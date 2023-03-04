How Tall is POP Star “I Can’t Breath” Singer Bebe Rexha?

An American singer and songwriter is named Bebe Rexha. She has composed music for numerous well-known artists and groups, including Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, SHINee, and Eminem.

She launched her debut album Expectations in 2018, which helped her get to position #13 on the US Billboard 200.

She has previously released two EPs that garnered moderate popularity. Before the release of her debut album, she also recorded a few duets and collaborated with artists like G-Eazy.

Who Is Bebe Rexha?

Bebe Rexha is a gifted musician who has contributed significantly to the music business as a singer, songwriter, and record producer.

She was raised in a musical family and was born on August 30, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York. Her parents, who were both immigrants from Albania, supported her decision to pursue a career in music.

Rexha debuted in the music industry in 2010 as the band Black Cards’ lead singer. But, she became well-known in 2013 after contributing to the popular song “Monster” by Eminem and Rihanna.

She obtained a record deal with Warner Bros. Records as a result of her popularity, and in 2014, her debut single, “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You,” was released.

Rexha contributed to the popular G-Eazy song “Me, Myself & I” in 2015, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After the publication of her first EP, “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up,” in 2015 and her second EP, “All Your Fault: Part. 1,” in 2017, her solo career has flourished.

Rexha’s music is frequently categorised as pop with R&B, hip-hop, and EDM influences. She is renowned for writing catchy choruses and memorable lyrics, as well as for having strong voice. Her most well-known songs include “Final Hurrah,” “I’m a Mess,” “No Broken Hearts,” and “Meant to Be,” which features Florida Georgia Line.

Rexha is well-known for her music career, as well as her sense of style and support of body positivity. She has been transparent in discussing her issues with body image and has made use of her position to encourage self-acceptance and self-assurance.

How Tall Is Bebe Rexha?

Bebe Rexha is roughly 5 feet 5 inches tall (1.65 metres) (5 feet 5 inches). In the United States of America, where Rexha was born and reared, this height for a woman is considered to be quite ordinary.

Yet, in the entertainment sector, where physical beauty is frequently stressed, there is a possibility that some people will consider 1.65 metres to be shorter than the normal height for a person.

Bebe Rexha is a gifted musician who continues to leave her imprint on the music industry with her one-of-a-kind sound and songs that listeners can identify with. The fact that she has been so successful is a reflection of her tenacity, dedication, and enthusiasm for music.

Rexha’s self-confidence and professional accomplishments as an artist have not been hindered in any way by the fact that she is tall.

She has become an advocate for body positivity and encourages people to accept themselves for who they are by accepting her distinctive appearance and embracing her role as a role model.

She has demonstrated that height is not a barrier to success thanks to her skill, determination, and the hard work that she has put in. She has achieved a great deal of success in the music industry.

Bebe Rexha Career

Bebe Rexha became well-known as a well-known singer and songwriter. Samantha Cox, a scout for new talent, helped Bebe Rexha obtain a contract and establish her career as a performer and songwriter.

Following that, she started working with renowned American singer and musician Pete Wentz and joined his electronic music group Black Cards.

In a recording studio in New York City, Rexha and Pete Wentz, the band’s bassist, started working together in 2010. She joined Black Cards, Wentz’s brand-new experimental band, and took over lead vocals.

She started penning popular songs like “Like a Champion,” “The Monster,” “Take Me Home,” and “Glowing” after securing a record deal with Warner Bros. Records in 2013. She released I Can’t Stop Drinking About You, a single with a music video, as her debut musical work in 2014.

Rexha secured a contract with Warner Bros. Records in 2013 and launched her solo singing career. Working on numerous songs, including Selena Gomez’s “Like a Champion” and Nikki Williams’ “Glowing,” Rexha had begun.

Rexha approached Nicki Minaj’s manager Gee Roberson and asked if she could work with the rapper to be on one of her songs. The song “No Broken Hearts” by Rexha and Nicki Minaj was made available in March 2016.

The music video, which debuted in April 2016, was directed by Dave Meyer. The video has received more than 300 million views on YouTube.

Martin Garrix and Rexha collaborated on the song “In the Name of Love,” which was released on July 29, 2016. One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson released the song “Back to You” on July 21, 2017, and it featured Rexha and Digital Farm Animals. Bebe’s song peaked at number forty on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rexha revealed to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet of the 62nd Grammy Awards in January 2020 that her battle with mental illness served as the inspiration for the record. According to Rexha in an interview slated for October 2020, the album would be visually driven.

The music video for Rexha’s most recent single, “Sacrifice,” debuted on March 5, 2021, the same day the song was released.

Only available in European Deichmann stores, Rexha’s “Bebe X Puma” accessory line debuted in March 2021. Rexha announced that the album’s third track, “Sabotage,” would be released the next day on the same day (April 14), 2021. (April 16).

Rexha will release the fourth single from her next album, “Die for a Man,” on April 30. It features Lil Uzi Vert. Along with the release of Rexha’s second studio album, Better Mistakes, on May 7, the song “Break My Heart Myself” also received a music video. The album debuted at #140 on the Billboard 200 in its first week of sales.

On October 25, 2021, Rexha made public her involvement in the song “Family” by David Guetta, Ty Dolla Sign, and A Boogie with the Hoodie.

On November 19, Masked Wolf’s remix of “Sabotage,” titled “It’s You; Not Me,” was made available. Due to the song’s popularity on the music-sharing app TikTok, David Guetta released a remix of Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65 in August 2022 under the title “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring Rexha.

Some Interesting Bebe Rexha Facts

She cites Coldplay, Kanye West, The Cranberries, Imogen Heap, and Lauryn Hill as her musical influences.

In Albanian, Bebe’s first name “Bleta” means “Honey Bee”.

She is the first one in her family to be born in the United States.

She self-learned the guitar and piano.

Rexha was actively playing the trumpet (more than 9 years) during school time.

Her voice is a coloratura soprano.

Bebe’s career started flourishing in 2010 after she met Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy’s bassist) by chance in a recording studio.

Released in 2016, she featured Nicki Minaj in her song “No Broken Hearts“.

From 2010 to 2012, she was a part of the electronic band “Black Cards” with Pete Wentz.

When no one is watching, she likes twerking at her home.

She got to host the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2016.

In September 2020, she shared her newly dyed red hair (from blonde previously) on Instagram.

On May 7, 2021, Bebe Rexha released her 2nd studio album Better Mistakes.

She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the past.

She is a fan of classical music.

Growing up, she played the trumpet and sang opera.

Rexha was born in Brooklyn but raised in Staten Island, New York.

She loves hosting dinner parties for her friends.

Her specialty is cooking Penne alla vodka pasta. She enjoys cooking Italian dishes.

In 2021, she was having at least 3 cups of coffee a day.

She prefers her home to be neat and clean at all times. She is a neat freak.

Bebe Rexha likes listening to demos in the car.

She has a big tomato garden in her backyard. Her father was raised on a farm in Macedonia.

In order to wind up, she prefers keeping journals.

It was not until 29 that she got her driver’s license. She was using public transportation until that time.

Bebe Rexha enjoys baking banana bread.

Whenever she goes to the East Coast, she never forgets to buy rainbow cookies.

She once took 115 flights in a year. But, according to her, she doesn’t enjoy flying.

In 2021, she was having a dog named Bear. Rexha grooms her dog herself because Bear doesn’t like a professional for that.

For over 15 years, she is a having a Buddha statue at her home in the backyard.

She likes collecting vinyl records.

Apart from English, she can also speak Albanian and Spanish.

She likes reading her horoscope.

Talking about shoes, she prefers wearing slides because of the comfort level.

In February 2023, she released a new song titled Heart Wants What It Wants.

In March 2023, during an interview, Bebe Rexha revealed that she would never date a fellow musician and that she had never done so in the past.

