How To Calculate GPA, CGPA? Know Difference Between Them

If you’ve done any research on the many grading systems used in places like France, Germany, the United States, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and many others, you’ve probably come across terms like GPA and CGPA.

When students see their grades or percentages as their results, they are often confused about what GPA and CGPA mean. Here is the answer to all your questions about what GPA stands for, how it is calculated and changed, and where it is used.

What Is GPA?

GPA is short for Grade Point Average. It’s a scale that usually goes from 1 to 4 or 1 to 6 or 1 to 9 points. It is the same as a percentage, so a higher GPA means that the student did better in school.

The GPA is a way to measure how well a student has done in a certain subject over the course of a semester or session. In some countries, the GPA is used to judge a student’s performance when deciding whether or not to let them into a college program, such as an undergraduate or graduate program.

CGPA: Cumulative Grade Point Average is what CGPA stands for. It is the average of the grade points earned in all subjects over all semesters. In a way, a student’s CGPA is the final grade for their academic program. While GPA is for each subject, CGPA or an overall GPA is for the whole program or semester.

What Is The GPA Scale?

The GPA scale is the range of scores that can be given. As we’ve talked about before, the GPA scale can be anything. Scales from 0 to 4, 0 to 5, 0 to 6, and 0 to 9 are the most common.

Many universities outside of the U.S. use scales from 0 to 10 to measure GPAs. The most common GPA scale in the United States is 0 to 4. All of the other GPA scales are in groups of four.

On a scale from 0 to 16, a perfect GPA of 4.0 would be 16.

How To Figure Out GPA?

There is no one way for everyone to figure out their GPA. Different colleges use different ways to figure out the GPA. In the past, it was easy for students to figure out what their grades meant in terms of their GPA.

An A meant 4, a B meant 3, a C meant 2, a D meant 1, and an F meant 0. Universities overseas usually use the weighted GPA. With this method, the GPA is based on the following points:

Each subject is given a credit score based on how important it is in the Program. For instance, a subject with 4 credits is more important to the program than a subject with only 2 credits.

Getting good grades in the subjects with more points will help your GPA in the long run.

A+ grades are sometimes given on a scale of 4.0+. Where the grades are things like A+, A, A-, B+, B, B-, etc.

Formulas

The formula for figuring out a weighted GPA is below. Here’s how to figure out your GPA based on credits:

GPA = (Grades x Credits) / Credits

Using the above scorecard and formula, the following is the GPA for these scores:

GPA = (Grades x Credits) / Credits = 45/13 = 3.46

So, on a scale from 0 to 4, the CGPA for the example above would be 3.46.

How To Turn Percentage Into GPA?

There are many ways to turn a percentage into a GPA on a 4.0 scale. The easiest way is to use the formula below:

GPA = (Proportion of 20) – 1

GPA Calculators And GPA Converters

Convert GPA

Most colleges and universities in the United States use GPA scores. Students from other countries who want to study in the US have to figure out how to turn their grades or percentages into a GPA.

For example, a 3.5 GPA is between 55 and 59%, and the same is true for a 4.0.

GPA Calculator

If you don’t want to figure out your GPA on your own, there are a number of online GPA calculators that you can use.

You just put in the credits and grades you got, and it will tell you your GPA. Students can also use calculators to figure out their semester GPA.

Boost GPA Calculator

Don’t worry about how your GPA is doing during the semester. There are calculators where you can put your current scores and the scores you want to get at the end of the program.

When you give these details to the calculators, they will tell you how many points you need to keep getting to reach the end goal.

Cumulative GPA Calculator

The cumulative GPA calculators can be found online, just like the GPA score calculators. They are just the average and total scores that students got in each subject over the course of the program.

Conclusion

There are no general rules about what a good GPA for college is, so there is no one answer to the question, “What is a good GPA?” Admissions to each course and university will be based on their own set of rules.

The GPA requirements will be stricter at universities that are harder to get into. Before applying to a university, it’s a good idea for students to check what courses they need to take.

Most people need a 3.0 to 4.0 GPA to get into a good university, while a 2.5 GPA is enough to get into an average university.

