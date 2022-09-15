How Old Was Elvis When He Died? What Were His Last Words Before He Died?

It is common knowledge that Elvis Presley passed away at the young age of 42, but the specifics of his death continue to be shrouded in mystery and myth. Facts include that on August 16, 1977, at approximately 2:30 p.m., his fiancee Ginger Alden was looking for him all over the Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee. Alden was getting worried since she hadn’t seen Presley recently, and he was supposed to be getting ready to leave for his latest tour.

Not until Alden’s toilet door was slightly ajar did she suspect that Presley was hiding there. She peered inside and “stood paralyzed as I took in the scene,” as she wrote about the experience later in her autobiography.

What Was Elvis Presley’s Cause Of Death?

Elvis Presley passed away at the age of 42 after a lifelong battle with substance abuse, the exact reason of which is still the subject of much conjecture. According to the medical professionals, he suffered a fatal heart attack, which was most likely spurred on by his addiction to barbiturates obtained legally.

Emphysema, liver damage, high blood pressure, and colon enlargement were among the ailments that the show-stopping entertainer was struggling with at the time. The results of the autopsy revealed that he had remnants of 14 different narcotics in his system at the time of his passing, 10 of which were present in concentrations that were considered to be substantial.

Anxiety and sleeplessness were the most common reasons for prescribing these medicines.

Additionally, it has been said that he was 25 stone and bedridden. However, several hypotheses have emerged that he is still alive, despite his apparent death. Some have speculated that the King of Rock and Roll killed himself due to an addiction to painkillers, as presented in the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher.

When Did Elvis Presley Die?

On August 16, 1977, the world’s most famous musician was discovered unresponsive in the toilet of his home, Graceland, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital. It is believed that he had been dead for around one hour when the emergency medical technicians arrived; he was ice cold, bluish, and showed no indications of vitality.

At Baptist Memorial Hospital, a futile attempt to resuscitate him was made because to the fact that “he was Elvis.” Elvis Presley has left behind an enormous legacy and has undeniably left his mark on the music industry with a string of incredibly popular recordings.

Fans in mourning over the loss of the “King of Rock and Roll” flocked to Memphis in large numbers after his passing.

What The Autopsy Says About How Elvis Died

Where is Elvis Presley buried?

Where Elvis had lived in his extravagant Graceland house is now the site of his final resting place. Elvis’s grandmother Minnie Mae, mother Gladys, and father Vernon were all laid to rest on the property, as was the singer’s grandson Benjamin Storm Presley Keough.

There is a little pond in the centre of the peaceful Meditation Garden at Graceland, where they are all laid to rest with big headstones and floral arrangements.

Hardcore fans honor his life every year during Elvis Week, a tradition that has endured for decades.

FAQs – People Also Ask

How old was Elvis Presley when he died?

Everything you wanted to know about the “King of Rock and Roll” before his untimely death in August 1977, at the age of 42, is here.

What were Elvis ‘last words before he died?

In 1977, the year Elvis passed away, his doctor George Nichopoulos (left, called “Dr Feelgood”) prescribed Elvis around 10,000 doses of amphetamines, opioids, tranquilizer, and barbiturates. The last words uttered by YouTube Elvis were a “Ok, I won’t” in response to his fiancée Ginger Alden’s warning that he shouldn’t read in the bathroom and pass out.

