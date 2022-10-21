Modern Warfare 2 campaign Early Access Details: Players Will Be Able To Access Large Scale Hot Zones!

In October, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will make its official debut and reveal a brand-new cinematic narrative and multiplayer mode, both of which will receive regular upgrades throughout the course of its numerous seasons.

But eager players will have an opportunity to do so very, very soon if they want to get ready and start fighting right away. A whole week has been set aside for campaign early access in addition to the several multiplayer beta previews for Call of Duty.

So, gamers may be able to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign mode a full week before the rest of the world. The game won’t be available until a few months from now, but if you want to play it now, you may do that without a problem.

Call of Duty has always been fantastic at giving individuals who want to see and play everything early an opportunity to do so, whether that means prolonged beta periods, early access through the game itself, or other measures that make it fair for everybody who wants to be engaged.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access Release Date

The campaign early access for Modern Warfare 2 begins on October 20, 2022. But “potential outages” and appropriate time zone variances “may be subject to” the actual play time.

Simply pre-order the game digitally to qualify for early access. It doesn’t matter if you purchase the standard or Vault Edition of the game because the Campaign early access reward is included with all digital editions of the game.

It should be noted, though, that the game’s digital versions are the only ones that support Campaign Early Access. There does not yet appear to be a way to obtain Campaign early access if you purchase Modern Warfare 2 from a store or have it delivered on disc.

For completing the game, Modern Warfare 2 offers a tons of campaign awards, all of which are mentioned below. With a week’s worth of playtime, there’s plenty of motivation to rush through the story mode. It looks they can be grabbed on any difficulty. Each time zone’s start time for the Campaign Early Access is listed below:

October 20

10 AM PT

11 AM MT

12 PM CT

1 PM ET

6 PM UK

7 PM CEST

October 21

2 AM JST

4 AM AEST

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access

Players who pre-order a digital copy of the game will be able to access the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early. The new CoD must be pre-ordered on the PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS4 users. Customers don’t need to worry about whatever edition of the game they pre-order because all editions get early access to the campaign.

Early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign starts on October 20. This indicates a week or more of gameplay before the game officially opens. This ought to give players ample time to comfortably complete the single-player campaign before diving into multiplayer as soon as it becomes available.

Those who object to the game being available digitally are the real elephants in the room here. Unfortunately, getting the physical edition in advance won’t give you early access to the campaign.

Early access to the campaign may persuade people who were considering purchasing physical copies of the game to switch to digital purchases instead. This is because the incentive for early access to the campaign will be alluring to those who want to avoid spoilers and/or obtain the new Call of Duty as soon as possible.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Rewards

In a manner analogous to that of Modern Warfare 2019, users will have the opportunity to win exclusive multiplayer goodies by completing the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.

Players will take command of Task Force 141 as they work alongside Mexican Special Forces to thwart a potential danger. Although players have already had a substantial look at the Dark Water assignment, the Campaign Early Access offering will provide them access to far more content to explore and learn from.

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Warzone 2.0 And DMZ

The successor to Warzone is expected to be released on November 16, right on the heels of the release of Modern Warfare 2. The new map for Warzone 2.0 is named Al Mazrah, and it includes a variety of new features, such as updated circle dynamics, an expanded Gulag, and more.

Activision also stated that Warzone 2.0 would arrive with a brand-new extraction mode known as DMZ, which would be available to play for free. On Al Mazrah, the mode was obliquely advertised as an all-new “sandbox experience.”

Additional details on this mode are expected to become available when the release date of the game draws nearer. This page contains all of the announcements made regarding Warzone 2.0 and DMZ.

On October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The exclusive collaboration between Activision and Sony will continue with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0; the following is a list of some of the material that will be PlayStation-exclusive and has been announced so far.

