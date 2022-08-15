Hyundai Ioniq 6 Release Date: The New Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is An Electric Four Door Coupe That Claims To Have A Far Reaching Range And Rapid Charging

The 2023 IONIQ 6 from Hyundai, a member of the IONIQ sub-brand, will be the company’s second all-electric vehicle. The brand-new model is built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which allows up to 800-volt charging and a useful vehicle-to-load function. A total of 17 all-electric vehicles, including the IONIQ 6, are what Hyundai hopes to launch by 2030.

An “electrified streamliner,” according to Hyundai, is the 2023 IONIQ 6. With a long body that is 8.6 inches longer than the blocky IONIQ 5 EV, the sedan has a moniker that is understandable given how it appears to be made to float through the air. A low coefficient of drag of 0.21 is made possible by the IONIQ 6’s svelte rear end. The IONIQ 6 has large front fenders, a muscular front bumper, and diamond-shaped headlights up front. The electric sedan’s back end has a boat-like appearance, two spoilers that are built into the body, a horizontal bar that joins the taillights, and a standard rear bumper.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Release Date

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is scheduled to go on sale in the United States at the beginning of 2023. On the Ioniq 6 page of the Hyundai USA website, in addition to confirming that the launch will take place in the early part of 2023, it states that initial availability will be restricted, just as it was during the introduction of the Ioniq 5 in the latter half of 2021. By filling out a form, prospective clients have the opportunity to register for updates. It is anticipated that Hyundai would debut the Ioniq 6 in South Korea during the month of September 2022. It has been verified by the corporation that the prices will begin at 55 million Korean Won (approx. USD 42,000).

The pricing of the brand-new Ioniq 6 has not yet been announced by Hyundai; however, given that it has batteries that are comparable to those found in the Ioniq 5, it is likely that it will be priced similarly. When it goes on sale by the end of this year or in the beginning of 2023, a single-motor car equipped with a 53 kWh battery will most likely be priced at close to 40,000 GBP. Top-of-the-line automobiles often cost close to £50,000 and come equipped with a 77 kWh battery and two motors.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Specifications

1,880 mm (74.0 in.) of width, 4,855 mm (191.1 in.) of length, and 1,495 mm (58.8 in.) of height make up the Hyundai Ioniq 6. A lengthy wheelbase of 2,950 mm characterises the electric car in coupe design (116.1 in.). Hyundai’s own Sonata, which has a wheelbase of 111.8 inches, can’t compete with the Ioniq 6’s inside capacity thanks to the E-space GMP’s economy. Ioniq 6 models from Hyundai will be available in several power-electric variations all around the world. There will be at least three variations, including standard-range RWD, long-range RWD, and long-range AWD, according to the official press releases and blogs posted for the various markets.

A single motor with 168 kW of power and 350 Nm of torque, along with a 53.0 kWh battery pack, are the only mechanical components in the Ioniq 6 standard-range RWD. The same motor is used in the Ioniq 6 long-range AWD, although it has a longer range thanks to a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack. It has a maximum range of 524 kilometres (326 miles), as certified by the Ministry of Industry of South Korea. With this arrangement, Hyundai anticipates a range of 610 km (379 miles).

Two motors—one in the front and one in the back—produce 239 kW of power and 605 Nm of torque when used in conjunction with the Ioniq 6 long-range AWD. The sprint from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour (0 to 62 mph) takes only 5.1 seconds. The Ioniq 6’s handling abilities may be seen in the video up top. The E-GMP architecture, which places the battery low in the chassis and lowers the Ioniq 6’s centre of gravity, makes it seem planted while turning, though we should perform a thorough test before passing judgement.

The test mule seems to change directions with ease, and there is little body roll—the EV doesn’t lean on its outer wheels when cornering. This would imply that the suspension was set up with a somewhat stiffer suspension in mind. Hyundai’s first Plug and Charge (PnC)-capable electric vehicle is the Ioniq 6. Source of the image: Hyundai

The 400V/800V multi high-speed charging system, which is based on the E-GMP and permits charging with both a 400V fast-charger and an 800-volt ultra-fast charger, is a feature of the Ioniq 6 battery. From 10% to 80% SoC, the battery pack can be charged in about 18 minutes using an 800-volt ultra-fast charger. Hyundai’s Plug and Charge (PnC)-capable electric vehicle is the Ioniq 6. Customers may use V2L, which allows them to use the energy contained in the battery pack to power electronics and appliances up to 3.5 kW, to power their devices.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Redesign

Despite minor modifications to make it more practical and compliant with traffic laws, the Hyundai Ioniq 6, the new Hyundai Ioniq 6, will draw extensively from the Hyundai Prophecy Concept. The prototype vehicle’s rear-facing cameras may be swapped out for regular wing mirrors, and the roofline will probably be lifted to provide headroom in the backseat.

It was designed to be as aerodynamically efficient as possible, hence the super-slinky saloon. Its body is ground-hugging with few intakes and grilles, and it has a straightforward, curving design. To manage the airflow over the Prophecy Concept, a rear spoiler with automated adjustment is also offered. Your brakes will stay cool while you’re driving thanks to the propeller-shaped wheels. To extend the battery’s range, these features will be present on the final Ioniq 6.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Interior

The interior of the Hyundai Ioniq will be highlighted by its spaciousness and given a modern appearance thanks to its clean, simple design. There are several similarities between the Ioniq 5 and spy photos (via Cochespias). A white panel with rounded corners, a two-spoke steering wheel, a clubbed digital instrument cluster, infotainment system screens, and pedals are all visible.

The Ioniq 6 appears to feature a fixed-type centre console, which is one obvious distinction. The Ioniq 5-like central display was included in the prototype Autoherald had noticed, along with a digital instrument cluster. Other covert images have revealed a two-tone colour scheme with white and grey door panels, white seats with orange piping (just in the front), and a white front centre armrest.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Engine

Two electric motors and a four-wheel drive will both be included with the Ioniq 6. The new Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6 will be constructed on the foundation of the new Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6. It will have the same structural foundation as the new Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai may release a more affordable model with just one powertrain and all-wheel drive in the future.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Safety

A wide variety of Hyundai SmartSense ADAS features are available in the Hyundai Ioniq 6. A few of the key components include Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Crossing, Lane-Changing Oncoming, Lane-Changing Side, and Evasive Steering Assist (FCA-JC, FCA-LO, and FCA w/ ESA, and FCA-LS), as well as Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA).

Hyundai originally introduced an intelligent front-lighting system with the Ioniq 6. (IFS). High lights can be hazardous for approaching vehicles even though they are necessary in really poor visibility. Hyundai refers to its anti-glare feature as IFS, and it has the ability to precisely alter the high-direction beams and strength. The LEDs that can dazzle the driver of a car coming from behind can be turned off selectively. High Beam Assist has basically evolved into IFS (HBA). The high-beam lights are entirely turned off by HBA, whereas IFS can only dim them slightly, making it safer. Please be aware that Hyundai has not yet made this feature available in Europe or the United States.

