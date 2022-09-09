How To Make Google Chrome Kid Friendly? (Step By Step Guide)

It’s common knowledge that Google Chrome makes any and all information accessible with just a few taps or clicks of the mouse or finger on a mobile device. Google Chrome’s parental controls are just one of the many fantastic extras you can use to protect your kids online.

All parents can benefit greatly from parental control features, as their children spend a great deal of time online. Chrome’s parental controls are a great way to keep your kids from accessing pornographic sites or other sites that might be harmful to their development.

It can be scary to imagine the kinds of things your kid will encounter online, from explicit material to graphic violence and obscene language. You’re a good parent, and there are many ways to monitor your child’s online activity.

With its parental controls, Google Chrome makes it easy to give kids a secure online environment. How to use them is explained below.

Everyone knows that kids aren’t always safe when browsing the web. However, in today’s world, children occasionally need to use the Internet, whether for online courses, school research, or something else entirely. No matter the reason, protecting them is as simple as installing Google Chrome’s parental controls.

Methods For Configuring Google Chrome’s Parental Settings

If you’re a parent looking to implement some restrictions on your child’s Chrome browsing experience, you have options. Create a kid-specific profile, activate Google Family Link, switch on SafeSearch, or enable safe browsing, as needed.

1. Launch Chrome And Create A Child-Friendly Account

If your kid will only be using your computer to surf the web, you can set them up with their own profile and monitor their activity to make sure they aren’t seeing anything inappropriate.

Here’s how to set up a kid-friendly Google Chrome profile:

Start up Google Chrome.

Find the Profile button in the top right corner.

Choose a profile from the drop-down menu labeled “Other Profiles,” and then click “Add.”

You can either use your existing Google account or start fresh by making a new profile. To access your child’s Google account, you must first sign in with your own. Pick “Continue without an account” if you don’t want to sign up.

Create a new profile without a Google account by giving it a name, picking a color scheme, and uploading a profile picture (if desired).

After you’ve entered the data, select the “Done” button.

A new profile button should appear in the upper-right corner of your browser.

Read More: Google Chrome’s Latest Update Has A Security Fix

However, you will need to sign in with an existing Google account or create a new one for your child if you want Chrome to sync data across devices.

2. Open Chrome And Turn On Safe Browsing

SafeSearch can limit what your child sees in Google search results, but it won’t prevent them from visiting compromised or malicious sites. Fortunately, “Safe Browsing” can also be activated to mitigate these concerns.

Here’s how to activate “Safe Browsing.”

To access the menu in Chrome, launch the browser and click the 3 dots in the upper right.

Activate “Settings” from the drop-down menu that appears.

Select “Security and Privacy” from the settings menu’s left side.

The “Security” option should be selected from the menu in the screen’s center.

Choose between “Standard protection” (the default) and “Enhanced protection” if you’d like. Changing this to “Enhanced protection” is a good idea.

3. Activate SafeSearch

If you want to keep tabs on your kid’s online activities, creating a Google profile or account is the best option. However, turning on SafeSearch is the quickest and easiest way to ensure that your kid has a secure browsing experience.

SafeSearch is an integral part of Google that filters out potentially offensive or sexually explicit search results. This won’t stop your kid from accidentally clicking on something they shouldn’t, but it can help a lot.

Read More: 14 Advantages Of Using Chromebooks

Here are the steps to activate SafeSearch in Google Chrome:

Launch Chrome, then select Settings.

“SafeSearch Filters” will appear at the top of the list. Simply selecting the “Turn on SafeSearch” checkbox will activate SafeSearch.

4. Install Chrome’s Family Link To Enable Parental Controls

Set up Google Family Link to keep an eye on your child’s online behavior, especially if he or she will be using a personal device or multiple logins to access the Internet. If your kid will be using a portable gadget like a tablet or smartphone, this is an especially helpful tip.

Here are the steps you need to take to activate Google Family Link:

Get the Google Family Link app from the app store. It’s easy to set up your gadget as the primary account holder if you just follow the prompts.

Make sure your kid has the Google Family Link app installed.

Select the device you wish to monitor from the list presented by the app. Tick the box labeled “This device.”

Pick your kid’s Google Account to manage or create one for them.

Once prompted, please enter the code displayed on your device. This will connect your child’s account to your own.

It’s easy to add your child’s Google account to the Family Link profile from here; just follow the on-screen prompts to confirm your agreement with the supervision and add the account. Once you’ve linked your child’s Google account, you’ll be able to monitor their activity across all devices and computers where they use their Google credentials.

While Family Link itself does nothing to prevent access to objectionable material, there may be in-app controls to do so. Filtering options for Google apps like Search and Chrome are accessible through Family Link. Restricted Mode is a parental control feature on YouTube that can be used to restrict access to inappropriate videos for users aged 13 and up. Google warns that its filters are not foolproof and that some adult or otherwise inappropriate material may get through.

The Chromebook version of Family Link is available. You can restrict what websites your child can visit in Chrome, monitor their app usage, and more with the Family Link app.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website:TheWhistlerNews.com