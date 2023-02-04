Inside The Life Of Criss Angel: Is Criss Angel Gay?

Criss Angel is an accomplished illusionist and magician who has built a successful career using deception and magic to manipulate others. He started his professional career in 1994 and has been successful at what he does. He has written a book titled Mindfreak: Secret Revelations and was formerly the lead singer in the band Angeldust. He was sawn in half, rolled over by a steam roller, and even leaped out of a moving automobile during his hazardous employment.

Early Life

On December 19, 1967, Criss Angel came into the world. Because he was born in the United States of America, in the city of Hempstead, New York, he holds American citizenship. His zodiac sign is a Sagittarius, and he has 54 years under his belt right now. John Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos is his real name; he was given that name at birth.

Criss was born into a family with Greek ancestry, something he mentions while talking about his family. Criss is the offspring of his parents, Dimitra and John Sarantakos, both of whom are named Sarantakos. Additionally, he has a brother named JD and a sister named Costa who are both named Sarantakos.

After his aunt performed a card trick for him, Criss developed a strong interest in the art of magic. After that, Criss began practising magic tricks both day and night, and he soon became an expert in a good number of them. Despite this, he gave his first live performance when he was just 12 years old, and it was at a birthday party.

Is Criss Angel Gay?

Сrіѕѕ Аngеl’ѕ ѕехuаl оrіеntаtіоn іѕ ѕtrаіght. Не іѕ nеіthеr Gау nоr bіѕехuаl. Не wаѕ іnvоlvеd wіth ѕеvеrаl lаdіеѕ іnсludіng; ЈоАnn Wіnkhаrrt, Ноllу Маdіѕоn, аnd Ѕhаunnуl Веnѕоn. Wіth ѕhаunnуl Веnѕоn, thеу wеrе blеѕѕеd wіth twо сhіldrеn, Јоhnnу, аnd Хrіѕtоѕ.

Education

Moving on to Criss’s scholastic background, he graduated from East Meadow High School where he had previously attended all of his classes. When Criss was in school, he would often put on performances at the area’s various restaurants. The magician made the decision, soon after graduating from college, to go on a career as a professional magician.

Professional Life and Career

After graduating from high school, Criss Angel joined a variety of different travelling performance acts and began performing. He used to spend his time in the local libraries learning about the history of various forms of magic. In addition to this, Criss was also trained in various disciplines, including music, martial arts, and even dancing. He was a mystic.

Criss has chosen to perform under the moniker “Criss Angel” professionally. In addition, Criss made her debut on the small screen for the very first time as a part of an ABC primetime special named “Secrets,” which lasted for an entire hour. His work was praised, and a sizable number of individuals acknowledged his accomplishments as a result.

Because of this, the director of the film “Lord of Illusions,” Clive Barker, approached Angel about collaborating with him on the project.

In 2005, Criss transformed his stage act “Criss Angel: Mindfreak” into a television programme that airs on the A&E Network. He rose to prominence on a global scale as a direct result of the show’s instant success. After five successful seasons, the show went off the air in 2010.

Criss has recently given performances at a number of stage shows, some of which include “Criss Angel Magicjam,” “Mindfreak Live!”, and “The Supernaturalists.”

Criss is known for his work as a magician, but he is also an accomplished singer. He has previously been a member of the heavy metal band Angel and has worked on the band Angeldust with the industrial rock artist Klay Scott.

Relationship Status

In 2002, Criss Angel tied the knot with the woman he had been dating for a very long time, JoAnn Winkhart. After just being married for four years, they decided that their marriage was not working out for them and filed for divorce in 2006. Following the conclusion of the marriage, Criss began dating Holly Madison.

Nevertheless, they called it quits in February of 2009 as well. Following that, Criss popped the question to Sandra Gonzalez on September 7th, 2011. They went so far as to become engaged. On the other hand, their relationship didn’t last long.

The relationship between Criss and Shaunyl Benson is currently marital. Actress Shaunyl is a member of SAG. On February 17, 2015, the couple exchanged their vows and became husband and wife. Their first kid, Johnny Christopher Sarantakos, was born in February 2014, and they also have a son named Xristos Yanni Sarantakos (born in Jan 2019).

Networth

A full-time career as a magician is not only fun, but also rewarding. Only consult Criss Angel. Since breaking into the public eye in 2005 with A&E’s “Criss Angel Mindfreak,” Angel has been in Spike TV’s “Criss Angel BeLIEve” (which aired for one season in 2013) and established a lucrative business that is not an illusion.

His work on television and, as his biography proudly proclaims, his “best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs,” among other things, have apparently helped him accumulate a net worth of $50 million to date, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His numerous live shows in Las Vegas rank among his most impressive business ventures. A staggering $150 million was reportedly made by Angel’s Sin City production in 2010.

The same year, Forbes listed him as one of the highest-paid magic performers in the world. It was revealed to the outlet that he made $16 million in that year, an increase of $1.5 million from the year before. He came in third with that, just above of David Copperfield, who earned $61 million, and Penn & Teller, who made $30 million.

Even more astounding numbers emerge when we consider his total earnings. According to Bloomberg, Angel reportedly earned $70 million in a single year from a combination of “millions from television, including overseas rights; road show versions of his act; magic kits and other items; and sponsorships,” according to the publication. That’s some real financial wizardry.