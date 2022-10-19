The Longest-Standing Life-Simulator Game, The Sims 4, Will Be Available To Play For Free In October!

Developed by Maxis and released by Electronic Arts, The Sims 4 is a free-to-play social simulation game. It is the fourth major instalment in The Sims series and was revealed on May 6, 2013, as a follow-up to The Sims 3 (2009).

The game was first made available in North America on September 2, 2014 for Microsoft Windows as a paid download; a macOS version followed in February 2015; in November 2017, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions were made available.

On October 18, 2022, The Sims 4 base game will switch to being available for free to all users on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mac, and PC via Steam and EA Origin. A number of additional bonus expansions will be made accessible to EA Play subscribers.

The Sims 4 Is Now Free To Play

Beginning on October 18 and continuing for the foreseeable future, The Sims 4 will be free for all gamers to download on all platforms. The game’s creators have promised to keep adding additional content through expansion packs and updates.

Additionally, they clarified that when member-only bundles of The Sims 4 launch on October 18 on The Play List, EA Play and EA Play Pro members will benefit from an improved experience.

The Sims 4 EA Play Edition comes with The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack, whereas The Sims 4 EA Play Pro Edition comes with The Sims 4 Get To Work Expansion Pack and The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

Long-time Sim gamers and those who have previously purchased the base game will be given the Desert Luxe Kitas. Logging into the game will make the Desert Luxe Kit accessible for redemption in the main menu.

The Sims 4 Summit Date

Fans are urged to save the date for the Behind the Sims Summit, which EA will use to discuss The Sims 4’s transition to free-to-play.

This special edition presentation will give players a preview of what’s to come in The Sims 4 on October 18 at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. The Sims Delivery Express packs, kits, and drops will continue to be developed by EA “for the foreseeable future.”

The Sims 4 will be available on October 18 for EA Play subscribers to access in The Play List library. The Sims 4 Get To Work expansion pack is free with the game’s EA Play edition, and players who have an EA Play Pro membership also get access to The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff Pack.

A Desert Luxe Kit will be made available for free between September 14 and October 17 to anyone who purchased the base game before it became available for free to play.

The developers also don’t want to abandon their devoted customers in the dark. This gift may be claimed in the game’s main menu and includes opulent Southwestern-inspired furniture to fit the “contemporary oasis” theme.

This transition to a free-to-play model makes a lot of sense given that The Sims 4 launched in September 2014. Near the conclusion of the game’s lifespan, getting the base game into the hands of as many players as possible is a smart idea because at this point, the game makes money on all of the additional packs and expansions.

How To Download The Sims 4

For the most part, downloading the game on a PS5 or Xbox is simple, but there are a few extra steps to take if you want to get your free copy on a Mac or PC. The new EA app that is replacing Origin is mostly to blame for this.

Download And Play On PC And Mac

Download the EA app by visiting the EA website.

Log in to your EA account or register for a new one.

Make use of the search bar to look up “The Sims 4”

To get the game for free, visit the Sims 4 store website.

Download And Play On Xbox Series X|S

The Sims 4 can be found on the Xbox console itself even if it isn’t available on the Xbox app for Windows PCs. On your Xbox, follow these instructions to install The Sims 4.

Click Search in the Store section of the Xbox home screen.

Enter “The Sims 4” and it should appear on the tab labelled “Suggested Results” above your text field.

Press A on your Xbox controller after selecting The Sims 4.

Select Install from the The Sims 4 page.

When the installation is finished, press the Xbox button on your controller, and the game should appear under My games & apps.

You should be able to launch The Sims 4 on your Xbox for no cost if you click the game.

Download And Play On PlayStation 5

The Sims 4 is also available for free if you’ve managed to obtain Sony’s ninth-generation PlayStation. Here’s how to install it on your PS5 gaming system.

Go to the PlayStation Store from the home screen of your PlayStation 5.

Click the Search icon in the PlayStation Store and enter “The Sims 4”

To access the game page, click The Sims 4 in the search results.

Select Download when you’re on the game page.

The Sims 4 can be played from your library as soon as the download is finished.

