How To Download YouTube Shorts? {Secret Methods To Know in 2022}

Google’s YouTube Shorts is a short-form video service. The service was just added to the streaming platform so that young people can make and upload short dance and comedy videos that are 15 seconds or less.

So far, you can’t download YouTube Shorts to watch them when you’re not online. Every time you stream something on the platform, it uses up data. But there is a way to get around this and download YouTube Shorts videos.

Even though downloading YouTube Shorts from third-party apps and websites is free, it is against the law. Like when you download YouTube videos, downloading Shorts videos stops the people who made them from making money.

But if you have to, here’s how to save YouTube Shorts videos to your phone so you can watch them when you’re not online. YouTube Shorts is a lot like TikTok and Instagram Reels in that the videos are fun and catchy.

So there are many reasons why you might want to download YouTube Shorts. You might have deleted the original video from your phone or forgotten the password to your channel, for example. You don’t have to be signed in to your account to download YouTube Shorts videos.

What Are YouTube Shorts?

Shorts is YouTube’s answer to platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and others that let you watch short videos. The service is currently available to everyone in India and other countries. People can use it on any device they want, such as a cell phone, tablet, laptop, or PC.

On the app, it’s right next to the home page, while on the browser, it’s below the “Explore” button on the left side.

As was already said, YouTube Shorts works with videos that are 15 seconds or less. It has a multi-segment camera that lets you string together more than one video clip, the ability to record music from a library of songs, speed controls, and a timer and countdown that let you know when something is about to happen

How To Share A Downloaded YouTube Shorts video?

You can share YouTube Shorts videos as much as you want, as long as you don’t do it for money. But before you share the videos on any social networking site, you should get permission from the creator.

How To Download YouTube Shorts?

It’s easy to download YouTube Shorts videos. This post will show you three different ways to do it, and all of them will let you save direct videos to your gallery.

Follow the method you like in this article to easily download YouTube Shorts videos:

Go to the site for Our YouTube Shorts Downloader.

Type in the URL of the video you want to download from YouTube.

Click the button that says “Download.”

Choose the format and quality of the video you want to save.

Again, click the “Download” button.

The download will begin on its own.

Use YouTube Shorts Downloaders

You can use YouTube video downloading websites to save YouTube Shorts videos to the gallery of your Android or iPhone phone. There are websites that are just for downloading YouTube Shorts, but you can also use the websites that let you download regular YouTube videos.

Here’s how to use this method to save YouTube shorts videos on Android and iOS:

Open the Shorts video you want to save to your computer. Tap the “Share” button and then choose “Copy link” from the menu that appears.

Open https://en.savefrom.net/1-youtube-video-downloader-7/ in a browser on your phone or computer, and then paste the link you copied into the box. Tap the button to the right of the box.

Scroll down and tap the button that says “Download.” If you want to change the video resolution, tap the arrow next to the download button and choose the resolution.

On Android, the video will automatically start downloading and be saved to the gallery on your phone.

To start the download on an iPhone, tap the Download button in the pop-up menu. The downloaded video will be in the Files app.

So, open the Files app and go to the Downloads folder. If you want to watch it in the Apple Photos app, open the video, click the Share button, then click Save video.

You can also use the following websites in addition to the one we just talked about:

Pros And Cons

Using a YouTube Shorts Downloader has both good and bad points. On the plus side, you can download your favorite YouTube videos quickly and easily. It can also be a great way to keep a copy of a video on your computer in case it gets taken down from the site.

On the other hand, some users have said that the quality of the video they downloaded isn’t as good as the original. Also, if you’re not careful, YouTube Shorts Downloader can use up a lot of data.

In the future, there is a chance that the websites for downloading videos will close down, be abandoned, or stop working because of copyright issues. You can still use other ways to download videos from YouTube Shorts if that happens.

