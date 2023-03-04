How Tall Is WWE Beast Cody Rhodes? Know All About His Life!

Cody Runnels Garrett American professional wrestler, promoter, and actor Rhodes is better known by his ring name Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes is currently employed for AEW (All Elite Wrestling).



He also serves as the Executive Vice President of the promotion. With Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he started his professional wrestling career, he won the Triple Crown.

He received a promotion to WWE, where he twice captured the Intercontinental Championship. In addition, he won six tag team championships.

Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and started competing on the independent scene. He joined AEW and worked his way up to executive vice president of the organisation and wrestler. He received the title of inaugural AEW TNT Champion.

Name Cody Garrett Runnels Rhodes DOB 30 June 1985, 36 years Height 188 cm Weight 100 kg Occupation Professional wrestler Professional Debut 2006 Wife Brandi Rhodes Professional Name Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes’s Bio

Cody Rhodes came into the world on June 30th, 1985. His given name is Cody Garrett Runnels. Cody is his middle name.

Marietta, Georgia, in the United States of America, is where he was born and raised. He was born in the United States of America and still resides there.

He adheres to the Christian faith despite having a complicated family tree. When he was first brought into the world, Dusty Rhodes and Michelle Rubio were his parents.

His siblings include Dustin, who is his half-brother, as well as Kristin and Teil, who are also his sisters. He has some Cuban ancestry that comes from his mother’s side of the family. The zodiac sign Cancer describes him best.

He completed his secondary education at Lassiter High School in Lassiter, Georgia. In high school, he was a dominant force on the mat, earning two state titles for Georgia in the sport of wrestling.

After completing his high school education, he enrolled in a training programme for actors. He had every intention of competing for Penn State University’s wrestling team in the future.

But, he did come to the conclusion that he wanted to pursue a career as a professional wrestler.

Cody Rhodes Height and Physical Information

The fans place a significant amount of importance on the physical health of their favourite celebrities.

A celebrity’s height, weight, eye colour, and even their hairstyle, outfit, and cosmetics can all influence the direction of a trend.

The fact is not lost on us. Cody Rhodes stands at a height of 1.85 metres. He weighs somewhere close to one hundred kilogrammes.

Although it is subject to change at any time, we have included the most recent value of his weight in this entry.

Career

Cody Rhodes made his WWE debut in 2006. He was given a position with Ohio Valley Wrestling, the organization’s expanding division (OVW). While he was wrestling, his true name was Cody Runnels.

He won the Triple Crown while he was a member of OVW. He and Shawn Spears formed a tag team in 2006 that went on to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship.

In a street brawl against Deuce ‘n Domino in December 2006, they defeated them to win the Tag Team Title for a second time. Their animosity began when Spears got jealous of Runnels’ success as a single wrestler.

Runnels won the OVW Heavyweight Title in February 2007. By defeating Spears, he took home the OVW Television Title. He received a promotion to the WWE’s main roster in 2007.

He spent a total of nine years in WWE. Twice took home the Intercontinental Championship.

He has obtained six titles for tag teams.

Took home the World Tag Team Championship three times. He has three WWE Tag Team Title victories. He began a conflict with Hardcore, against whom he suffered three consecutive defeats.

They later developed into a tag team. He and Holly defeated Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch to win their first WWE championship, the World Tag Team Championship, in December 2007.

He earned the title of two-time World Tag Team Champion when he turned on Holly and joined forces with Ted DiBiase to help him defeat Holly.

They kept the World Tag Team Title after using their right to a rematch against John Cena and Batista, who had defeated them in August 2008.

He was the World Tag Team Champion for the third time. They formed The Legacy along with Manu and Randy Orton. At the time, it was well-known that The Legacy and Triple H’s D-Generation X (DX) were at odds.

Then, Orton was attacked by Dibiase and Rhodes who had switched sides. He was chosen for SmackDown in 2010. Rhodes won his first WWE Tag Team Title with Drew McIntyre.

In order to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time, he fought Ezekiel Jackson in August 2011. In November, Orton broke Rhodes’ mask, ending his use of the disguise.

Cody and Damien Sandow defeated Team Hell No in a Hell in a Cell match to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship in October. He then joined forces with his half-brother Goldust to capture the WWE Tag Team Title twice.

He introduced the new character Stardust during this time. As of 2016, he left WWE. After leaving WWE, he started competing on independent circuits.

He started out performing under the name Cody until 2020, when WWE gave up control of the “Cody Rhodes” identity.



He competed in matches at Bound for Glory, Kingdom, Impact, Ring of Honor’s Final Battle, and New Japan Pro-Kingdom.

Wrestling’s He achieved three victories: the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title, the ROH World Championship, and the ROH World Six-Man Tang Team Championship (with The Young Bucks).

He captured the NWA World Heavyweight Title in 2018. Cody and his father Dusty were the first father and son to win the championship, making history.

He became an executive vice president of AEW in 2019. In addition to serving as executive vice president, he was a wrestler. He was the inaugural AEW TNT Championship champion. He won the title for a second time in October of this year.

Facts About Cody Rhodes

He was trained by Randy Orton, Shawn Spears, and his father Dusty Rhodes.

When he was a teenager, he legally changed his name to Cody Garrett Runnels Rhodes.

He is a fan of The Legend of Zelda video game series.

He is also a comic book fan.

He has appeared in the CW network series “Arrow”.

American wrestler Magnum T.A. is his godfather.

He has worked as a Referee too.

He had the most eliminations in 2012.

He seldom wears a mask.

He made his wrestling debut in May 2006 for Ohio Valley Wrestling.

