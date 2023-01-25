International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2023: Commemorating The Lives Lost To A Terrible Atrocity

In the years between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its allies murdered nearly six million Jews. The Holocaust, or Shoah, was Nazi Germany’s “Final Solution” to the problem of Jews living within German territory. About two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population was wiped out by the end of this horrible atrocity.

On November 1, 2005, during its 42nd plenary session, the United Nations General Assembly passed resolution 60/7 designating that day as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. For the sake of ensuring that nothing like the Holocaust ever happens again, we invite you to join us on January 27 for International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Events Marking The Occasion

The first remembrance event took place on January 27, 2006, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. There were over 2,200 individuals there. The ceremony was watched by a much wider audience because it was televised live. Each year, formal celebrations are held at the United Nations Headquarters.

The various UN offices and government buildings across the world each hold their own ceremonies. The United Nations has been setting annual remembrance themes since 2010.

2010–2015

This year, 2010, was centered on Holocaust survivors and the legacy they leave behind. The 2011 topic was based on women’s perspectives. The impacts of mass violence on children were the focus of 2012’s theme, “Children and the Holocaust.” To commemorate those who “saved tens of thousands of Jews, Roma, Sinti, and others from near certain death under the Nazi government during World War II in Europe,” many events were held in 2013.

The topic for 2014 was survivors’ personal journeys through the Holocaust, from deportation to freedom. The dominant theme of 2015 was the impact the Holocaust had on the creation of the United Nations.

2016–2021

How the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights relate to the Holocaust was the focus of the 2016 subject. 2017’s topic was “Holocaust education as a platform for fostering respect for human rights, increasing tolerance, and safeguarding our shared humanity.” The 2018 topic was “Holocaust Education and Remembrance: Our Common Duty.”

“Learn from the lessons of the Holocaust, act against discrimination, and preserve democratic ideals in your community,” the 2019 theme urged young people to do. The topic for 2020 focused on the 75th anniversaries of the liberation of Auschwitz, the end of World War II, and the establishment of the United Nations.

In 2021, we focused on restoration and reorganization as our guiding principles. It looked at how people responded to the Holocaust and how current initiatives are combating antisemitism, fake news, and bigoted rhetoric. The first virtual commemoration event was performed because of the global spread of the COVID-19 virus.

2022–2023

“Memory, Dignity, and Justice” was the slogan for 2022. Claiming justice is discussed, along with how archiving historical records and disputing distortion contribute to that goal. The year 2023 will focus on themes of “house and family.” It considers what these ideas meant to those who were persecuted during and after the Holocaust.

Ceremonies Marking National Anniversaries

Observances of International Holocaust Remembrance Day were attended by representatives from 39 nations in 2015. The ways in which different nations marked their dead were somewhat different. Some screened films and documentaries about the Holocaust, while others hosted talks and presentations on a variety of issues. Various nations have observed Holocaust Memorial Day by lighting candles or reading the names of victims of the Nazi government.

Many of the countries taking part in the commemoration of the Holocaust have also instituted their own days of remembering, often with a direct link to the Holocaust itself. For instance, on the anniversary of the Warsaw ghetto uprising—April 19—Argentina declared that day to be the national day for cultural diversity.

Since the formation of the Munkács ghetto on April 16, the Hungarian government has recognized that date as Holocaust Remembrance Day. The United States Congress created Days of Remembrance in 1979, with observances typically falling between the months of April and May. The annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is known as Yom Ha-Shoah, and it is the American equivalent of the Days of Remembrance.

What To Do On The Holocaust Anniversary

A Visit To A Holocaust Museum Is A Must

There are Holocaust museums all around the world, including quite a few in the United States. Washington, D.C., is home to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, which is situated on the National Mall.

Provide Funding For Holocaust Exhibits

There is no society without a need for museums of various kinds. Donations to the Holocaust Museum help guarantee that the museum’s archives will always be accessible to the public.

Get In Touch With A Holocaust Survivor And Help Them

It is estimated that one-third of the 100,000 survivors in the United States are living in poverty, and this is supported by data from The Blue Card, a nonprofit organization serving survivors. Any remaining individuals will be very old and in need of care. Help a neighbor out by covering their utility bills or fixing their fence. Treat them to some compassion they’ve never experienced.

