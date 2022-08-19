How To Retrieve Deleted Contacts On iPhone Without Backup?

You can add as many phone numbers as you need to the Contacts app on an iPhone. To call, text, or send an email, among other things, you can utilize the saved information. The loss of contacts on an iPhone may make the entire world seem just out of reach because contacts are so crucial to your daily life.

How can you recover contacts from an iPhone without a backup when this happens? To begin with, look for any incorrect setup settings that can prevent you from viewing the whole contacts list. This can occur if you accidentally hit the wrong button when tinkering with your iPhone. However, numerous contact loss problems have persisted as a result of system upgrades, synchronization, or incorrect deletion.

Even worse, most people are unaware of the necessity of creating an iPhone backup before their contacts are lost. Finding practical guidance to recover iPhone contacts without a backup is more vital than ever because this could be a huge problem for many users.

Software To Recover iPhone Contacts

Do not be alarmed; the end of the world is not near. You can resolve the problem on your own and restore the contacts on your iPhone without using an iTunes or iCloud backup in a number of ways. Let’s look into one solution in particular, iOS Data Recovery, which has consistently demonstrated its high success rate. Download Now for MacOS | Windows

The program provides three choices for each task involving the recovery of files: without a backup, scan the iPhone memory and restore the contacts. needed, restore from an iTunes backup, then retrieve data. All you have to do to access the contacts in your iPhone’s address book is connect the device to a computer, do a deep scan, and then preview and restore deleted contacts. Additionally covered are pictures, texts, phone logs, notes, and other file formats.

If you want to back up your iPhone data in the future, the program also provides a backup feature that can be quite helpful. Let’s now look at how it restores your contacts that have vanished from your iPhone.

Without using iCloud or an iTunes backup, recovering deleted contacts on an iPhone

Select “Recover from iOS Device” mode in step one.

When you launch the computer software, you will have the choice to pick any suitable starting mode. Simply choose the “Recover from iOS Device” method to recover deleted contacts directly from the iPhone storage without using an iTunes or iCloud backup.

After that, plug your iPhone into the device and wait for a connection.

reestablish contact

Step 2: Searching for deleted contacts on your iPhone

You’ll be prompted to choose the type of data you wish to recover in the following box that appears. To begin scanning your iPhone as a whole, select Contacts and then Scan. All the objects, including contacts, will be displayed on the window in a categorical manner after a few minutes or so. without an iTunes or iCloud backup, restore deleted contacts from an iPhone.

Step 3: Look through and pick out the deleted iPhone contacts.

Your you can examine a preview of each data type’s contents by selecting a specific category; for example, select the “Contacts” category to view the contacts’ information in the middle pane. Remember that you can view only the deleted contacts by turning on the “Only display the deleted item(s)” switch.

Next, choose the contact you wish to restore from your iPhone. Put a checkbox next to the “Contacts” category in the left sidebar to select every deleted contact. Simply check each contact on the middle pane to choose a specific one. Without a backup, retrieve iPhone contacts

Step 4 Start recovering iPhone contacts without a backup in

In the bottom right corner, click the Recover button to finish. Select a location on the computer from the dialogue box that appears. the restored contacts be saved. Execute as necessary.

Update: A feature of the software has been added that allows for the restoration of contacts to the iPhone’s Contacts app. You can now go forward by using the Recover to Device button.

Finally, after choosing the destination directory, click the Recover button once more to start recovering contacts from your iPhone without a backup. The output files will then be automatically stored to your preferred destination as an HTML or CSV file. I’m done now! The contacts can now be viewed on the device and sent back to your iPhone.

FAQs: People Also Ask

How can I search for lost contacts in iCloud?

First, log into iCloud.com. Go to your account settings in step two. Step 3: Locate “Advanced” at the bottom and select “Restore Contacts.” Step 4: Locate the desired backup’s date and select “Restore” next to it.

Why did my iPhone lose contacts?

For your contacts, iOS lets you select a preferred default account. Your phone’s contacts may have abruptly vanished for this reason. Most likely, you switched the default account by accident from “On My iPhone” to “iCloud.”

