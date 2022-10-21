Grab Your Favorite iPad Right Now: Here’s How You Can Pre-Order It

You are able to place a pre-order for the all-new, redesigned iPad (10th Generation) right now, even though the product won’t officially be available for purchase until the 26th of October both online and in retail shops.

The 10th generation iPad, which will be released in 2022, will be available in four colours: blue, pink, yellow, and silver. When it comes to design and aesthetics, these colours will be the most prominent.

The curved sides of older iPad models will no longer be available on the iPad 2022, since that model will feature a straight edge similar to those found on more recent iPad designs. You’ll be able to purchase a Magic Keyboard Folio, which is the iPad’s very own new keyboard, so it will also contribute to the device’s prospective new appearance.

The other significant modification to the design is that the camera will now be located on one of the landscape sides of the iPad. This makes sense when you’re using the iPad in laptop mode with the keyboard attached to it.

Apple iPad 10th Generation Release Date And Price

Orders for the iPad 2022 can be placed at any time, and shipments will get under way on Wednesday, October 26.

The price of the iPad (10th generation) is possibly the most surprising aspect of the device. Since its introduction, the iPad has been sold at a price that is about equivalent to 30,000 Indian rupees (Rs). However, the price of the 64 GB Wi-Fi edition of the iPad now begins at 44,900 Indian rupees (Rs).

The 256 GB Wi-Fi model can be purchased for Rs. 59,900. The Wi-Fi and cellular version may be purchased for Rs 59,900 for the 64 GB option and for Rs 74,900 for the 256 GB variant.

This represents an almost fifty percent increase over the starting price of the iPad (9th generation), which was Rs 30,900 for the base 64 GB Wi-Fi model when it was first released.

Apple iPad 10th Generation: How To Pre-Order

TouchID is included in the latest iteration of the iPad, which is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. There are four colour options to choose from, including blue, silver, pink, and yellow.

When compared to the iPad Air, the iPad that is now in its 10th generation has a design that is quite similar to the iPad Air. Display is an IPS LCD measuring 10.9 inches in size and with a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

The most recent iPad comes equipped with a dedicated USB-C port and a battery that is rated to last somewhere in the neighbourhood of 10 hours. Apple has already begun accepting pre-orders for the 10th generation iPad, with prices beginning at Rs 44,490 for the Wi-Fi variant that provides 64GB of storage space.

On the official Apple website for India, you will find the option to pre-order products. On the Apple website, the new iPad is listed as having a delivery date ranging from October 28 to November 1.

Apple iPad 10th Generation Design

The 10th-generation iPad closely mimics the design of the iPad Air in terms of appearance. Similar to the previous model, it has a 10.9-inch IPS display with a crisp 2,360 x 1,640 resolution and a maximum brightness rating of 500 nits.

The design features flat sides, thinner bezels, a USB-C port, no separate home button, and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the sleep/wake button. Up to 10 hours of movie streaming and WiFi web browsing are still expected from the battery. The camera has a 12MP wide-angle sensor, up from the 8MP sensor in the 9.1-generation, 10.2-inch iPad. According to Apple, it can record 4K video and use the company’s “Center Stage” frame-centering feature.

Notably, the front-facing camera is situated along the tablet’s landscape border, making group video conversations with other people easier. While the cellular version supports 5G networks, the device also supports WiFi 6. It also does away with the 3.5mm headphone jack, like other latest iPad models.

Apple’s A14 Bionic system-on-a-chip, which was previously featured in the 2020 iPad Air and the iPhone 12 line of phones, powers the new iPad. This should be a useful boost from the A13 Bionic chip found in the 10.2-inch iPad and provide more than enough power for most uses, although it will still lag behind the M1 chip found in the iPad Air by a few ticks.

The display of the new iPad is still unlaminated, so there will be a little air gap between the image and the glass layer that covers it. Additionally, it only works with the first-generation Apple Pencil and not the second-generation pen with more practical magnetic charging.

Apple is releasing a $249 Magic Keyboard Folio case in conjunction with the release of the 10th generation iPad. Similar to the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air and Pro, this appears to function similarly, except it relies on a built-in kickstand and a detachable base rather than letting the tablet “float” over the top of the keyboard. A row of 14 function keys is also present.

For those who want a more affordable option, although one with an outdated look, Apple says it will continue to sell the 9th-generation iPad at the same $329 MSRP (though it’s typically less than that online).

