How To Add TSA PreCheck To American Airlines?

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and American Airlines have launched TSA PreCheck. It’s a program that uses passengers’ mobile phones to verify their identities so they can breeze through airport security.

American Airlines AAdvantage members enrolled in TSA PreCheck can now use their Mobile ID at TSA PreCheck checkpoints. This process has been rolled out at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Later this year, the technology will be introduced at a subset of TSA PreCheck lanes. At other airports like Miami International, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Washington Reagan National, and others.

TSA PreCheck Process

Travelers who sign up for TSA PreCheck can take advantage of streamlined security checks at airports.

When going through security screening at an airport that participates in the TSA’s “Keep It On, Leave It Behind” program, you can keep your shoes, belts, and light outerwear on, in addition to leaving your laptop and 3-1-1 liquids in your carry-on bags.

Payment of a fee, disclosure of personal information for a background check, and attendance at a personal interview are all required steps in the application process.

The application fee is $85, but many travel credit cards will reimburse you for the cost if you join for a full five years. Online renewal of PreCheck is only $70 after the $85 application fee.

TSA PreCheck must be added to your ticket or frequent flyer profile in a specific way, this varies by airline. Just because you put your PreCheck number on a ticket doesn’t mean it will be automatically applied to your next booking.

How to Add Precheck to American Airlines?

American Airlines’ Mobile ID is easy to create and keep track of. Those who have TSA PreCheck and fly and want to take part in this program have to download the Airside Digital Identity App. Take a photo of their face before their trip. The app will then be used to scan their identification documents.

Acceptable forms of identification include passports and driver’s licenses from states participating in the AAMVA DLDV program. Finally, they’ll key in their AAdvantage number with American Airlines.

The app will use mobile ID technology powered by Thales to check the user’s details against existing records at the relevant state DMV or the passport’s embedded NFC chip.

The American Airlines Mobile ID will be saved to the customer’s mobile device until ready to be shared. Customers will present a QR code on their phones and give TSA permission to access their American Airlines Mobile ID as they go through security checkpoints. The TSA PreCheck checkpoint requires customers to look into a camera after they have provided their Mobile-ID. The TSA’s computer system will compare the passenger’s encrypted photo with their American Airlines Mobile ID. In most cases, the entire procedure at the airport takes no more than five seconds.

Customers can keep their digital ID on their device until they’re ready to use it at another waypoint, like an airport lounge, after which TSA will delete the encrypted digital ID from its checkpoint readers.

The airline plans to install more of these self-service terminals, as well as automated bag check and domestic boarding gates. U.S. Customs and Border Protection already offers facial matching to confirm a passenger’s identity at several international checkpoints.

