How To Take A Screenshot On Mac? Multiple Methods

The answer to the question of how to take a screenshot on a Mac isn’t always obvious, especially for new Apple users who are coming from Windows and are used to the Prt Scrn (Print Screen) button.

Even though all it takes to take a screenshot on a Mac is a few key presses, Mac screen capture has never felt particularly natural. For a long time, for instance, only QuickTime Player allowed you to record video of your screen, and different key commands were used for screenshotting windows versus more limited selections.

It’s valuable knowledge to have whether you’re a complete Mac newbie or an experienced pro because you never know when you might need to capture a screenshot.

How To Take A Screenshot On A Mac?

All Macs feature the ability to take crisp screenshots that can be further edited and shared. It’s possible to take a screenshot of the entire screen, a specific window, or a custom region. Everything you know about taking screenshots on a Mac involves pressing the Shift, Command, and a number.

To capture the entire display on your Mac, press and hold Shift + Command + 3.

Shift + Command + 4 is the shortcut to use if you need to take a screenshot of just a specific area of your screen. Transforms the pointer into a crosshair. To take a screenshot, click and drag the area you want to capture, and then let go of the mouse.

In order to take a screenshot of a selected window on a Mac, press and hold the keys Shift + Command + 4 and then press Space. Your cursor should transform from a crosshair into a camera symbol. After selecting multiple windows with the mouse, you can click to take a screenshot.

However, there are only five ways to capture the screen on a Mac using Apple’s built-in screenshot tool. And as you’ll see in the following paragraphs, there are even more at your disposal thanks to additional software.

Read More: How To Take Screenshot On Chromebook?

How To Take A Screenshot Of A Particular Area On A Mac?

Let’s take a screenshot of a window or menu:

To take a screenshot, simply open the desired window.

Then, simultaneously press and hold the Shift, Command, 4, and Space keys.

The mouse cursor will morph into a camera symbol. Press the Escape (Esc) key to abort the screenshot capture.

Using The Touch Bar To Capture Images:

Do you have a Mac with a Touch Bar if you really need a print screen button like Windows?

If this is the case, then you can assign a specific button for taking screenshots. The procedure is as follows:

Choose Apple menu > System Preferences > Keyboard to change your keyboard settings.

To adjust the control panel to your liking, select the tab labeled “Customize.”

Simply drag the screenshot icon to the desired spot on the Touch Bar, and then you can save the new settings.

Now all you need is your Touch Bar to take a screenshot on a Mac.

To access the screen capture menu, select the screenshot button.

Select “Save To” to modify the default location for screenshots.

You can take screenshots of the entire screen, a custom region, or a specific window. Then you can easily take a screenshot by pointing and clicking.

Read More: Apple iPad 9: Latest Entry Level Tablet

FAQs Frequently Asked Questions

How do I view a screenshot on a Mac?

If you take a screenshot on a Mac, it will appear on your Desktop right away. Go to your computer’s Desktop screen or use Finder to open the Desktop folder to view the images there. The date and time stamps that are typically displayed alongside screenshots in Finder make it a useful tool for sifting through a large number of images captured from your Desktop.

How do you paste a screenshot on a Mac?

Instead of saving screenshots to your Desktop or another location, you can simply copy them to the Mac clipboard and then paste them into a text document or online form. When you need to use the screenshot right away but don’t want to keep it, this is a great option. On a Mac, you can copy the screenshot to the clipboard by pressing Control while taking the screenshot. Then, you can paste the screenshot into another program by pressing Command + V.

How to turn off screenshots on a Mac?

On a Mac, you can stop the screen capture feature by going to System Preferences, Security & Privacy, Privacy, and unchecking the box labeled Record Screen. Enter your password to open the locked door. The following is a list of the programs that are currently recording your screen. It’s from this page that you can choose which apps to install or deselect.

Can I take a partial screenshot on my Mac?

Hold down the Cmd>Shift>4> combination. Your cursor will become a tiny reticule in the bottom left corner of the screen, displaying coordinates for individual pixels. Click and hold the mouse or trackpad button while dragging the pointer to select a rectangle area for the screenshot. Simply hit the ESC key to abort the photo-taking process before it’s even begun. The picture will be taken as soon as you let go of the button.

To Know More Latest Updates You Can Visit Our Website:TheWhistlerNews.com