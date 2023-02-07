In Flatbush, Survivors of Gun Violence Assemble as a National Death Plague Strikes The Country.

A sizable crowd gathered in Flatbush to recognise local gun violence survivors in observance of National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

According to organisers, the number of gun-related fatalities in the United States by early February exceeds that of any other country for the entire year.

The 67th Precinct Council, Everytown for Gun Safety, and the Clergy for Safe Cities are organising the event, which aims to honour those who have died as well as those who have survived gun violence incidents and the families they left behind.

Brooklyn citizens were joined at the gathering to spread the word by Attorney General Letitia James and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

The event takes place just after a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old girl were shot in a Williamsburg housing project.On Tuesday, National Gun Violence Survivors Week comes to an end.

This is the fifth year that the initiative has received national recognition.