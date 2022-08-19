How To Unlock Android Phone Password Without Factory Reset

When you forget your Android phone’s password, do you feel anxious? We frequently get requests asking how to bypass a factory reset and unlock an Android phone’s password. Please be sure to read this post if you are dealing with a similar situation.

Here are six practical techniques from which you may freely choose one to unlock your Android phone without wiping it. And you may easily bypass the gadget by following the step-by-step instructions.

How To Bypass A factory Reset And Unlock An Android Phone

Part 1: Using Android Unlock Software to Unlock an Android Phone Password Without a Factory Reset

You may unlock the Android phone without doing a factory reset with the help of this program. It is capable of four different forms of screen locks: fingerprint, pattern, PIN, and password. Additionally, it may unlock a portion of LG and Samsung phones without erasing any data.

The Android Screen Unlock Program’s Salient Characteristics And Features Are:

– An Android pattern lock can be easily removed without a factory reset;

– Avoid certain LG and using Samsung smartphones without data loss;

– An easy-to-use interface makes the unlocking procedure quick and easy.

– Support for the majority of popular Android devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S20/S10/S9/S8, LG K50/K40/K30/K20, Huawei P40 Pro/P40/P30/P20 Pro/P20, Google, OnePlus, Motorola, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and others.

Get the Free Screen Unlocking Software Down Below.

Download the Android Unlock Tool for Windows

Android phone unlocking without a factory reset:

Step 1: Download the application and install it on your PC. Then log in and use a USB cable to connect the Android device to the PC. The android phone unlock software unlocks the screen without a factory reset and a password

Step 2: On the interface, choose the correct Android device model by clicking the “Unlock” tab. You will then be able to start downloading by adhering to the instructions on the website. Android lock removal without a factory reset

Step 3: Please click the “Remove Now” button to begin erasing your password in order to unlock the Android phone pattern lock without doing a factory reset. Your Android can now be accessed without a lock.

Part 2: Using Find My Device To Unlock An Android Phone Without A Factory Reset

Use of Find My Device is still another beneficial method onhow to bypass a factory reset and unlock an Android tablet. Despite being far away from you, your device can still reach you without any issues. There are a few prerequisites you must meet, though:

Your Android device is linked to your Google account.

You are aware of your Google login information.

You have the device’s Wi-Fi or mobile data enabled.

Step 1: Navigate to Find My Device on the website, log in using your Google account, and then click “Next.”

Step 2: On the UI, choose “ERASE DEVICE.” Once more entering your Google account, tap “ERASE DEVICE.”

Step 3: Press the “Erase” button to unlock the screen. Your Android phone’s lock and data will be removed soon. utilizing Find My Device to unlock the Android password without a factory reset

Part 3: Using a Google Account to Unlock an Android Pattern Lock Without a Factory Reset

Without having to reset, how can I unlock my Android password? This section will do you a favor if your Android phone has a Google account connected to it and its operating system is Android 4.4 or lower.

How to bypass a factory reset and unlock an Android phone after too many failed pattern attempts: Step 1: Start typing the random patterns or numbers that appear on the screen. A prompt will then appear.

Step 2: Please pick the “Enter Google account details” > “Next” icon after clicking the “Forgot pattern” option.

Step 3: Enter your Gmail ID so you may immediately start drawing a new pattern after doing so.

via a google account, unlock the pattern lock on an Android phone without resetting itYou may learn how to format a locked Samsung Android phone from this page. Toggle it if necessary.

Part 4: Using ADB, unlock an Android tablet without performing a factory reset

Android Debug BridgeYou can send commands to your Android device using Bridge, a flexible command-line tool. Consequently, you can use it to bypass your Android phone without performing a factory reset. Additionally, you can complete the task by following the step-by-step instructions below.

How To Bypass Android’s Factory Reset And Remove The Pattern Lock:

Step 1: Go to the Android developer website and download the ADB package.

Step 2: Install the SDK package on your computer, then use a USB cable to attach your locked Android phone to the computer. The Command Prompt will then open on the PC after you press the “Windows” and “R” keys, input “cmd,” and then tap the “OK” icon.

Step 3: After that, enter the window’s “ADB shell rm /data/system/gesture.key” command. then click the To execute the command, press the “Enter” key. After a while, you can reboot and enter your Android phone without a password. Using ADB to bypass the password on an Android phone without a factory reset

Part 5: Using Pattern Password Disable to Remove Android Pattern Lock Without Factory Reset

You can use this section to determine how challenging it will be to use a custom recovery to unlock the Android pattern lock without doing a factory reset. To move a ZIP file to your phone, you also require an SD card. Android smartphone The exciting troubleshooting will be experienced by amateur techies. Android phone unlocking without a factory reset:

Step 1: On the computer, please download the “Pattern Password Disable” zip file. After that, transfer the file thereby plugging the SD card into the computer.

Step 2. Insert the SD card into your locked Android device and restart it in recovery mode by pressing the “Home” and “Volume Up” buttons simultaneously while the device is off. Android pattern lock removal using custom recovery without performing a factory reset

Step 3: After that, flash the SD card file and restart your Android device. Please enter a passcode if your phone’s lock screen is still active. Android lock removal without a factory reset

Part 6: How to Unlock Android Pattern Lock Without a Factory Reset and Safe Mode

Safe mode might let you unlock the Android pattern lock without performing a factory reset. Your Android files won’t be lost or destroyed in this way, making it a completely secure method.

Step 1. Turn off your Android phone if it is locked.

Step 2: Switch it on and press and hold “Volume Down” until the safe mode is enabled on your phone.

Step 3: At this point, turn your Android phone back on after uninstalling the third-party lock screen program. Finally, you may access your phone without the lock. utilizing safe mode to unlock an Android password without resetting

Conclusion

Now that you know how to unlock the Android phone password without performing a factory reset, you may find it simple. You can also choose this Android Screen Unlock app to bypass your phone in a matter of minutes. Although there are numerous options available on how to unlock an Android device, You ought to be careful not to lose your phone’s password. By the way, if you have any questions, ping us a line.

