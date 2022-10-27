The MW2 Status Installing Glitch Can Be Quickly Fixed Through Few Simple Steps: Try Now!

Opening the fast menu choices in Modern Warfare 2 and then quitting the game if you become stuck is a quick and easy way to fix the status installing issue. It is a problem for those who have early access, especially those who play on PlayStation, because it prevents them from accessing the single-player campaign.

It would appear that ever since the 1.03 patch, certain players have been receiving Modern Warfare 2 error codes indicating that their data is damaged or didn’t download successfully. These players are then faced with a MW2 status installing progress bar that neither moves nor completes.

If you want to get into the Campaign Early Access in Modern Warfare 2, then this is obviously an issue for you, but there is an easy solution right at your fingertips, so don’t worry about it. If you’re having trouble downloading Modern Warfare 2 on your PS5 or another system, the steps outlined below should help you get through the snag.

Call Of Duty: MW2 Multiplayer Release Time

The campaign and multiplayer for Modern Warfare II on consoles are published at midnight local time, with the exception of the US West Coast, when the game is launched at 9 PM PT. Check out the image below to see when the PC version of the game launches in your area.

Because the game is over 100 GB in size across all platforms, pre-loading is available and might be a smart option for you. Even if you purchase a hard copy, you will have to deal with a download that big.

To try to jump into the action early, the game’s creator Infinity Ward warned against changing your console’s region. If someone does this, they run the danger of having connectivity troubles or being completely barred from playing the game until the local start time.

9 PM PT October 27

12 AM ET October 28

5 AM GMT October 28

1 PM JST October 28

3 PM AEDT October 28

Call Of Duty: MW2 Expectation

On October 28, Modern Warfare 2 will be released, featuring a full multiplayer experience and a Spec Ops mode. Spec Ops has been dubbed a “in-depth two-player cooperative experience” by Activision. In order to participate in “branching operations against (REDACTED),” players will go to “large-scale hot zones” alongside their teammate.

In terms of multiplayer, during the beta in September, gamers could test out Modern Warfare 2’s basic multiplayer and expansive Ground War mode. Here are our first impressions of the multiplayer beta for Modern Warfare 2, as well as some comments we had after playing Ground War.

In terms of players, hours played, and matches played across all platforms across the two testing weekends, Modern Warfare 2 had the highest participation of any Call of Duty beta, according to Activision.

The sequel to Warzone is due out on November 16 when Modern Warfare 2 launches. The new map for Warzone 2.0 is named Al Mazrah and it has new circle dynamics, a more intricate Gulag, and other things.

A new free-to-play extraction mode dubbed DMZ will be included with Warzone 2.0, according to Activision. On Al Mazrah, the mode was obliquely hinted at as a brand-new “sandbox experience.” Closer to the game’s release, more details should become available about this mode. DMZ and Warzone 2.0 have all been officially announced here.

On October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Although Modern Warfare 2 Raids were also promised, players can presumably anticipate the typical Call of Duty post-launch content, which includes new maps, modes, and operator packages.

Raids are a type of three-player co-op “engagement” that Activision and Infinity Ward briefly addressed during the Call of Duty Next event. According to the publisher, Raids will demand “teamwork and strategic puzzle-solving” in between firefights.

How To Fix The MW2 Status Installing Issue?

There is a quick workaround that can be applied to Modern Warfare 2 to stop it from remaining stuck in the installation stage. Infinity Ward(opens in new tab) has published the following “Open QUICK SETTINGS (the settings button) if you’re a PlayStation user having trouble with a locked game tile or getting into the campaign early access.

The proper menu will be displayed after doing this. In a subsequent version, this will be covered.” For verification of those actions:

Once Modern Warfare 2 is showing as installing, click the Options button to bring up the side menu as seen above.

QUICK SETTINGS is the top option on the menu and is the simplest to choose.

The Campaign Early Access page will appear when you exit the menu.

After a few more notifications, you’ll reach the single-player campaign if you keep going.

There are a few more methods you may attempt if this doesn’t work to get around the troublesome screen and stop you from being stuck on the MW2 status installing progress metre. When you’re ready to test if you can get any farther, restart the game after quitting out of it and making sure it’s fully gone.

In the event that that doesn’t work, try totally shutting down your console (turn off as opposed to entering rest mode), waiting a few minutes, then rebooting and giving it another shot. Whatever your situation turns out to be, know that Infinity Ward is working on a long-term solution for a future update, so the Modern Warfare 2 status installing issue won’t last much longer.

