In What Height Does The Washington Monument Stand?

George Washington is, and will continue to be, one of the most significant figures in the history of the United States. As the commander in chief of the colonial armies during the Revolutionary War, he was responsible for guiding the colonies to victory and freedom. After having participated in the drafting of the Constitution in his role as a statesman, he went on to become the first President of the United States. How can one properly pay tribute to such a significant historical figure?

The Continental Congress made the decision in the 1780s to honour George Washington by erecting a significant monument at the location of the newly established national government. The Washington Monument was positioned to be the focal point of Peter L’Enfant’s plan for Washington, District of Columbia, which was completed in 1791.

However, construction of the monument did not begin immediately. It wasn’t until 1836 that the Washington National Monument Society decided to use the architectural plan proposed by Robert Mills, which called for a massive obelisk to be erected above the city. An obelisk is a tall, slender, four-sided monument that tapers toward the top, where it terminates in a pyramid. Obelisks are often made of stone.

On July 4, 1848, members of the Society lay the foundation stone for what would become the Washington Monument, and building shortly after got underway. Unfortunately, the work was halted because to the Civil War as well as other political constraints at the time. For a good number of years, the height of the Washington Monument was around 150 feet.

After some time, building was finally finished, and the foundation’s capstone was laid on December 6, 1884. On February21,1885, the Washington Monument was formally consecrated, and on October9,1888, it was presented to the public for the first time. When it was fully done, its final height was 555 feet and 5/8 inches!

In Washington, District of Columbia, the Washington Monument may be seen near the westernmost point of the National Mall. It may be found just to the east of the Reflecting Pool as well as the Lincoln Memorial.

It is the highest building in Washington, District of Columbia, as well as the tallest stone structure in the world and the tallest obelisk in the world. It is made of marble, granite, and bluestone gneiss. The monument was constructed using 36,491 stone blocks, giving it a total weight of 90,854 tonnes!

After it was finished, it had the title of being the edifice that was the highest in the entire globe. But in 1889, when the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, was finally finished, it took over as the tallest structure in the world.

A pyramid made of aluminium may be seen at the topmost pinnacle of the Washington Monument. At the time that the monument was constructed, aluminium cost as much as silver did. During that time period, it was the biggest single piece of aluminium that had ever been cast.

Both an elevator and a stairway consisting of 897 steps go up to an observation deck that is located at a height of 500 feet above ground on the Washington Monument. When the weather is clear, you can see for more than 30 miles in any direction.

An earthquake that occurred on August 23, 2011, which had its epicentre in Virginia, caused the Washington Monument to endure a few cracks and other minor damages. The National Park Service has decided to keep the monument closed for the foreseeable future so that it may be inspected and maintained.

Read More:

Some Interesting Facts About Washington monument

The Washington Monument was the world’s tallest building until 1889. The monument is under the authority of the US National Park Service. Fifty American flags are flown around the monument’s base at all times. An observation deck stands on the monument’s top floor. Only a single elevator is in service at the monument. The old Confederation Congress first proposed the Washington Monument in 1783. The Washington National Monument Society began pushing for the monument in 1833. A public competition for the monument’s possible design began in 1836. Construction of the monument began in 1848. Lack of funds caused a brief stop in construction in 1854. The American Civil War caused a break in the monument’s construction. Construction of the monument resumed in 1879. The monument finally finished construction on December 6, 1884. Dedication of the monument took place on February 21, 1885. Public access to the monument’s interior began on October 9, 1888

Final Words

The building was eventually finished, and the capstone was laid on December 6, 1884. On February 21, 1885, the Washington Monument was consecrated, and on October 9, 1888, it was formally opened to the public. Its final height was 555 feet 518 inches!

It is the highest building in Washington, D.C., the tallest stone building in the world, and the tallest obelisk in the world. It is made of marble, granite, and bluestone gneiss. The monument is composed of 36,491 stone slabs and weighs 90,854 tonnes!

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student