How Old was Priscilla When Elvis Died? And Their Relationship Timeline

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley continue to be a part of our culture more than 45 years after his passing.

This is evident in everything from the footage of their 1967 wedding, in which the bouffant-wearing bride can be seen gazing lovingly into the eyes of her heartthrob husband, to their family portraits with daughter Lisa Marie.

Even if the happy days didn’t endure forever, Priscilla continues to be the guardian of Elvis’ legacy. After Vernon Presley, the singer’s father, passed away in 1979, she was appointed co-executor of the “King of Rock and Roll’s” estate.

She has been crucial in maintaining Graceland as a tourist destination (though pilgrimage site might be more accurate) and her ex as one of the highest-earning deceased celebrities of all time.

But even if Vernon had given the other person the castle’s keys, the experience of falling in love with one of the most alluring persons ever to walk the globe wouldn’t have vanished on its own.

What Was Age Of Priscilla When Elvis Died?

Priscilla was age of 32 And Elvis at 42 when he died, Despite having a 10-year age difference, Priscilla and the duo met for the first time when she was a ninth-grader. Currie Grant, an Elvis acquaintance she had met at the Eagles Club, drove the then-teenager to the singer’s house.

In a later interview with PEOPLE, she claimed, “I saw Elvis right away. “He looked younger and more fragile appearing with his Army haircut, and handsomer than he seemed in Hollywood.”

Although being young, she was able to make an impression on the “Suspicious Minds” singer, who gave her and his guests two performances of “Rags to Riches” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight.”

Priscilla recalled, “I saw Elvis attempting to attract my attention. “I observed that he started singing specifically for me the less I responded to him. Elvis Presley was attempting to impress me, which I found incomprehensible.”

December 1966: Elvis Presley proposes to Priscilla Beaulieu

Three weeks before Christmas, after some time of discussion, Elvis gave Priscilla a 3.5-carat diamond ring. She admitted as much to NPR’s “World Café” programme in 2017: “It was a surprise.” “He told me to close my eyes as he knelt down and presented me with a gift.

This I did, after which he instructed me to open them and gave me a stunning engagement ring.”

The author of Elvis and Me claims that society’s approval played a role in the choice.

She subsequently said to Ladies Home Journal, “Even though we were completely happy the way we were, at that time it wasn’t nice for people to live together, [without being married].”

May 1, 1967: Elvis and Priscilla Presley get married in Las Vegas

Priscilla married Elvis on May 1, 1967, when she was 21 years old, in an eight-minute ceremony in Las Vegas. In a secluded suite of the long-gone Aladdin Hotel, they were married.

But, the couple still celebrated in style, with the bride wearing an off-the-rack beaded chiffon gown with long lace sleeves from a department shop named Westwood and the groom donning a brocade silk tux and Western boots.

A six-tiered yellow sponge cake with a reported price of $3,200 (or around $22,000 with inflation) was consumed after they performed their first dance to “Love Me Tender.”

Denis Martiq, the hotel’s pastry chef at the time, explained to Memphis magazine that “each layer was filled twice with apricot marmalade and a kirsch [liqueur] flavoured Bavarian cream…glazed with fondant icing and adorned with royal icing and marzipan roses.”

February 1, 1968: Elvis and Priscilla Presley welcome their first child

The couple’s first and only child, Lisa Marie Presley, was born on February 1st, 1968, and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll now had an heir to his throne. In a piece that appeared in the Orlando Sentinel in November 1985, Priscilla recalled the occasion.

She writes, “I awoke at approximately eight and recognised that labour had started. “I called my mother in New Jersey out of fear, and she advised me to call the doctor right away.

He instructed me to go directly to the hospital. I softly roused Elvis and informed him that the momentous day had come.”

The couple travelled to the wrong hospital before “calmly” applying her makeup, but they made it to the appropriate hospital in time to receive their new child at 5:01 p.m.

“Elvis entered the room and gave me a kiss, ecstatic that our child was healthy and totally typical. He already had feelings for her “Priscilla composed. “I can’t believe that I made part of this wonderful child,” he exclaimed, in astonishment.

The singer’s transformation into a father was a revelation to the new mother. She said, “I adored and will always love the man in my hospital room that day. “He wasn’t scared to reveal his warmth or sensitivity; he didn’t have to attempt to be aggressive, decisive, or seductive.

He wasn’t required to portray the legendary Elvis Presley. My husband was merely a dude.”

August 15, 1972: Elvis and Priscilla Presley finalize their divorce

Elvis and Priscilla’s assets were divided according to divorce papers that were sold at auction and were dated August 15, 1972. Priscilla was given the couple’s 1971 Mercedes-Benz, 1969 Cadillac Eldorado,

1971 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and half of the proceeds from their three properties. Furthermore, PEOPLE noted in 1996 that Priscilla received $1.7 million in addition to $8,000 each month for ten years.

August 16, 1977: Elvis Presley dies

At his Memphis home Graceland, Elvis Presley passed away on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. Initial autopsy results suggested cardiac arrhythmia, or an unreliable, inefficient heartbeat.

Priscilla later recalled, “It was a shock, even though I noticed his health deteriorating and even went back to Memphis once to see if there was anything I could do.

