How to Install Drivers in Ubuntu

Finding and installing proprietary drivers is a breeze with Ubuntu. This brief guide will teach you how to add support for Nvidia’s proprietary drivers to Ubuntu.

What are the steps to installing drivers in Ubuntu? The short answer is that Ubuntu itself will find any missing drivers on your computer and install them for you. You do not need to actively search for and install drivers with this version of Windows, in contrast to earlier versions of Windows.

However, there is a catch to this. Certain hardware components have many drivers available, some of which are open source and others of which are proprietary.

Ubuntu will, by default, install open source drivers, which, depending on the circumstances, may result in Ubuntu’s installation becoming corrupted.

There is a possibility that the graphics card or the wifi connection will give you trouble. Sometimes it’s because the open source version that’s offered by the Linux distribution doesn’t operate as well as the proprietary drivers that the hardware manufacturers provide. Other times, it’s because the Linux distribution isn’t as secure.

The fact that Ubuntu is aware of these concerns is a positive, as it explains why the operating system provides a straightforward method for installing new proprietary drivers.

If you want to improve the overall performance of your system, you can use these additional drivers. In the event that you discover they are not functioning properly, it is simple to reverse.

You will learn how to install additional drivers on Ubuntu by following the steps in this article. I’ll also walk you through the process of installing proprietary drivers for Nvidia on Ubuntu.

Installing additional drivers in Ubuntu

For a while now, Ubuntu hasn’t presented Additional Drivers as a standalone programme. It has been moved to the “Software & Updates” programme. From here, you can install drivers which are not installed by default during installation.

Let me demonstrate how to add new drivers precisely.

Step 1: Go to Software Settings

Press the Windows key to access the main menu. Simply enter “drivers” into the search box to find what you’re looking for. Choose the Software & Updates option from the list of results.

Step 2: Check available additional drivers

Launch the ‘Additional Drivers’ tab in your browser. You will be able to view all of the devices for which you are able to install drivers in this section.

You will be given the option to use the driver, as shown in the image below, in the case of other drivers such as wireless drivers; however, you will also have the option to not use the device at all.

Select the option to install the drivers, and then click the button labelled “Apply Changes.”

Step 3: Install the additional drivers

You will be given the option to restart the computer once the installation is finished. Simply clicking on it will cause your computer to restart, which will conclude the installation of the driver. After the reboot, the driver will be used in the system.

You can disable the device or switch back to utilising the open source driver at any time by opening the ‘Additional Drivers’ menu option and selecting the one that corresponds to the action you wish to take.

Users who want to be on the bleeding edge can install the beta Nvidia drivers in Ubuntu. You just need to add a new PPA repository. Here are the commands to follow.

1. Open the Terminal in Ubuntu and run the below command to add the graphics driver PPA

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:graphics-drivers/ppa

2. After that, run the below commands to update all the packages.

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade

3. Now, execute the below command and it will list out all the latest drivers including both stable and beta builds. However, in my case, 470 is the latest driver, superseding even the beta build which has a version number of 465. So I can comfortably stay on 470.

ubuntu-drivers devices

4.If your graphics card shows a new version, you can install the beta Nvidia drivers by running the command below. To use the newest beta version, just substitute 470.

sudo apt install nvidia-driver-470

Install Nvidia Drivers in Ubuntu Using Official Installer

Ubuntu users can get their Nvidia drivers the same way Windows users can. The graphical user interface must be turned off entirely, and the modifications must be made via the command line. After then, the graphical user interface must be activated again. Even though it’s a lengthy and complicated procedure, here’s how to get started with this approach. Before moving on to the next steps, double-check that you still know your login credentials.

1.To begin, head over to Nvidia’s site and enter the information about your graphics card. Pick the “New Feature Branch” for testing purposes and the “Production Branch” for stable use.

2.The Ubuntu Nvidia driver download page will load automatically. This link will fetch a.run file for you to install.

3.Then, right-click the file you downloaded to open a menu. Then, click “Properties” in the menu.

4.To allow a file to be run as a program, select the “Permissions” tab.

5.After that, go to the Text console mode. To close the graphical user interface, press the “Ctrl” key, “Alt,” and the “F3” key simultaneously. Don’t worry, hitting “Ctrl” + “Alt” + “F2” will bring things back to normal.

Note: To take a screenshot of the Ubuntu machine, I SSHed into it using my Chromebook. On your machine, it may not look exactly as seen above.

6.Log in with your Ubuntu credentials in the text console mode. Following that, execute the subsequent command to turn down the graphical server.

sudo systemctl isolate multi-user.target

7.Execute the following command to remove the active Nvidia driver.

sudo modprobe -r nvidia-drm

8.Execute the following command to initiate the driver installation process. Please substitute the real name of the downloaded file for filename. In some cases, you’ll need to navigate to the “Downloads” directory before running the script.

cd Downloads sudo sh filename.run

9.Using this method, you can access the setup programme via the command line. In order to get the Nvidia drivers installed in Ubuntu, just follow the on-screen prompts.

10.Once setup is complete, run this command to turn on the display server.

udo systemctl start graphical.target

11.It’s possible that there’s something else you need to do. To end the current session, type exit and then press “Ctrl + Alt + F2” to relaunch the graphical user interface.

12.After the restart, you should have the newest version of the Nvidia driver available in Ubuntu.

So There Are Basically 4 Ways To Easily Update Ubuntu’s Drivers

Final word

In conclusion, these are the means by which drivers in Ubuntu can be updated and installed. I’ve described both graphical and command-line approaches, so you may choose whichever is more comfortable for you. As for us, that’s all for now. We have a specific tutorial for those who want to know how to install Deb files on Ubuntu quickly. Also, for comprehensive information on how to set up Python on Ubuntu, please go to the following tutorial. Finally, we encourage you to post any remaining questions or comments for us below.

