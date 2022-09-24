How To Connect Firestick Without Remote?

After checking into your hotel room, it can be upsetting to discover that you’ve forgotten or misplaced the remote for your Fire Stick, but there is still a method to operate your Amazon streaming device. Just a small bit of effort is required.

This tutorial will show you how to set up the Fire TV app, a second mobile device, and a personal Wi-Fi hotspot to operate your Amazon Fire TV Stick without using its remote. A number of alternative solutions are also provided, along with some basic instructions on how to use the new configuration to eventually connect to the hotel’s Wi-Fi. If your Fire Stick remote isn’t working, there are a few remedies you might want to try.

Without A Remote, How Can I Connect My Fire Stick?

Here’s how to use your hotel room’s Amazon Fire TV Stick when you’ve lost or forgotten the remote control. Install the Fire TV app on an Android tablet or smartphone after downloading it. The Amazon Prime Video app and the Fire TV app are totally different apps.

Your secondary device should be connected to the hotel’s WiFi network. A Windows or Mac laptop, an iPhone, an iPad, an Android tablet, or a smartphone are all acceptable devices. The Fire TV app cannot be used on the same device that has it installed. Wi-Fi networks on a Windows 11 Surface are listed here.

Create a Wi-Fi hotspot now with your backup device. Share your internet connection with neighbouring devices using your laptop, phone, or tablet. Mobile hotspots can be made on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices. Ask a hotel employee to help you set up a hotspot using one of their devices if you don’t have a second device. Just try to be clear about what you’re using it for, and don’t forget to let them know that it should only take a few minutes.

Hotspot Screen For Windows 11 Mobile With The Off Button Highlighted.

You can skip this step if you’ve previously linked your Amazon Fire TV Stick to the mobile hotspot on your device because it should already be doing so. You must if you haven’t already. The mobile hotspot on your secondary device should have a different name and password from your home Wi-Fi network. Once finished, your Fire Stick will connect to the mobile hotspot and believe it to be your home network.

The same menu that you used to create your Wi-Fi hotspot also allows you to alter its name and password. On an iPad or iPhone, you can alter the name of the hotspot by altering the name of your device. You are free to alter the name of your gadget as often as you desire. Connect your smart device to the renamed hotspot using the Fire TV app on it.

Wi-Fi network settings on an iPhone. Activate the Fire TV app. If this device and the Fire TV app were previously linked to your You can skip to Step 10 if you have Fire Stick. Choose your Fire Stick from the list of devices if this is your first time using the Fire TV app.

The TV in your hotel room should display a four-digit code from your Fire Stick. Phone connection screen for an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Your smart device’s Fire TV app needs this code, which you must enter. The Fire TV app on your Fire TV Stick should now allow you to navigate using the arrow keys.

Screens for remote control and login in the Fire TV app for iPhone.

Select Settings while navigating the Fire TV Stick UI using the Fire TV app.

Screen for configuring an Amazon Fire Stick.

Choose Network.

Network is chosen on the Amazon Fire TV Stick settings screen.

Find your

connect to the hotel’s Wi-Fi network. If it’s not visible, choose See All Networks.

While some hotel Wi-Fi networks demand a password, others may launch a website portal that you must access using your room number and name. Wait a few minutes if nothing happens because the Fire Stick might be attempting to open the login gateway. Available WiFi networks are displayed on the Amazon Fire Stick network screen.

Open the internet settings on your main device and connect it to the hotel Wi-Fi once your Fire Stick is connected to it. As long as they are connected to the hotel Wi-Fi, you can use this device as a remote control for a Fire Stick. Turn off your backup device.

Without Remote Controls Or Additional Devices, How Can I Use A Fire Stick?

You still have a few more choices for operating your Amazon Fire TV Stick if you don’t have a remote or an additional device to set up a mobile hotspot. Get a device on loan from someone else. As previously noted, you are always welcome to request assistance from a staff member or another hotel patron with their smartphone or tablet.

Try using the TV remote in your hotel room. Amazon Fire Sticks and other contemporary devices can be controlled by some remote controllers that enable HDMI-CEC. Try moving the arrow buttons on the remote control in your room to see if it affects your Fire Stick. If not, you might be able to to find a cheap remote control with this feature at a nearby retailer.

How Can I Change My Fire Stick’s Wi-Fi Without a Remote?

Unfortunately, you can’t use Alexa voice commands to modify the Wi-Fi or other internet settings on your Fire Stick, but you can if you don’t have a remote: the mobile app for Fire TV. The software functions as a remote control for the Fire Stick user interface. new Fire Stick remote control. Your Fire Stick supports a maximum of seven remote connections. a TV remote that works. Some remote controls that support HDMI-CEC allow you to access and adjust settings on a Fire Stick.

FAQ: People Also Ask

How can I attach a remote for a Fire Stick?

Unplug your Fire Stick and take the batteries out of your Fire Stick remote before you can pair them. Reconnect your Fire Stick, put fresh batteries in your remote, then press the Home button down until you see a flashing light in the top-right corner of the screen.

How can I connect my Fire Stick to a new remote?

Choose Settings > Controllers and Bluetooth Devices > Amazon Fire TV Remotes > Add New Remote to pair an extra or replacement remote with your Fire Stick. By pressing and holding Home for 10 seconds, you can find and pair the new remote.

How can I set up a Fire Stick to connect to WiFi?

Plug the Fire Stick’s power cable into an outlet and attach it to an available HDMI port on your television. On your TV, choose the corresponding HDMI input, then navigate to Settings > Network > Select Your Network, Type Your Password, and Click Connect. To connect a Fire Stick to hotel WiFi, follow these same instructions.

What is the best way to connect my iPhone to a Fire Stick?

Using a screen mirroring app like AirScreen from the Amazon AppStore, you can mirror your iPhone to a Fire Stick. Connect your iPhone and Fire Stick to the same Wi-Fi network after downloading the app. Open AirScreen on your iPhone, select Screen Mirroring in Chrome, and then choose your Fire Stick.

