International Day Of People With Disabilities 2022: Let’s Celebrate This Day With Dignity And Pride

The third of December 2022 will mark the first International Day of People with Disabilities. In order to emphasise the value of inclusion in daily life and the workplace, the International Day of Disabled Persons recognises both visible and invisible disabilities.

World Disability Day, an annual celebration organised by the UN, aims to raise awareness among corporate executives all around the world of the special contributions that persons with disabilities can make to society.

The United Nations established the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) in 1992 with the goal of “promoting greater understanding of disability issues and mobilising support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.”

The global programme of the British Council has included disability arts in a significant way. In order to leave a legacy of transformation, we cooperate and partner with inclusive arts organizations, disability-led businesses, and handicapped artists from all over the world.

International Day Of People With Disabilities 2022 Theme

This year’s topic is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fostering an accessible and equitable world.”

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities will be observed globally in 2022 with the overarching theme of innovation and transformative solutions for inclusive development, addressing the following thematic issues in three different interactive dialogues:

This dialogue will cover the connections between employment, knowledge, and skills needed to access employment in an innovative, quickly evolving technological landscape for everyone, as well as how assistive technologies can improve accessibility to employment and be mainstreamed in the workplace. This discussion is part of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 8 (SDG 8) initiative.

This discussion will cover innovations, useful tools, and best practises to reduce inequalities in both the public and private sectors, which are disability inclusive and interested in promoting diversity in the workplace. This discussion will focus on innovations, practical tools, and good practises to reduce inequalities in both the public and private sectors.

Sport is an industry where all of these factors come together, serving as an example of best practises and a hub for innovation, employment, and equity. Innovation for disability inclusive development should take this into consideration.

What Is A Disability?

Disability is defined as “any impairment…or functional limitation…that, in combination with a barrier, prevents a person from fully and equally participating in society” under the Accessible Canada Act.

As this definition emphasises, a person’s handicap is a result of interactions between them and their surroundings rather than something that exists completely within them.

By this definition, it is obvious that nearly everyone can have a disability at any time, as Dr. Liu, Dean of the Faculty of Health, puts it. All of us can consistently and fairly engage in and contribute to society by helping to create a world where individuals are included regardless of their ability.

International Day Of People With Disabilities History

The year 1981 has been declared the International Year of Disabled Persons by the UN General Assembly. This was done in order to start regional, national, and international programmes that would give impaired persons access to the same opportunities as those who are healthy.

Additionally, this was done in an effort to properly rehabilitate handicapped people and stop future disability from developing. Full Participation and Equality served as the theme for the 1981 International Year of Disabled Persons. The General Assembly subsequently declared the years 1983 to 1992 to be the United Nations Decade of Disabled Persons.

This was carried out to provide the various organizations and governments some breathing room while they put the World Programme of Action’s suggested actions into action. The day was designated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in 1998, and since then, it has been observed globally.

International Day Of Persons With Disabilities: Themes

1998: Arts, Culture and Independent Living

1999: Accessibility for all for the new Millennium

2000: Making information technologies work for all

2001: Full participation and equality: The call for new approaches to assess progress and evaluate the outcome

2002: Independent Living and Sustainable Livelihoods

2003: A Voice of our Own

2004: Nothing About Us Without Us

2005: Rights of Persons with Disabilities: Action in Development

2006: E-Accessibility

2007: Decent Work for Persons with Disabilities

2008: Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: Dignity and justice for all of us

2009: Making the MDGs Inclusive: Empowerment of persons with disabilities and their communities around the world

2010: Keeping the promise: Mainstreaming disability in the Millennium Development Goals towards 2015 and beyond

2011: Together for a better world for all: Including persons with disabilities in development

2012: Removing barriers to create an inclusive and accessible society for all

2013: Break Barriers, Open Doors: for an inclusive society and development for all

2014: Sustainable development: The promise of technology

2015: Inclusion matters: access and empowerment for people of all abilities

2016: Achieving 17 Goals for the future we want

2017: Transformation toward sustainable and resilient society for all

2018: Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality

2019: Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda

2020: Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World

