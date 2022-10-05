How To Find My Evacuation Zone? Hurricane Ian FL!

Hurricanes are the most destructive storms because they last for a long time, are big, and have strong winds. It flattens homes, knocks down trees, and turns loose objects into deadly projectiles because they have winds that last for more than 74 mph.

The storm’s strong winds and heavy rains can cause dangerous flooding in low-lying areas that don’t have good drainage. But the storm surge, which is the dome of water pushed forward by the storm, is the most dangerous thing about hurricanes. There are six places to go during a hurricane.

With these data, better topographic data, and information from actual events, the city can better figure out which areas are most likely to flood because of a hurricane’s storm surge.

Signs for evacuation routes show people how to get to higher ground, away from flooding along the coast. If you have to leave your home, do so before the storm makes the roads unsafe.

As a tropical system moves toward Florida, local governments often have to make the hard choice to tell people to leave.

Storm Surges And Low-Lying Places

A distinct set of rules applies to low-lying communities versus those in the storm surge evacuation zone. The heavy rains and saturated terrain make those locations vulnerable to flooding. Evacuation in low-lying regions is a smart choice.

Evacuation zones for both storm surges and floods have similarly been named zones. Please differentiate between “Flood Zone A” and “Evacuation Zone A.”

Zones need evacuees due to storm surges. The names given to evacuation zones are:

Tsunami Warning Area (Only used in Hendry County) A AB (Exclusively in Monroe County.) B C D E

F (Only used in Collier, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns counties) (Only used in Collier, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns counties)

L (Only used in Palm Beach County) (Only used in Palm Beach County)

The likelihood of flooding from a hurricane’s predicted rise in sea level causes storm surge zones to be established.

When a storm surge of 11 feet or higher is expected, Zone A will be ordered to evacuate.

In the event of a storm surge of up to 15 feet, zone A-B residents will be ordered to evacuate.

If a storm surge of 20 feet or more is expected, zone A-C residents will be ordered to evacuate.

When a storm surge of up to 28 feet is expected, zones A through D will be ordered to evacuate.

When a storm surge of up to 35 feet is expected, Zones A through E will be ordered to evacuate.

Evacuation Cue

You don’t even have to leave the state or the county you’re currently residing in. In order to protect populations in areas vulnerable to storm surge flooding, authorities may issue evacuation orders.

After a storm has passed, floodwaters usually recede and people are able to return home.

If you are told to leave your home, authorities say that if you can find higher ground nearby, you should do so.

When a storm is coming, a lot of people in Florida try to leave at once, which causes traffic jams on the state’s highways and interstates. Because of this, drivers may become stranded or get into an accident.

Pasco County

If you live in Pasco County, Florida, you can use this link to access an interactive map of evacuation areas. The county’s website also features details on what to do in the event of a storm surge, how to evacuate with pets, and resources for individuals with special needs.

Manufactured or mobile home residents must leave their homes even if they are not in a mandatory evacuation area.

Hernando County

A map of the evacuation areas in Hernando County is provided below. Here is a list of shelters, including one that allows pets and another that caters to persons with impairments, for those who do not wish to evacuate.

Citrus County

Residents in Citrus County can find an evacuation zone map and details on nearby shelters in the Citrus County Disaster Planning Guide.

Know Your Zone is an online interactive application that can help Floridians determine their evacuation zone. Mobile and manufactured home residents must leave their houses immediately, regardless of their zone.

Hillsborough County

The Hurricane Evacuation Assessment Tool from the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management can help people figure out where their evacuation zone is. The HEAT map also shows evacuation bus routes. Anyone who needs a ride to a shelter can get a free ride on an evacuation bus.

Pinellas County

The Hurricane Preparedness page for Pinellas County helps people find out about their evacuation zone, the risk of storm surge, and other important emergency information. The county says that everyone who lives in a mobile or manufactured home must leave, no matter what zone they are in (or lack thereof).

Manatee County

Hurricane Evacuation Level A order requires everyone to evacuate. Those who live in a mobile home, manufactured home, RV, or travel trailer must leave, no matter where they are.

Sarasota County

Here, people who live in Sarasota County can find their evacuation zone. On the Emergency Management page for the county, there is a list of shelters and a plan for getting people to safety.

Evacuation Notice

Keep an eye on the local media and pay attention to official warnings. Find out today which zone you fall under, and keep an ear out for storm-related announcements from local authorities. Visit this website right now to learn about your potential evacuation zone.

How To Know Your Zone?

Input your address there.

Find Out If Your Address Is Within An Evacuation Zone (these are flood zones)

Do as you are told by local authorities if you are in an evacuation zone (often Zone A is the most at risk and the first to evacuate). The final zone to be evacuated is probably E.

You may want to consider staying put if you haven’t received an order to leave your location. Not all mandatory evacuation zones really end up being used.

If you have to stay put, it’s crucial that you are familiar with your home’s structural integrity and its ability to endure high winds and flooding.

Your safest and easiest option may be to stay with friends or family who live outside the evacuation zone or in a stronger house.

If you are in a flood zone or a zone where local authorities have told you to leave, you should leave no matter what. You can also make changes to your home to make it stronger against future storms.

