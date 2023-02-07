In Flatbush, Survivors of Gun Violence Assemble as a National Death Plague Strikes The Country.
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

A sizable crowd gathered in Flatbush to recognise local gun violence survivors in observance of National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

According to organisers, the number of gun-related fatalities in the United States by early February exceeds that of any other country for the entire year.

The 67th Precinct Council, Everytown for Gun Safety, and the Clergy for Safe Cities are organising the event, which aims to honour those who have died as well as those who have survived gun violence incidents and the families they left behind.

Read More:

Brooklyn citizens were joined at the gathering to spread the word by Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

The event takes place just after a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old girl were shot in a Williamsburg housing project.On Tuesday, National Gun Violence Survivors Week comes to an end.

This is the fifth year that the initiative has received national recognition.

0 Shares
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

WHO To Start A New Organisation On Republic Division

The World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed its newest member – the…
the tsarist autocracy collapse in 1917

Why Did The Tsarist Autocracy Collapse In 1917?

Nicholas II wasn’t ready to lead in 1894 because he’d watched his…
Why Are Gravity Knives Illegal?

Why Are Gravity Knives Illegal?

Tens of thousands of black and Latino New Yorkers have been arrested…
who is anderson lee aldrich

Colorado Club Shooting: Who Is Anderson Lee Aldrich? Know What Happened

Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old with a history of legal troubles, has…