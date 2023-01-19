International Day Of Acceptance 2023: Let’s Embrace Ourselves

The 20th of January is recognized annually as “International Day of Acceptance.” This annual event is a wonderful opportunity to share with the world the value of accepting oneself completely. Everyone is entitled to their own social rights and has their own beliefs, interests, and ambitions.

Regardless of who you are, you can make a difference and have a voice in the world.It’s an occasion to highlight successes rather than setbacks. Around the world, 15% of people suffer from impairment.

There may be as many as 190 million people in the world today who have a severe impairment.They face social discrimination, economic disadvantage, and educational exclusion in many communities around the world. Disabled people are often viewed through the lens of their limitations rather than their abilities.

Origin

In other words, acceptance is giving one’s consent to something without making any effort to alter it. At some point in our lives, each of us will feel rejected by a friend or family member or unwelcome at a social gathering. Don’t forget the time you weren’t included in a group activity, like going to a movie, or when your friends decided to go without you. Try to imagine your life if being left out was a common occurrence.

In a perfect world, everyone would be loved and accepted for who they are without regard to their perceived similarities or differences. Annie Hopkins, the real-life inspiration for this story, appeared to us in a vision. Today is the International Day of Acceptance and Inclusion for People with Disabilities, a commemorative event honoring the life and legacy of the late Annie Hopkins.

In honor of Annie Hopkins, the woman behind 3E love and the symbol of acceptance, the world celebrates the International Day of Acceptance every year. She established 3E Love to teach people about the benefits of accepting differences and thereby improve the world.

The wheelchair heart symbol represents the acceptance of people with disabilities. This symbol brought together people of all different talents and sparked discussions that led to positive societal developments.

Because of the unanticipated circumstances that led to Hopkins’ death, this day was established the following year. Her brother, Stevie Hopkins, who was instrumental in the formation of 3E Love, instituted a yearly festival in her honor.

A Guide To Celebrating The International Day Of Acceptance

Everyone deserves to be socially accepted and treated fairly.

International Day of Acceptance on the 20th of January is all about embracing diversity and empowering those within the disabled community.#WorldWednesday #InternationalDayofAccepatnce #WeAreBanijay pic.twitter.com/BTWbrocxjl — Banijay (@banijaygroup) January 18, 2023

Raising The Spirits

The only things that are preventing us from progressing are our own lack of originality and initiative. Every single one of us has the ability to accomplish remarkable things if we put our minds to it. Motivate the people you care about to keep going, even when things get difficult, and to aim high for the stars by inspiring them.

Give Benevolence A Shot

It’s never a good idea to take delight in putting down those who are different from you in some way. Make an effort to treat each person with the courtesy and respect that they deserve.

Get The Word Out!

A T-shirt bearing the 3E Love symbol can be purchased on the organization’s website, or you can simply draw it on your palm to show your support. Use the hashtag #DayOfAcceptance to spread the word about the significance of today’s date. For one day, you can have your social network profile picture be the Symbol of Acceptance logo.

People Who Embraced Themselves

The necessity of including people of varying abilities is becoming more widely acknowledged in today’s society. In addition, society is beginning to acknowledge the rights of people who have disabilities. Their opinions should be heard. They hold the potential to effect positive change on a global scale. Just take a look at some of the renowned individuals on this list who have achieved widespread popularity and have developed into influential voices:

Andrea Boccelli is a musician who suffers from a visual impairment.

Marlee Matlin, who was born deaf, is an actress.

Dyspraxia affects actor Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Harry Potter.

Nick Vujicic, a motivational speaker who was born without arms or legs, was one of the lucky ones.

Josh Blue is a comedian who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Sudha Chandran, an amputee who uses a prosthetic limb, is a dancer.

There have been many more people who have changed the world but didn’t let their disabilities stop them. Helen Keller, Ludwig van Beethoven, Stephen Hawking, Thomas Edison, and Rosa May Billinghurst are some of them. Rosa May Billinghurst was also one of them.

This moment is perfect for you to start truly accepting yourself and everything about who you are. It is time to focus on one’s abilities rather than one’s flaws, to exceed the standards that one has set for oneself as well as the expectations that others have for one, and to accept everyone for who they are.

