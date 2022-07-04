Ice Cube Net Worth (Updated 2022): How Much Money Does Ice Cube Make?

Success has been attained by American singer, musician, producer, and company owner Ice Cube. The blogging has increased Ice Cube’s wealth to $160 million. From one of the pioneers of gangsta hip-hop on the west coast to one of the best actors currently on the scene, Ice Cube has undergone a transformation.

He began a successful independent career after becoming well-known and earning a large number of money as a member of the NWA. Along with that, he has created, released, and participated in a number of videos.

Biography of Ice Cube

Name Ice Cube (O’Shea Jackson) Age 53 Date of Birth June 15, 1969 Education William Howard Taft Charter High School Spouse(s) Kimberly Woodruff Children 4, including O’Shea Jr. Country of Origin: United States of America Profession Rapper, Record producer, Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Television producer, Songwriter, Film Score Composer, Film director, Voice Actor

On June 15, 1969, in Los Angeles, the world was first introduced to Ice Cube by Hosea Jackson, a machinist, and Doris Jackson, a hospital clerk and custodian. In addition to having an older brother, Cube’s half-sister was killed when he was only 12 years old. On Van Wick Street in South Los Angeles’ Westmont neighborhood, he was raised.

One of the top A-list hip hop musicians in the music business, Ice Cube is widely recognized as the father of gangster rap. In the field of hip hop music, Ice Cube is a contentious yet varied performer who has over the years developed into a worldwide phenomenon.

He is regarded as one of the most recognizable figures in hip hop music of the twenty-first century, and many people believe that the political climate of his period can be seen in his hard-hitting gangster rap tracks. A lot of the subjects in his songs are violent. AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, Kill at Will, Death Certificate, War & Peace Vols. 1, 2, and 3, Lethal Injection, and I Am the West are a some of his best-selling albums.

From his time in high school on, Ice Cube became passionate about rap and started to create rap music. His albums have topped the music charts, and he has quickly become one of the best-selling musicians. One of the most well-known and important hip hop musicians in the United States is Cube. Along with that, he’s one of Hollywood’s most promising actors.

Ice Cube was born into the world. O'Shea Jackson on August 15, 1969 in southern central Los Angeles. Jackson was born to Doris Jackson, a custodian and medical centre employee, and Hosea Jackson, a groundskeeper for UCLA. He also had a half-sister who had tragically been murdered when Ice Cube was just 12 years old, an old friend, and a half-brother.

He spent his formative years in Los Angeles on Car Wick Avenue, and at the age of fourteen, he was already writing raps and hip-hop tunes.

He began his studies in architectural drafting in the fall of 1987 at the Phoenix Institute of Technology. He also performed alongside C.I.A, a hip hop trio.

Education of Ice Cube

Jackson obtained his schooling and credentials from Los Angeles’ George Washington Preparatory High School.

The William Howard Taft High School in Woodland Hills, California, was his next stop. To attend the Phoenix Institute of Technology, Cube relocated to Arizona in 1987.

He re-joined N.W.A. in 1988 while still working as an architectural draughtsman when he returned to the Los Angeles area with a certificate in that field.

Career of Ice Cube

With his group C.I.A., Ice Cube released the Dr. Dre-produced track My Posse in 1987. Ice Cube gave Eazy-E the “Boyz-n-the-Hood” lyrics after the collaboration. For N.W.A, Eazy-E recorded the song.

His first solo hip-hop album, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, was released on May 16, 1990. Both the album’s sales and reviews were positive. His seven-track extended play (EP), Kill at Will, which was released in December 1990, became one of his most well-known and successful works. Endangered Species, a single from the album, was remixed.

He starred in the crime thriller movie Boyz n the Hood, which was nominated for an Academy Award, in July 1991. The movie, which John Singleton directed, received favourable reviews from critics.

Death Certificate, his second studio album, was released in 1991. With an advance order of more than a million copies, it quickly rose to the top of his best-selling albums. His third studio album, The Predator, was released in 1992 and was a commercial success but did not earn much praise from critics. It Was a Good Day, a popular single from the album, was on it.

His fourth studio album, Lethal Injection, was released in 1993. You Know How We Do It and Bop Gun were among the album’s top-charting singles, which contributed to its economic success. He co-starred with Elizabeth Hurley in the thriller Dangerous Ground in 1997. Darrell Roodt was the director of the poorly received movie.

War & Peace Vol. 1, sometimes referred to as The War Disc, was his fifth studio album and was published in 1998. The record was one of his best-selling albums and appeared on numerous music charts.

Ice Cube released War & Peace Volume 2, his sixth studio album, in 2000. It quickly rose to the top of various music charts and became one of Ice Cube’s most popular albums. You Can Do It, a club song, was on the album. He starred in Tim Story’s comedic movie Barbershop, which was released in 2002. He portrayed Calvin Palmer Jr., and the movie was a financial success.

In the 2004 sequel Barbershop 2: Back in Business, he played Calvin Palmer Jr. once more. The movie had a great box office performance. His seventh studio album, Laugh Now, Cry Later, was made available in 2006. Since 2000, he had been concentrating more on his acting profession, hence this was seen as his comeback album. He starred in the family comedy movie Are We Done Yet in 2007. Despite the film’s unfavorable reviews, its box office performance was quite strong.

His eighth studio album, titled Raw Footage, was released in 2008. The singles Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It and Do Ya Thang were included on the album. I Am the West, Ice Cube’s ninth studio album, was released on September 28, 2010. Positive reviews were given to the album, which included the singles I Rep That West and Drink the Kool-Aid. Everything’s Corrupt, his upcoming album, was released in 2018. After I Am the West, he released his first studio album in eight years. The reviews for the album were favourable. It featured the contentious songs Good Cop, Bad Cop and Arrest the President.

In the 2010s, Ice Cube put more of an emphasis on films. In 2011, he appeared in the highly regarded film Rampart. Later, he appeared as Captain Dickson in the box office hits 21 Jump Street (2012) and 22 Jump Street (2014). Then he appeared with Kevin Hart in the buddy cop comedy Ride Along, which was directed by Tim Story (2014). He additionally made an appearance in Ride Along 2. (2016). Despite both films’ successful box office performances, they did not garner much praise from reviewers.

He provided a character’s voice for the animated film The Book of Life in 2014. He returned to the role of Calvin Palmer Jr. in the 2016 film Barbershop: The Next Cut, the third in the series. He acted as a brash teacher in the comedy movie Fist Fight in 2017. He also portrayed Darius Stone in the action movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage that same year. Ice Cube said in 2019 that he would be showing up in Last Friday, the fourth and last feature in the well-known Friday film series. In the comedy-drama movie The High Note from 2020, he portrayed Jack Robertson.

Awards and Achievements of Ice Cube

Ice Cube’s first solo album, “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted,” was a huge hit and peaked at number six on the “US Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums” chart. The album was later listed in 2007 by “The Guardian” as one of the “1000 Albums to Hear Before You Die.” Death Certificate, the second album by Cube, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200.

” Additionally, it debuted at the top of Billboard’s list of “Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.” The album came in at number seven on MTV’s list of the “Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time” in 2005. Furthermore, for the movie “Boyz n the Hood”

In 1992, he received the “Chicago Film Critics Association Award” for “Most Promising Actor.” Cube won the “BET Hip-Hop Award” in 2009 and the “Annual Hip Hop Honors” on VH1 in 2006, respectively.

Personal Life of Ice Cube

In the 1990s, this well-known American actor and hip-hop singer converted to Islam.

Kimberly Woodruff and Ice Cube tied the knot on April 26, 1992. The couple has five kids, who go by the names Darrel, O’Shea, Shareef, Karima, and Deja. Cube loves his kids and takes good care of them. He has also posted pictures and videos of his kids and their pals on his social media platforms.

Kimberly Woodruff is Ice Cube's spouse. In 1985, the couple began dating.

The couple has five kids, who go by the names Darrel, O'Shea, Shareef, Karima, and Deja.

Properties of Ice Cube

In June 1996, Ice Cube and his wife Kimberly Woodruff bought the Encino House in California. This home cost Cube $2.3 million to buy. The mansion is now worth more than $5 million. The driveway to the house is very long and curvy. A substantial main house and a separate guest house are on the estate.

There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms in the approximately 7,880 square foot home. The property also has a full-sized basketball court, a huge patio area, a spa, and a large swimming pool. This specific house is where Ice Cube and his family spend the most of their time.

Ice Cube Net Worth 2022

Ice Cube is one of the wealthiest rappers in the world with a net worth of $160 million. All owing to his critically acclaimed records, acting, and other prosperous endorsement contracts.

In its first week of sales, his 1992 album Predator sold 193,000 copies. Additionally, Cube made his first appearance at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The RIAA awarded the album double platinum certification for sales of over two million copies. Similar to this, his other album, Laugh Now, Cry Later, generated over 144,000 sales in its first week of availability.

Ice Cube has sold more than 40 million records worldwide when all record sales are combined. Writing songs for other singers is another huge source of income for him. He earns a sizable sum of money in royalties every year.

More than 8.2 million people listen to Ice Cube each month on Spotify. In a similar manner, he also makes money from several music streaming services, including Tidal, Apple Music, and YouTube.

FAQs- People Also Ask

Who is Ice Cube wife?

Kimberly Woodruff

When did Ice Cube start dating Kimberly Woodruff?

O’Shea started seeing Kimberly Woodruff in 1985.

Does he have any children?

Ice Cube has 4 children.

Is O’Shea Jackson Jr related to Ice Cube?

An American rapper and actor by the name of OMG, O’Shea Jackson, Jr. was born on February 24, 1991. In the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton, Jackson, who is the musician and actor Ice Cube’s son, played the role of his father.