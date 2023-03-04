How Tall Is Celebrity Singer Paula Abdul? Know Her Career And Life!

American singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer, actor, and television personality Paula Abdul rose to fame after directing Janet Jackson’s music videos, which made her a highly sought-after choreographer.

She subsequently went on to achieve incredible success as a vocalist with a run of mega hit singles that peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, such as Rush Rush (1991), as well as a number of albums, including her debut Forever Your Girl (1988), which sold over 7 million copies in the US.

Paula has also acted as a leading lady in a number of movies, such as Shot Through the Heart (1998), and on TV shows, such as American Idol (2002-2010, 2013–16), where she served as a panellist.

She has received numerous accolades, including the Primetime Emmy Award in 1989 for “Outstanding Choreography” for The Tracey Ullman Show and the Grammy in 1991 for “Best Music Video – Short Form” for her song Opposites Attract (1989). (1987)

Real Name Paula Julie Abdul Birthday June 19, 1962 Birthplace San Fernando, California, U.S.

Paula Abdul Height and Weight

The height of Paula Abdul is 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) and Paula Abdul Weight is 117 lb (53 kg).

Paula Abdul’s Career

The Jackson family members noticed Abdul at one of the NBA games and instantly gave him the chance to choreograph their hit song “Torture,” which went on to become a major success.



She had several requests to direct the music videos of various musicians and personalities throughout the 1980s. She oversaw the ‘Victory’ tour choreography for The Jacksons.



She launched her first pop album, “Forever Your Girl,” in 1988, and it was an instant success. Her subsequent music album, “Spellbound,” which she published three years later, quickly rose to the top of the charts.

She released ‘Head Over Heels,’ a further pop album in 1995 on Virgin Records. Some of the album’s singles went on to become popular dance anthems.



Paula Abdul’s Get Up and Dance! was a dance fitness video she published in 1995. A second video she released, named “Cardio Dancing,” three years later also became a great hit.



She took a break from the music business and started directing dance scenes in theatre and motion pictures including “Reefer Madness” and “American Beauty.”



She made an appearance as herself in the 1998 television movie “The Waiting Game.” She made an appearance in a “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” episode in 1999. She portrayed “Sasha” in “The Wayans Brothers.” the same year.



She debuted in the music business in 2000 and put out the CD “Paula Abdul: Greatest Hits,” which is a collection of all of her tracks to that point.



She was on the ‘American Idol’ judging panel from 2002 through 2009, along with Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell. She also created her own jewellery business, QVC, and published another Album called “Best Hits: Straight Up!” during this time.



She served as the host of “RAH!,” a “MTV” cheering reality competition, in 2009. She also wrote the song “I’m Only Here for the Music,” which is another hit. She announced that she would not be returning to judge “American Idol” in the same year.

She joined CBS’s dancing reality programme “Live to Dance” in 2011 and worked as a judge, producer, and mentor. She co-hosted Simon Cowell as a judge on “The X-Factor” in the same year. L. A. Reid, a music executive, and singer Nicole Scherzinger served as the other two judges for the competition.



She made a guest judge appearance on the dance reality series “So, You Think You Can Dance?eleventh “‘s season in 2013. She also participated in “X Factor Around The Globe” as a judge.

She acted as a guest judge in the sixth season of the well-known reality competition television series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in addition to appearing as the judge on the dancing reality programme “So You Think You Can Dance Australia” in 2014.



Abdul had a cameo on the comedy show “Real Husbands of Hollywood” in 2015.

At the 2019 “Billboard Music Awards,” Abdul gave a medley of her top hits as part of the closing ceremony.

Net Worth and Salary

What is Paula Abdul’s net worth?- Abdul has an estimated net worth of around $30 million. As an actress, Paula earns about $52,461.

Awards and Nomination

She received the “MTV Video Music Award” for “Best Choreography in a Video” in 1987. The song’s music video, titled “Nasty,” featured Janet Jackson dancing.

For her single “Straight Up,” she received the “MTV Video Music Award” in 1989 for “Best Choreography in a Video.”

She was named the “American Music Award’s” “Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist” in 1990.

For her single “Opposites Attract” she received a “Grammy Award” for “Best Music Video, Short Form” in 1991.

In 1991, she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

