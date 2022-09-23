How To Get Rid Of Constipation?

Around 20% of Americans experience constipation, which leads to 8 million annual healthcare visits (1Trusted Source, 2Trusted Source). Constipation may be brought on by certain foods that people consume or avoid, certain lifestyle factors, certain drugs, or certain medical disorders. Many people don’t know what causes their chronic constipation. Chronic idiopathic constipation is what this is.

When you have fewer than three regular bowel motions per week or if they are painful and difficult to clear, you are said to be constipated. This can result in prolonged stooping and straining. Constipation has a variety of underlying reasons and is frequently seen as a symptom rather than a true illness. Constipation may be brought on by dehydration or eating too few fiber-rich meals. Constipation can also be brought on by stress, hormonal changes, spinal injuries, muscular issues, malignancies, and structural issues with the digestive system, among other, more serious conditions.

The Following Signs And Symptoms Of Constipation Are Present (3 Trusted Source):

weekly bowel motions of little more than three stools that are difficult to pass or hurt, or the impression that some stool has not yet passed Constipation can have a detrimental impact on physical and mental health as well as life quality (1Trusted Source, 4Trusted Source, 5Trusted Source). There are numerous all-natural techniques to cure constipation. These may be performed comfortably at home, and the most of them are supported by science.

These 13 All-Natural Home Cures For Constipation Can Help.

Consume More Qater



Constipation sufferers ought to try to increase their water intake. Constipation can result from chronically being dehydrated. Staying hydrated and drinking adequate water are crucial in order to avoid this (6, 7Trusted Source, 8).

Drinking some carbonated water (sparkling water) may help someone who is constipated. This can aid in their hydration and aid in resuming activity. According to several research, sparkling water relieves constipation more effectively than tap water. This applies to individuals who have indigestion, dyspepsia, and people who experience idiopathic chronic constipation (9, 10Trusted Source, 11Trusted Source).

However, it is not advisable to consume carbonated beverages, such as sweet soda, since they may have negative health effects and aggravate constipation (12Trusted Source, 13Trusted Source). Some IBS sufferers discover that carbonated beverages make their symptoms worse, so they may want to stay away from sparkling water and other carbonated beverages.

Bottom line: Make sure to drink enough water because dehydration can lead to constipation. Constipation may be relieved even more effectively with sparkling water.

Increase Your Intake Of Soluble, Non-Fermentable Fibre.

Doctors frequently advise patients to consume more dietary fibre in order to cure constipation. This is due to the fact that increased fibre consumption makes bowel motions more voluminous and regular. making it simpler to pass them. Additionally, it facilitates their quicker passage through the digestive tract (14).

In fact, a 2016 review indicated that adding extra fibre to a person’s diet helped 77% of those with chronic constipation (15Trusted Source). However, other research indicates that consuming more fibre may potentially make the issue worse. Others claim that dietary fibre increases stool frequency but may not relieve other constipation symptoms such discomfort, bloating, gas, and inconsistent stools (16Trusted Source, 17Trusted Source).

This is so that different forms of dietary fibre might affect digestion in various ways. Dietary fibres come in a wide variety, however they can be broadly divided into two groups: soluble and insoluble fibres. Insoluble fibres, found in vegetables, whole grains, and wheat bran, enhance mass. faeces and might make it easier for them to move through the digestive system swiftly.

Soluble fibres, which are found in foods like oat bran, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, lentils, and peas as well as various fruits and vegetables, absorb water to create a paste that has the effect of softening and enhancing the consistency of stools. For relieving constipation, non-fermentable soluble fibres like psyllium are the best option (18Trusted Source, 19Trusted Source, 20Trusted Source).

Psyllium was discovered in a 2020 study to be 3.4 times as helpful for constipation than insoluble wheat bran (18Trusted Source). Online retailers sell a number of psyllium fibre brands. Mixed results have been found in studies exploring the effects of insoluble fibre as a constipation therapy.

This is partially due to the fact that some people’s issues with insoluble fibre can become worse.with functional bowel issues, like IBS or persistent idiopathic constipation (19Trusted Source, 20Trusted Source, 21Trusted Source) Some fermentable soluble fibre may also be poor at relieving constipation because they lose their ability to hold water when they are fermented by gut bacteria (22Trusted Source).

People should try to eat a variety of soluble and insoluble fibre to prevent constipation. For both men and women, a total of 25 grammes (g) of fibre is advised daily (14). Try increasing your intake of foods high in fibre. Adding soluble non-fermentable fibre to the diet, such psyllium, can also be beneficial.

Do More Exercise



Numerous studies have found that exercise may help reduce the constipation symptoms (23, 24Trusted Source, 25Trusted Source, 26Trusted Source). Studies have connected sedentary habits with a higher chance of constipation. Because of this, some medical professionals advise stepping up exercise to get the bowels going (23).

However, not all studies support the notion that exercise relieves constipation. Consequently, more investigation is required (27Trusted Source). According to other research, while exercise did not necessarily lower a person’s frequency of bathroom visits, it did help them feel better overall and minimise some symptoms (28Trusted Source).

Brisk walking is a moderate workout that can help IBS sufferers with their digestive problems and overall quality of life. Jogging, however, can exacerbate symptoms for some people (29Trusted Source). To determine whether it helps, try engaging in some light exercise, such as taking regular walks, swimming, cycling, or jogging. The bottom line: For some people, exercise can help with constipation problems.

Sip Coffee, Preferably One That Contains Caffeine.



Constipation may be eased by consuming coffee. Some folks may feel more of a need to use the restroom after drinking coffee. This is due to the fact that coffee stimulates the digestive system’s muscles (29Trusted Source, 30Trusted Source).

Caffeinated coffee can actually activate the gut in the same manner as a meal might, according to a 1998 study. This effect was 23% stronger than drinking decaffeinated coffee and 60% stronger than drinking water (31Trusted Source).

Small levels of soluble fibres may also be present in coffee, which serve to regulate the balance of gut bacteria and so prevent constipation (32, 33Trusted Source).

However, it’s possible that caffeine’s bowel-stimulating properties are stronger inthose who have IBS. Additionally, it might aggravate stomach problems (30Trusted Source).Caffeine can be eliminated from the diet to determine if it helps those with IBS.Find out more about the foods and drinks that can ease constipation.Bottom line: By activating the muscles in the gut, coffee can ease constipation. Additionally, it might have trace quantities of soluble fibre.

Use The Herbal Laxative Senna.



Senna is a well-liked, secure herbal laxative that aids in treating constipation (34, 35Trusted Source). It is offered in oral and rectal formulations over the counter and online. Senna includes plant substances called glycosides that energise gut neurons and hasten bowel motions (36). Senna is thought to be safe for adults, according to doctors

Consume Probiotic Foods Or Supplements.



Probiotics might aid in preventing long-term constipation. Probiotics are live, healthy bacteria that are found in the gut naturally. Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus are two of them. Probiotic meals can help people raise their levels.An unbalanced bacterial population in certain sufferers of persistent constipation. More probiotic food consumption may help to maintain this balance and avoid constipation. According to a 2019 review, consuming probiotics for two weeks helps ease constipation by boosting bowel movements’ regularity and consistency (37Trusted Source).

By creating short-chain fatty acids, they may also aid in the treatment of constipation. These might enhance bowel motions, making stools easier to clear (38Trusted Source). Try a probiotic dietary supplement instead. According to certain surveys, people began to experience

