How To Mirror Your iPhone Screen To Your Mac?

The larger screen size provided by a Mac makes viewing an iPhone’s display a pleasant experience. Its typical users are presenters who wish to mirror their iPhone videos on a larger Mac display or viewers who wish to view videos previously recorded on their iPhones. Using a large screen to play video games is also an excellent option.

Casting the screen from an iOS device to a Mac will achieve the same result. The mirroring feature on iOS devices allows you to project the entire screen onto your Mac. Using QuickTime Player and AirPlay, this post introduces multiple methods for mirroring an iPhone on a Mac.

An efficient screen recorder is also recommended for Mac users who wish to record the iPhone’s display. iOS devices, thanks in large part to their superior connectivity, stand out in the market. Apple’s iOS users can share their screens with each other and mirror their iPhones to a Mac.

Apple’s newest operating system, iOS 15, makes screen mirroring a breeze. Connecting an iPhone to a Mac is as easy as a few clicks, allowing users to easily transfer and sync data between their devices. Here are four simple ways to share your iPhone’s screen with your Mac.

Verify Prerequisites

Apple’s AirPlay is a wireless communication protocol stack/suite that allows iOS, macOS, and tvOS devices to mirror each other’s displays. Users can cast what’s on their iPhones to a Mac, Apple TV, or a variety of popular smart TVs.

Though AirPlay is available on most iOS devices, not all of them do. Therefore, you should ensure that your computer meets the continuity requirements for screen mirroring from an iPhone to a MacBook via AirPlay. If you have an iPhone running iOS 14 or later and a Mac running macOS Monterey or later, you can use Screen Sharing to collaborate on a single display.

How To Use QuickTime To Mirror iPhone To Mac?

Screen mirroring from an iPhone to a MacBook is a breeze with QuickTime player. This versatile program comes installed on every Mac and can be used to play movies, record screen activity, and convert audio and video files with ease. Now, a USB cable is required for all of these actions.

Launch QuickTime Player on your Mac.

Use a Lightning-to-USB cable to link your iPhone or iPad to your MacBook.

To make your iPhone accessible from your Mac, unlock it and then click the Trust button.

After establishing a connection between your iPhone and Mac, you can use QuickTime Player to view and edit videos and audio on both devices simultaneously.

Access New Screen Recording via the File menu in QuickTime Player.

Finally, to use QuickTime’s camera and mirror screen, you must switch FaceTime HD Camera to iPhone.

How To Cast From iPhone To Mac With AirDroid Cast?

With AirDroid Cast, you can easily wirelessly cast your smartphone’s screen to your computer. It’s compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac computers.

Without having to physically connect the two devices or set up a receiver, this is a convenient method for AirPlaying from an iPhone to a MacBook. It supports wireless local area network (Wi-Fi), AirPlay, and direct USB connection for iPhone to Mac mirroring.

Get AirDroid Cast for Mac, fire it up, and make sure AirPlay Server is active.

You can share data between your iPhone and your MacBook by linking them to the same wireless network.

To activate Screen Mirroring, launch Control Center in iOS.

Select AirDroid Cast – MacBook, the name of your MacBook, from the list.

Once the two gadgets are linked, they will be able to share a single display. Start watching videos and other content from your iPhone on your larger MacBook screen.

How To Use ApowerMirror To Mirror iPhone To Mac?

ApowerMirror is the most versatile all-in-one mirroring solution for any device, including the iPhone and the MacBook. Similar to AirDroid Cast, ApowerMirror is cross-platform and compatible with a wide range of OSes. In addition to mirroring your screen, this tool also allows you to record your screen and even take command of your phone from your computer.

Make sure you have ApowerMirror installed on both your iPhone and your Mac. Join them together under the same wireless network.

To synchronize your iPhone and Mac, open the ApowerMirror app on both devices. To begin a connection between your iPhone and another device, press the blue “M” button.

To mirror your iPhone’s screen to your MacBook, open the AirPlay menu by tapping the MacBook’s name on your iPhone.

If you want to mirror your iPhone’s screen, open the Control Center.

When you’re ready, select the MacBook from the list and begin casting from your iPhone.

How To Use Reflector To Mirror iPhone On MacBook?

If you want to wirelessly share your iPhone screen with other devices, you can do so with the help of Reflector, a cross-platform, multi-functional, and user-friendly screen mirroring app. Reflector is compatible with Google Cast, Miracast, and AirPlay for screen mirroring. It’s also easy to block access for authorized users.

Make use of your Mac’s reflective capabilities by installing Reflector. It’s available for a 7-day free trial if you haven’t already bought it. You can share data between your iPhone and your MacBook by linking them to the same wireless network.

To activate Screen Mirroring, open the iPhone’s Control Center.

Your iPhone would display a list of available devices. Tap the name of your MacBook in the list.

To begin mirroring your iPhone, click the mirroring toggle that appears below the MacBook’s name.

Once your iPhone and MacBook are linked, you can begin mirroring your iPhone’s screen on your computer. Begin taking advantage of streaming video, audio, and more in real-time.

Conclusion

In terms of features and cost, AirDroid Cast and Reflector stand out as the best options. These apps provide an extra layer of security that is only available in a select few others.

The iPhone can be mirrored on a Mac via a cable connection or wirelessly. QuickTime Player, AirDroid Cast, ApowerMirror, and Reflector are the four most popular apps for mirroring the screen.

There are more and more people buying electronic gadgets, and most of them have more than one, as technology advances and the internet age takes over. As a result, screen mirroring has emerged as a popular method of enjoying digital media at home.

Screen mirroring is one of the most ubiquitous features among Apple users. If you want a better and more original experience while using your phone’s media player, look no further. Furthermore, picking one of the amazing apps mentioned above will prove to be quite useful.

