids. Unfortunately, they don’t see each other very often because they all have separate lifestyles.

Tenzin is in charge of the Air Nomads, while Bumi retired and now lives with his younger brother. Yet, Kya says that she prefers to spend time with her mother (with a small amount of frustration aimed at her siblings for their alleged lack of responsibility.)

In the conclusion of The Legend of Korra, Katara is 89 years old but still energetic and upbeat as ever. She helps the Avatar get back on her feet after the Red Lotus incident seriously harms both her physical and emotional well-being.

Sokka Became The Southern Water Tribe Chief

Just after the Hundred Year War, Sokka travels with Team Avatar, assisting Aang and Katara in keeping some form of harmony amid the divided groups that are swiftly emerging in light of shifting global politics.

When he is about 43 years old, Sokka joins the five-person United Republic of Nations Council panel and represents the Southern Water Tribe. He also serves briefly as the panel’s moderator.

Tenzin’s acrobatic prowess and tactical acumen are reportedly a result of him, as he repeatedly instills on his nephew the idea that bending is not the answer to all issues (something he is quite experienced with, after his adventures with a group of overpowered benders.) Later, after Sokka departs from the UNR Council, he is appointed the Chief of his tribe, continuing the legacy of his father and hero, Hakoda.

The Red Lotus attempts to abduct Korra when she is about five years old, but they are thwarted by a dream team that includes Fire Lord Zuko, Tonraq, Tenzin, and Sokka. His exact passing has not yet been determined.

Momo & Hawky Disappear

When Appa and Aang both pass away at once, it was an expected result that strengthened their unbreakable spirit bond. Nevertheless, Momo, the adorable flying lemur, is not mentioned in the sequel, indicating that he too passes away at some point, most likely from old age (hopefully after a delicious meal consisting of peaches.)

Hawky, Sokka’s messenger bird, is charged with delivering Toph’s message to her parents in Gaoling; regrettably, Katara fulfils this duty without even informing him. This is made even more tragic because it appears that the hawk stays in the Beifong Mansion once his task is finished.

Conclusion

Aang was 66 years old at the time of his death, which corresponds to his actual age, but one must also take into account the additional 100 years he spent under the ice before the events of Avatar:

The Last Airbender. Aang was actually born in 12 BG (“before genocide”), giving him a total age of 136 years.

