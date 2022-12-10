Human Rights Day 2022: All You Need To Know

On this day in 1948, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, marking the 10th of December as Human Rights Day (UDHR). The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is made up of a preamble and 30 articles that outline a wide variety of rights and freedoms to which all people, no matter where they live, are entitled. It protects us regardless of our race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability, or any other factor.

History Of Human Rights Day

The day that marks the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights being approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948 is celebrated annually as Human Rights Day. It is possible that the commemorative stamp that was published by the United Nations Postal Administration in 1952 and which got over 200,000 advanced orders is the single finest indicator of the day’s widespread acclaim and significance.

The purpose of the Declaration of Human Rights is to lay out a standard of living for all people on the planet that they are all entitled to have, and to encourage all nations that are members of the United Nations to work toward providing their own populations with a standard of living that is comparable to the one outlined in the Declaration of Human Rights.

Even if the rights are seen to have more of a declarative nature than a legally enforceable one, it is generally accepted that they have had an effect on how human rights are understood and that they are a driving force for positive change.

These days, a new topic is selected to focus on for each year’s observance of Human Rights Day. On December 10, we should remember our human rights just a little bit more and embrace everyone around us as equals. In 2014, the theme was “Every Day is Human Rights Day,” and in 2016, it was “Stand up for someone’s rights today.” We should remember our human rights every day, but on December 10, we should remember them just a little bit more.

Human Rights Day Theme

Dignity, freedom, and justice for all will be the focus of Human Rights Day 2022, and the hashtag #StandUp4HumanRights will be the rallying cry. On December 10, 2023, the United Nations will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Human rights have become more widely recognised and guaranteed in the decades following the introduction of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. It laid the groundwork for a human rights protection system that has since grown to include more marginalised peoples, such as those with disabilities, indigenous peoples, and migrants.

When it was first drafted, the Declaration of Human Rights had the support of 48 countries. The goal of this yearlong campaign is to increase awareness of the UDHR and the activism that surrounds it.

Everyone has the right to be treated equally, with honour and consideration. Each individual should be afforded the freedom to pursue their own goals in life without fear of retaliation or interference from others.

Hostility toward human rights and those who defend them is on the rise despite efforts to protect them. This year’s Human Rights Day message encourages everyone to speak up for their fundamental freedoms and liberties, whether they be economic, political, or cultural. Supporters and protectors of human rights are also honoured on this day.

How To Celebrate Human Rights Day

Help out an organisation that fights for human rights by making a contribution.

Is there a human rights organisation that you feel really connected to? Perhaps now is the time to do something in their honour, like make a donation.

Go to a meeting focused on human rights .

Today is a popular day for political gatherings, as well as business conferences, art shows, and lively debates. There’s no reason not to go to one and make new friends.

Prove your belief in human dignity by advocating for their protection.

Participate in online forums and social media to voice your support for human rights causes.

Importance Of Human Rights Day

Everyone has the right to be treated equally, with honour and consideration.

In terms of basic human decency, we should all be treated equally. Each individual should be afforded the freedom to pursue their own goals in life without fear of retaliation or interference from others.

It’s a great indicator of how far we’ve come.

Despite the fact that there is still much work to be done, it is important to recognise that the world is becoming a better and more equitable environment for a larger percentage of its population than it was even a few hundred years ago. Let’s admit that, and then go to work on the remaining improvements.

This helps bring people together.

When it was first drafted, the Declaration of Human Rights had the support of 48 countries. That's 48 nations all committed to making the world a better place for everyone.

Final Words

The adoption and public proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1948 is commemorated annually on December 10 as Human Rights Day. It is the document that has been translated into more than 500 different languages and is the one that has been translated the most.

It has motivated both nations and individuals to begin treating every person as having the same rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness as they themselves do. On this day, which honours human rights, we recognise the significance of this treaty as well as the relevance of human rights.

