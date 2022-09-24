Indiana high school football Scores

On week 5 of the Indiana high school football season kicks off with several major games across the state.

SBLive Indiana is your complete guide to all things Week 6 in the NFL, with live scores, game recaps, player rankings, photo galleries, and more.

Don’t forget to bookmark our Indiana high school football scoreboard and check our scoreboards below for live updates and complete statewide results.

Week Five Scores:

Adams Central 42, Heritage 7

AAdams Central 42, Heritage 7

Alexandria 49, Eastbrook 33

Angola 40, Lakeland 21

Blackford 13, Elwood 6

Bloomington South 38, Terre Haute South 0

Bluffton 34, Jay Co. 7

Carroll (Flora) 42, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 0

Cass 42, Northwestern 14

Center Grove 36, Indpls N. Central 0

Centerville 14, Tri 13

Central Noble 42, Fremont 0

Churubusco 42, Prairie Hts. 0

Cin. Country Day, Ohio 34, Indpls Park Tudor 20

Clarksville 41, Eastern (Greene) 6

Columbia City 42, DeKalb 7

Columbus East 42, New Albany 7

Corydon 33, Eastern (Pekin) 32

Delphi 34, Tri-Central 17

Eastside 35, Garrett 12

Ev. Mater Dei 27, Jasper 7

Floyd Central 28, Jeffersonville 14

Ft. Wayne Concordia 24, Ft. Wayne Northrop 17

Gibson Southern 24, Southridge 14

Greenfield 54, Shelbyville 7

Hagerstown 55, Cambridge City 12

Hamilton Southeastern 26, Westfield 21

Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0

Kokomo 49, Marion 3

Lafayette Harrison 52, Anderson 12

Lebanon 63, Frankfort 27

Logansport 28, McCutcheon 26

Milan 47, Hamilton New Miami, Ohio 6

Mississinewa 21, Frankton 7

N. Decatur 43, Lapel 18

N. Knox 35, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

N. Putnam 58, Cloverdale 7

New Palestine 42, Pendleton Hts. 14

NorthWood 42, Warsaw 21

Northeastern 47, Union City 0

Norwell 59, New Haven 7

Owen Valley 28, Northview 7

Providence 35, Charlestown 28

Riverton Parke 16, N. Vermillion 6

S. Adams 35, Monroe Central 19

S. Dearborn 62, Greensburg 15

S. Putnam 60, Edgewood 7

Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0

Seymour 27, Bedford N. Lawrence 6

Shenandoah 44, Wes-Del 0

Sheridan 42, Clinton Prairie 0

Southwood 52, Wabash 14

Sullivan 38, Greencastle 0

Taylor 40, Clinton Central 6

Tippecanoe Valley 26, Rochester 17

Tri-West 24, Danville 21

Triton 42, Culver 0

W. Noble 33, Fairfield 7

Washington 41, Pike Central 0

Western 35, Hamilton Hts. 14

Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6

Zionsville 39, Noblesville 7

FAQs – People Also Ask

Where can I get the latest scores for Indiana high school football?

Throughout the entire Indiana high school football season, Hs Football Hub will provide you with the most comprehensive online scoreboard for all of the state’s games. Forget the final score of a big game or match?

What is the Indiana high school football Historical Society?

We are pleased to have you join our Indiana High School Football Historical Society archive. Our mission is to produce the first comprehensive history of high school football in Indiana. Throughout the entire Indiana high school football season, Hs Football Hub will provide you with the most comprehensive online scoreboard for all of the state’s games.

How many games are there in Indiana Football?

The Indiana football schedule today features 160 contests. Top-ranked teams from Indiana square off in the featured games: #1 Brownsburg (IN) travels to Franklin Central (Indianapolis, IN), #2 Cathedral (Indianapolis, IN) travels to Penn (Mishawaka, IN), and #3 Center Grove (Greenwood, IN) travels to Trinity (Greenwood, IN) (Louisville, KY).

To Know More Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews