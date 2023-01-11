Human rights in supply chains: The United States and Japan have formed a task force to highlight this issue.

WASHINGTON – United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Japan’s Minister for Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to launch a Task Force on the Promotion of Human Rights and International Labor Standards in Supply Chains. This task force will focus on ensuring that international labour standards and human rights are upheld throughout supply chains.

Through the United States-Japan Partnership on Trade, the United States and Japan are cooperating to pursue a shared trade agenda. This agenda includes the promotion of respect for internationally-recognized labour rights as one of its goals. As part of the United States and Japan Partnership on Trade, the Task Force was established.

Is Japan a reliable ally in the fight for workers’ rights?

On Friday, the U.S. Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, and Japan’s Minister for Economy, Trade, and Industry, Nishimura Yasutoshi, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to launch the Task Force on the Promotion of Human Rights and International Labor Standards in Supply Chains. This will help ensure that human rights are protected and that international labour standards are adhered to. The United States and Japan Partnership on Trade is responsible for the creation of the task force that was mentioned earlier.

“The launch of this Task Force is another example of how trade can be a force for good throughout the world,” Tai said in a statement. “The Task Force will look into ways in which trade can help alleviate poverty in developing countries.” “The development of new instruments that bring together the combined experience of agencies across the governments of the United States and Japan will assist contribute to the fight against worker exploitation in global supply chains,” as stated in the aforementioned statement.

Also Read:

Who will lead the trade group between the US and Japan?

Unless participants agree to something else, the task force will get together twice a year. Katherine Tai, the United States Trade Representative, and Nishimura Yasutoshi, the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, or whoever succeeds them in those roles, will serve as co-chairs of the meeting.

It will be made up of the relevant agencies of both countries, in addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the Departments of Commerce, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Labor, and State of the United States of America, and any other agencies that are deemed necessary.

Final Words:

As part of the United States and Japan Partnership on Trade, the Task Force was established. The Task Force provides the United States and Japan with a chance to preserve and promote human rights as well as internationally recognised labour rights. This includes outlawing the use of forced labour in supply chains through the implementation of trade policy.

Author Mayur