Ibanez TOD10N Release Date: Henson Ibanez Receives An Official Release After Debuting On Polyphia’s Playing God Earlier This Year, And It’s Cheaper Than You Think

Ibanez debuted the TOD10N, a kind of acoustic-electric guitar, in the latter half of 2022. It is the first acoustic signature model Ibanez has made available for American guitarist Tim Henson.

With a design like the FR series or a Fender Telecaster, the TOD10N has an extremely thin FR hollow body. It has a solid Sitka spruce top, sapele back and sides, fan bracing, and pearloid binding on the top and back.

The body is attached to a C-shaped Nyatoh neck with a slotted headstock, walnut fretboard, pearloid binding, and “Tree of Death” thorned vine and rose inlays. Only a small opening to access the truss rod is present on the top, and an oval sound port is present on the top side, next to the upper horn.

The instrument’s parts include a compensated bone saddle set into a walnut bridge, a bone nut that is 46mm wide, nylon strings, and gold classical-style tuners. An Ibanez AEQ210TF preamp with inbuilt tuner and a 9 volt battery power the Fishman Sonicore under-saddle pickup and are connected to a 14″ output jack.

Ibanez TOD10N Release Date

The TOD10N is Tim’s most recent signature instrument and represents a substantial departure from his first guitar, which was constructed in Arizona. The TOD10N is based on a design that was developed by Tim.

This hybrid acoustic-electric guitar immediately attracted a lot of people’s attention and curiosity after it was featured on Tim’s social media channels as well as in the music video for Polyphia’s song “Playing God.”

It is anticipated that consumers will be able to make a purchase of the TOD10N at some point during the first three months of 2023. The TOD10N is available for purchase at a price of $699. It features a Fishman Sonicore pickup, as well as an Ibanez AEQ210TF preamp and an inbuilt tuner.

Ibanez TOD10N Features

A striking nylon-string design, purpose developed for modern 6-string virtuoso Tim Henson of Polyphia says the ultra-thin body, which measures only 50 millimetres in thickness, makes for an extraordinarily comfortable playing experience.

Cutaways that are very deep, allowing for unrestricted access to the top frets.

Your tone will have the touch-responsive quality of a classic nylon string guitar thanks to the solid sitka spruce top and fan bracing that it features.

The warm, rich tone of sapele back and sides is complemented with a slight trace of treble bite.

Strong nyatoh cut into a comfortable “C” shape Walnut fingerboard with a flat 15.8-inch radius for increased playability all the way up and down the neck.

A nut width of 1.8 inches provides sufficient of room between each string, which is necessary for fingerstyle playing.

When plugged in, the Ibanez AEQ210TF preamp and the Fishman Sonicore pickup produce a tone that is full and sharp for nylon-string instruments.

Built-in controls for volume, treble, and bass, as well as a phase switch, allow you to shape your sound.

A discrete sound port on the side that can deliver immediate auditory feedback to the player.

Inlays depicting a gloomy “Tree of Death”

Ibanez TOD10N Ultra-thin 50mm Body

An ultra-thin body width of just 50 millimetres gives the Ibanez Tim Henson Signature Nylon acoustic-electric guitar the comfortable feel and elegant playability of a solid body instrument, while still maintaining the classic sound of a nylon string guitar.

Because of its solid spruce top and conventional fan bracing, this guitar has a touch-sensitive response that beautifully imitates the traditional tones of a classical guitar.

The majority of this guitar’s tone may be attributed to these two factors. A distinct sound port on the upper horn, which allows for immediate aural feedback, is the cherry on top of this profoundly innovative new take on the crossover nylon-string guitar.

Ibanez TOD10N Playability

Tim Henson’s creative rock-meets-trap-meets-electronic approach is known for needing a dizzying level of ability, so it’s really no wonder that his signature Ibanez plays host to a multitude of performance-minded features.

You will be able to move swiftly up and down the fingerboard thanks to the fairly slender “C” neck, which is a significant difference from the big chunk of a conventional nylon string guitar.

Next, the nut width measures in at 1.8 inches, which is somewhat narrower than the normal 2 inches seen on the majority of classical guitars. This gives you plenty of room for fingerstyle playing without making the instrument feel unwieldy.

Last but not least, whereas the majority of nylon-string guitars do not have a radius, the walnut neck of the Ibanez Tim Henson Signature Nylon acoustic electric guitar is studded with a 15.7-inch radius. This is a design that guitarists at Irvine Art & Music find is instantly familiar to musicians transitioning from an electric or steel-string acoustic guitar.

Ibanez TOD10N Specs

String Type:Nylon

Number of Strings:6

Body Shape:Tim Henson Signature FRH

Left-/Right-handed:Right-handed

Color:Black

Finish:Satin

Top Wood:Solid Sitka Spruce

Back & Sides Wood:Sapele

Body Bracing:Fan Bracing

Binding:Pearloid

Neck Wood:Nyatoh

Neck Shape:C

Radius:15.8″

Fingerboard Material:Walnut

Fingerboard Inlay:Tree of Death

Number of Frets:22

Scale Length:25.5″

Tuning Machines:Gold Classical

Bridge Material:Walnut

Nut Width:1.8″

Electronics:Ibanez AEQ210TF

Strings:D’Addario, .0280-.044

Case/Gig Bag:Sold Separately

Manufacturer Part Number:TOD10N

