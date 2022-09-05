How To Use Twitter Analytics? Insight Into Its Benefits

Twitter Analytics’s debut in 2014 represented a significant step toward improved openness and metric tracking for everyone using the service. Since then, Twitter has introduced analytics for Twitter Moments and developed an independent analytics app called Engage.

Users now have access to more information about how their Twitter accounts are used, but you may not be making the most of this information.

You may have explored the Twitter Analytics homepage and learned that you can separate your impressions and metrics into those for promoted and those for organic activity, and that’s about it. The good news is that your Tweet activity dashboard has a lot more to offer if you know where to look.

Using Twitter Analytics well takes practice, just like using Twitter itself. Once you’ve mastered how to interpret this wealth of social listening data, you’ll be able to use it to assess the efficacy of your Twitter campaigns, enhance the quality of your content, and increase traffic to your blog, brand, or online business.

Analytics For Twitter: How to Use Them

Knowing Twitter Analytics’ building blocks is step one. Then you can dive into effectively using this tool and its audience insights from the social network.

You need to activate Twitter Analytics first. Visit the Twitter Analytics homepage and log in with your account details.

If you’re using Twitter on your computer, you can get to Analytics from the menu on the side. Select Analytics from the ellipsis button near the bottom of the menu.

There are several tabs on the Analytics dashboard that give you access to the various tools.

Main Page Of Your Account

You can review your account activity for the past month and a half from the Home tab. That’s the number of people who have seen your tweets, followed you, visited your profile, mentioned you, and liked your tweets. Each of these metrics also features a tiny activity graph, as well as year-over-year growth or decline.

Highlights of your account’s activity over the past few months, including your most popular tweets, followers, and mentions, are displayed in the footer of your profile page.

Communication Via Twitter

To see your tweets, select the Tweets menu at the top of the page. Each section of this page has its own set of tabs.

Tweets

This tab displays all of your tweets from the last 28 days, the most recent on top. You can quickly scan the impressions, engagements, and engagement rate for each tweet by scrolling down the page.

The number of daily views is displayed in a graph up top. On the right side of the page are several graphs illustrating the changes in this information. The charts will always be viewable, regardless of which tab is active.

Most Popular Tweets

To see the tweets you’ve sent out that have received the most attention, from most to least, click on Top Tweets. Which of your tweets is generating the most interest? Find out here.

Retweets And Responses

This tab is nearly identical to the Tweets tab, displaying both your original tweet and any replies to it in reverse chronological order. In the same way that your regular tweets can engage your followers and attract new ones, so can tweet in response to others. (You can find replies in the Top Tweets section.)

Promoted

To view promoted tweets, you must first have subscribed to them through Twitter Ads. There are a number of paid features like this available for use with Analytics, which are offered by Twitter for business. Even so, rest assured that Analytics’s free tier still provides a wealth of useful features.

Expressions In Video

To get to your video content, click Videos under the More menu item. You can check the performance of your videos and promoted videos here.

Ads that follow you around and count your conversions

An alternate Twitter Business feature is detailed in this subtab. Users’ actions, such as visiting your website, can be monitored with conversion tracking.

Changing The Time Period

You can adjust the time frame shown in any of the above tabs by using the calendar selector at the top right of the screen. Depending on what you select from the drop-down menu, up to the previous 28 days will be displayed.

You can choose between the most recent 7 days and any time within the last 5 months. Or, if you like, you can select a specific date range. To see the updated numbers, click Update after you’ve chosen the appropriate range.

Exporting Data

Using the Export data option to the right of the date range menu, you can save a CSV file of your activity data for any time period you specify. Microsoft Excel and other spreadsheet readers are compatible with these files.

Depending on your needs, you can export data either by tweet or by day. If you select one, a table will pop up with all the information we gathered for the chosen parameters and range.

The downloaded Twitter statistics file includes, but is not limited to:

Impressions

Engagements

Participation Rate

Retweets

Replies

Likes

Instances of clicking on a user’s profile

Instances of User Interface Interaction with a URL

The popularity of hashtags

Intricacy increases

A selection of the “Permalink”

An activating app

Apk Downloads

Some Advantages Of Monitoring Twitter Analytics

There are three primary advantages to using Twitter Analytics:

How to figure out what your target market wants?

Twitter analytics will tell you what your followers like the most. Updates via text message? Photos? Video? Polls? Moving pictures of cats? Every single one of those, but only on Sundays?

You can’t predict what will go over well with your audience or what will fall flat if you don’t have any data to back up your assumptions.

Monitoring your development

Get rid of the spreadsheets and let Twitter analytics do the calculating. Keep tabs on your monthly gains and losses in followers to observe any discernible patterns.

Information gleaned from analytics shows what kinds of posts attract new readers (or turn people away).

Establishing an optimal posting schedule

I’ve noticed that the first question I’m not asked when I meet a friend for dinner is how I am. They frequently consult me on the optimal time to make a Twitter update.

It’s OK; I’m not saying that at all. You want to know that though, right? The key is realizing that there is no ideal time for everyone. It is important to consider the time zones of your audience and the times they are most likely to be online.

Using Twitter analytics, you can find out at what times your Tweets are performing best. You will notice trends in the most productive times of the day. Don’t worry yourself silly, though: In the United States, 42% of Twitter users log in at least once daily, with another 25% visiting the site multiple times each day.

Understanding The Trends

It is easy to lose sight of the forest for the trees when engaged in the daily grind of social media. Finding out how effective your current tactics and Twitter campaigns are can be done with the help of trend data. To keep up with the ever-evolving social media landscape, it’s important to regularly review metrics like user engagement and post engagement.

Finding and investigating trends in your Twitter activity can help you improve your strategy moving forward. Questions that may be of assistance are as follows.

Why are there highs and lows, and what prompted them?

When do you think we’ll accomplish our next big thing?

In (x) days / (x) months’ time, where do you see us?

In what ways are there omissions from our calculations?

Finding This Information: Your Buffer Analytics tab’s Analysis Report provides visual representations of data like total followers, follower growth, tweets, Twitter impressions, engagements, retweets, and likes.

Explore Your Twitter Data

It’s incredible that Twitter provides such in-depth metrics on tweet engagement and statistics to its users.

Get on your Twitter Analytics dashboard right now (it’s simple and free) and take a look around.

If you’d rather use Twitter’s built-in analytics dashboard, you can see five tweet engagement metrics and their respective trends on the right side of the “tweets” page.

