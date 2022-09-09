Let’s Find Out Everything There Is To Know About The Upcoming Season Of The Show ImMature

A coming-of-age romantic comedy web series called ImMature. The audience has responded favourably to the television show ImMature.

We anticipate that ImMature Season 2 will be released soon after the show’s creators decided to renew it for a second season.

The programme was the sole Indian web series to be accepted into the digital content category of the Cannes International Series Festival.

It competed against other works from the United States, South Korea, France, Colombia, and Cuba. Since February 20, ImMature season 1 has been available for free streaming on the Indian digital service MX Player.

After five episodes, people are now speculating about the possibility of a second season of Sameer Saxena’s online series.

ImMature Season 2 Release Date

The Viral Fever (TVF) created the programme, and Anant Singh serves as the showrunner. Among the ensemble cast are Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Naman Jain, and Kanikka Kapur.

The second season of the television show ImMature will shortly be released, however the exact date has not yet been announced.

Anant Singh, the series’ director, said, “In ‘Immature Season 2’ we have preserved the humour and tribulations of characters who are stuck between childhood and adulthood, spruced it up with more fun moments and challenging obstacles.”

In an interview, he added, “Dhruv, Chhavi, Kabir, and Susu are a mirror of what we were as students. I am confident the series will not only keep people wanting more, but also take you down memory lane.

“We are thrilled to work with TVF to bring the second season of their wildly popular Immature series. According to Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing, Prime Video, “The story opens a glimpse into the everyday life and problems of youth, allowing for a joyful, relatable, and entertaining experience for people of all ages.”

With a little assistance from his fellow students, Dhruv embarks on a journey to win over Chhavi, the feisty top student in his league class, according to the Immature Season 2 teaser.

During their final years of school, the three students leave behind their upbringing and encounter their first drink, first brawl, and first broken heart.

ImMature Season 2 is anticipated to debut in 2022. The second season of the television show ImMature has already been revealed by the creators. ImMature Season 2 may air on the OTT service MX Player.

ImMature Season 1 was made available on the OTT service MX Player on February 20, 2019. On MX Player, ImMature can also be viewed without charge.

Five episodes make up ImMature Season 1, and perhaps five episodes will also make up ImMature Season 2.

ImMature Season 2 Cast

Omkar Kulkarni as Dhruv Sharma

Rashmi Agdekar as Chhavi Upadhya

Chinamay Chandraunshush as Kabir Bhuller

Visshesh Tiwari as Master Susu

Dilip Meralal as Golewala

Sameer Saxena as Dhruv’s Dad

Jitendra Kumar as Drama Teacher

Komal Chhabaria as Dhruv’s Mom

Paltu as Old Lady on Walker

Vijay Rawal as Karan

Sachin Negi as Nukkad

Ranjan as Ranja

Biswapati Sarkar as Hindi Teacher

Nidhi Singh as Sonam Miss

Gopal Dutt as Vice Principal

Himika Bose as Nandini – Natasha

Nikhil Vijay as Shantanu Mehra

Pradnya as a kid with Shantanu

ImMature Season 2 Storyline

The plot of ImMature centers around a young man named Dhruv, who is portrayed by Omkar Kulkarni, and his attempts to win the affection of Chhavi, who is portrayed by Rashmi Agdekar, a popular and headstrong student at his school.

Immature captures the immaturity, awkwardness, and stubbornness of youthful love because this could be his first meaningful relationship ever. The narrative of the show is told through Dhruv’s point of view.

The show is directed by Prem Mistry, and the scripts are written by Abhishek Yadav, Nishaad Javeri, and Suprith Kundar. Each episode focuses on a different difficulty that Dhruv faces as he attempts to manage his life in high school.

ImMature depicts disastrous circumstances and comedic characters that appear to be derived from Indian popular culture in order to expand upon the author’s personal experiences.

With a humorous and self-deprecating stance from Dhruv, ImMature pokes fun at the challenges that come with being a teenager.

Saxena explained that they had a particular interest in delivering a tale to people of this age range because it is the youth of today who have embraced the digital platform.

ImMature Season 1 Recap

Dhruv anticipates receiving a bike from his parents as he begins the eleventh grade, just as his older sister did. Dhruv thinks that the bullet bike is his ticket to meeting Chhavi, his eternal crush.

Dhruv makes an effort to persuade his parents to buy him a two-wheeler. It’s neither brand-new nor a bullet, though. It is actually his sister’s old pink scooter, which is boldly engraved with the words “Daddy’s Little Princess.”

Dhruv chooses to take part in the school’s annual day drama in order to get closer to Chhavi and make plans to ask her out on a date.

Dhruv auditions for the king’s part while Chhavi is portraying a queen in the historical play. Ranjan, a driven aspiring actor who is the theatre teacher’s top pick, is a fierce rival, though. While Dhruv is upset about Chhavi, Susu, his friend, is also upset because Sonam Ma’am, his teacher and longstanding crush, is getting married.

He decides to eliminate his competition by making a gullible Ranjan believe that he will lose his focus as an actor due of his gorgeous co-star Chhavi. Kabir proposes beating up her elder boyfriend Shantanu, a typical tattooed bad boy, in order to aid Dhruv.

Dhruv, however, worries that it may destroy his bond with Chhavi. Kabir therefore proposes the best alternative. Alcohol.Susu and Kabir keep giving Dhruv advice in class as he attempts to avoid Chhavi because he is going, and Chhavi is trying to keep him away.

In Dhruv’s green notebook, Susu resolves to use F.L.A.M.E.S. to clear up Dhruv’s uncertainty on his future with Chhavi. Cholamitra Dubey, better known as Chodu, their stern and obnoxious vice principal and chemistry teacher, overhears Dhruv chatting at that point.

He warns them that their unit testing will shortly begin, and that if they fail, he would make sure that they are moved from Science to Commerce. The three of them are forced to study at the library because of how serious the threat is.

However, they are aware that they are ignorant. Being eager for the date, Dhruv and Chhavi tell their respective friends about it. Chhavi, who is in the library, agrees to assist them. To turn the date into a long-distance relationship, Kabir advises Dhruv to make sure it is fantastic.

However, two days prior to her departure, Chhavi’s friend Namita counsels her against a long-distance relationship and informs her that she made the biggest error by going on a date with Dhruv.

Dhruv plans to wow Chhavi by making sure they have the finest date, leaving Chhavi perplexed. Dhruv assures Chhavi that he will always make an effort for her, regardless of how far away she is, during the date, letting his genuineness shine through. Impressive is Chhavi. They make the decision to try a distance relationship.

