International Animal Rights Day 2022: How To Celebrate And History

Every year on December 10th, we commemorate the animals that have been oppressed by humans and rally for their rights by celebrating International Animal Rights Day (IARD) (UDAR). Building on the success of the human rights movement, this campaign will try to convince people that all sentient beings should be treated with compassion and dignity.

Thousands of people all over the world who are passionate about protecting animals organise candlelight vigils and other meaningful events in honour of this day. Leaders in the ethical movement came together to honour the billions of animals who suffer intentional torture and death every year. The right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness has been a central demand of this coordinated global day of action.

Importance Of International Animal Rights Day

Animals play an important part in the environment since they are responsible for preserving the delicate ecological balance. They also contribute to the wellbeing of humans. But findings from a study conducted by the IS Foundation found that 36 percent of all species on earth are in danger. What, just that? No. In addition, the humane treatment of sixty billion farm animals is lacking. However, they are of great benefit to both the globe and the environment.

They are also reliable friends to have at our side. Because of this, they are deserving of our love, respect, and equitable treatment. As a result, March 4th is recognised as International Animal Rights Day in order to promote animal rights. On this day, those who care about animals can urge their friends, family, and other relatives, as well as their communities, to speak up in favour of animal rights.

History Of International Animal Rights Day

On December 10th, those who care about animal rights gather together to celebrate International Animal Rights Day. This event is held in remembrance of the day in 1976 that the “Society for the Protection of Animals” (SP/A) non-governmental organisation in the Netherlands was established. The SP/A played a significant role in the passage of ground-breaking animal protection legislation in The Netherlands, and their accomplishment has served as an example to animal rights activists all over the world.

Since its beginning, International Animal Rights Day has been used as a forum to advocate for an end to the exploitation of animals and to raise awareness about the predicament that animals find themselves in. On this day, events aimed at educating the public about the problems that are now confronting animals are arranged to take place in places all around the world. Protests and rallies are also staged on this day.

How To Celebrate International Animal Rights Day

On December 10 of each year, the date known as International Animal Rights Day (IARD) is commemorated in countries all around the globe. The day’s activities are intended to bring attention to the condition of animals and to inspire people to become involved in the fight for animal rights.

Participating in IARD can be done in a variety of different ways. Here are some concepts to consider:

Participate in or found a group that advocates for animal rights. You can become a member of one of the many organisations fighting for animal rights all over the world. You could start your own if there isn’t already one in your neighbourhood! Spread awareness about the problems facing animal rights. Discuss animal rights concerns with your family and friends, post and share articles on social media, and deliver presentations on animal rights issues at events hosted by your school or in your community. Contact those in charge of making decisions by sending them letters or calling them. Make it clear that you want government authorities and business leaders to take action on animal welfare issues such as industrial farming, the use of animals in research, and the conservation of biodiversity. Products tested on animals should be avoided at all costs. Avoid purchasing items like cosmetics, cleaning products, and food that have been tested on animals or contain animal substances. Examples of these types of products include: Additionally, you should avoid patronising establishments that promote sectors that are responsible for animal cruelty, such as zoos, SeaWorld, and circuses. Exhibit compassion toward all living things. Make the decision to adopt a vegan way of life, which entails cutting out all foods and goods derived from animals, as well as other aspects of your routine (clothing, furniture etc). You will contribute to a lower demand for these products if you act in this manner.

“We patronize the animals for their incompleteness, for their tragic fate of having taken form so far below ourselves. And therein we err, and greatly err. For the animal shall not be measured by man. In a world older and more complete than ours, they are more finished and complete, gifted with extensions of the senses we have lost or never attained, living by voices we shall never hear. They are not brethren, they are not underlings; they are other Nations, caught with ourselves in the net of life and time, fellow prisoners of the splendour and travail of the earth.” -Henry Beston

Conclusion

Every year on December 10th the world comes together to honour the achievements made in the fight for animal rights. It’s also a good time to think about what you have left to do. This day is important because we want to make sure that all animals are treated with kindness and respect, and we hope that by spreading awareness, we can make that happen.