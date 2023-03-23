Hundred Season 2: Renewed Or Not? Know In Details In This Article

Fans of Absolute Duo shouldn’t lose hope just because there hasn’t been much information released about the second season of the show. The success of the show’s debut season is one reason to have a positive outlook.

Despite the fact that the series did not achieve tremendous commercial success, it did amass a dedicated following and was met with generally favourable reviews from the media.

One further thing that gives us reason to be optimistic is the ever-rising popularity of the light novel series. Even though the last book in the series was published in 2015, it is still incredibly popular, and new readers are finding out about the series every single day.

If the light book manages to maintain its current level of popularity, there is a better likelihood that the anime will get a new season.

In conclusion, the animation industry is well-known for its surprising turns of events, and it is not uncommon for dormant series to be suddenly revived. It may have been six years since the first season of Absolute Duo was made available to the public, but it is not unheard of for a series to have a new season after a long hiatus.

Hundred Season 2: Renewed Or Not?

The Hundred was not a commercially successful anime show, which is really unfortunate. Because of this, a second season of this anime was never intended to be produced, and the animation studio that created it went out of business in 2018. Moreover, the series was cancelled in 2018, therefore there is no longer anything to publicise about it.

Production In 2018, IMS filed for bankruptcy protection. The light novel series was completed with volume 16, marking the end of the series. There is absolutely no justification for the production committee to ever consider approving funding for another season of this show.

Hundred Season 2 Cast And Characters

In the most recent season, excellent performers were added to the cast for the season after that. In Hundred Anime Season 2, it is anticipated that all of the important characters would return to continue playing their individual parts.

Characters Voice Actors Ricco Fajardo Hayato Kisaragi Caitlin Glass Claire Harvey Yoshiaki Hasegawa Hayato Kisaragi Natalie Hoover Erica Candle Mao Ichimichi Claire Harvey Mikaela Krantz Emilia Hermit Kaya Okuno Karen Kisaragi Rika Kinugawa Liddy Steinberg

Reviews

The unique Savage life form can only be stopped from invading Earth by using Hundred, which is the only weapon that can stop it. The aspiration of Hayato Kisaragi to become a Slayer who possesses this Hundred leads him to successfully enrol at the naval school city ship Little Garden.

On the other hand, when he is around Emil Crossford, his flatmate who is known to him from somewhere, he gets an odd but reassuring feeling of dissonance. In addition, as soon as he arrives at the school, he is challenged to a duel by the “Queen” of the school as well as the most formidable Slayer that the academy has to offer, Claire Harvey.

Aside from the wonderful animation and voice acting, the story follows a rather standard format and is fairly easy to guess what will happen next. But, it does have some entertaining components. I will defer to the audience’s judgement over whether or not they should see it.

